Los Angeles, CA

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled yet again this season, currently sitting at just 20-25 on the year. Much of this is due to the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, who has been out for over a month due to a right foot injury. A significant update has emerged on Davis on Friday
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation

Fear not, fans: all is well between Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe got into an altercation with several Memphis Grizzlies players at halftime of Friday night's Grizzlies-Lakers game in Los Angeles. After Sharpe engaged in a shouting match with Dillon Brooks and some other players, security had to do some separating.
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's father have to be separated at Lakers game

Fox Sports personality and former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe had to be separated from Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant's father, Tee, at halftime of a game between Memphis and the Lakers on Friday night. Sharpe and Tee Morant were seen jawing at one another in the stands as the Grizzlies led on the scoreboard. Tee Morant got into a shouting match with Sharpe and the two were broken up by security. In video of the incident, Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks can be seen yelling in Sharpe's direction as he walked back to the Grizzlies bench.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

The Cavs Should Trade For This Timberwolves Forward

The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Cavs are running out of time to acquire an upgrade at small forward. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding who Cleveland could go after including Tim Hardaway Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, and Milk Beasley. One player who would fit Cleveland's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
DETROIT, MI

