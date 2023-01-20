Read full article on original website
World’s top stock strategist says investors are falling into a trap—again
In late 2021, after three consecutive years of double digits returns by the S&P 500, many Wall Street strategists were sure the stock market would continue to soar in 2022. But Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief investment officer and chief U.S. equity strategist, wasn’t so optimistic. Wilson argued that a combination of “Fire and Ice”—or rising interest rates and fading economic growth—would hurt stock prices and lead to a challenging year for investors.
Coinbase stock up more than 10% since Friday, despite debt rating downgrade
Coinbase shares have been pummeled in the last year amid a crypto market meltdown and a series of brutal earnings reports. But things are looking up for the stock lately as Coinbase has ridden a recent market surge in crypto to notch some big gains. On Monday, Coinbase shares hovered...
Crypto Researcher: Does Recent Price Action Suggest Bull Market?
Crypto Researcher: Does Recent Price Action Suggest Bull Market?. IntoTheBlock published a blog to determine if the current crypto landscape is a “bull market” or “bull trap.”. Network fees have increased due to the increase in Bitcoin’s price since November. The blog suggests that while the...
S&P 500: Why It Remains Too Early to Call Victory
After a terrible 2022, the S&P 500 is off to a positive January. However, the benchmark index is yet to break out of its 200-day moving average. Here are the main technical levels to watch out for. Despite last week's increased volatility, the S&P 500 remains in positive territory in...
Who let the hawks out?
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of European Central Bank (ECB) is photographed n Frankfurt, Germany, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo/File Photo. A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. The U.S. Federal Reserve has entered its black-out period before next week's...
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
Virgin Galactic will resume commercial space flights in the second quarter of 2023. The company has also undergone management reorganization. Ground tests are scheduled to start soon. Meanwhile, Shares have a 23.37% short interest. Commercial space flight company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) stock has rallied over 30% in the new...
EUR/USD to Trade in a Range
The EUR/USD bulls got a small second leg up from the Jan. 12 bull breakout and found sellers at the Jan. 18 high. While the market may continue higher in a slight pullback bull trend, more likely, the market is evolving into a trading range. The bears will see today’s...
Cathie Wood: Ark dumps 500K GBTC shares, adds Coinbase stock as Bitcoin recovers 40%
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest offloaded a chunk of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares since November's Bitcoin (BTC) price lows, the latest data shows. Ark Invest added 450,272 GBTC shares worth $4.5 million to its ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) in November 2022. At the time, GBTC was trading in the $7.46-$9.48 range versus $12.25 in January 2023.
Businesses see lower odds U.S. in or entering recession, NABE says
(Reuters) - The likelihood that the United States is already in recession or will fall into one this year has dropped over the past three months to 56% from a nearly two-thirds possibility, according to a survey on business conditions released on Monday. Approximately 53% of those polled by the...
Lithia Motors & Driveway in advanced talks to acquire Jardine Motors - Sky News
© Reuters Lithia Motors & Driveway (LAD) in advanced talks to acquire Jardine Motors - Sky News. Sky News reported Monday that Lithia Motors & Driveway (NYSE:LAD) is in advanced talks to buy Jardine Motors, one of Britain's biggest luxury car dealership groups. The American car dealership giant is...
Defense firms set to post higher sales, McCarthy's election clouds outlook
(Reuters) - Defense companies are expected to post higher fourth-quarter sales, according to analysts, bolstered by easing supply chain bottlenecks and increased defense outlays as the Pentagon and its allies step up spending to aid Ukraine in its conflict against Russia. However, Republican Kevin McCarthy's election as the speaker of...
Gold prices eye 9-month high as markets mull over U.S. recession
Investing.com -- Gold prices rose slightly on Monday, trading close to a nine-month high as markets awaited more U.S. data this week to gauge whether the world’s largest economy was facing a potential recession in 2023. Trading volumes in metal markets were also relatively smaller at the beginning of...
Analyst Calls Bitcoin Surge a “Bull Trap”, Predicts Further Drop
© Reuters. Analyst Calls Bitcoin Surge a “Bull Trap”, Predicts Further Drop. Cryptocurrency analyst says the bears are in the denial stage and the market is being manipulated. He predicts that Bitcoin price will drop further into the panic stage. Other opinions suggest that the market is...
Spotify to cut staff as soon as this week - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Technology is planning layoffs as soon as this week to cut costs, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, joining the likes of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Inc, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) who have cut thousands of jobs recently. The report, which cited sources, said that the number...
Stock market today: Dow racks up gains on Netflix surge, but ends week in red
Investing.com -- The Dow ended lower for the week Friday, despite a Netflix-fueled rally after the streaming giant's quarterly results showed a rebound in subscriber growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1%, or 330 points, but ended the week lower. The S&P 500 rose 1.89%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.7%.
The 5 Cryptocurrencies To Keep An Eye On Over The Weekend
© Reuters The 5 Cryptocurrencies To Keep An Eye On Over The Weekend. The crypto market has been able to somewhat recover after this week’s market selloff. XRP is currently trading hands at $0.4092 after a 5.35% increase in price. Both AVAX and DOGE saw price increases of...
Crypto Community Pokes Fund at Skeptic Jim Cramer as BTC Crosses $22k
Crypto Community Pokes Fund at Skeptic Jim Cramer as BTC Crosses $22k. Binance CEO mocks Jim Cramer as Bitcoin crosses the $20k price point. When BTC hit $17k, Cramer told investors it was an excellent exit opportunity. The global crypto market cap is on track to cross the $1 trillion...
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run
© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
Why No One Should Have Been Surprised by Friday’s S&P 500 Rebound
What a difference a day makes. After falling for three sessions in a row, the S&P 500 came roaring back Friday, adding an impressive 1.9%. As much as the financial press loves to attribute every zig and zag to some major fundamental catalyst, the truth is the market moved this week for no other reason than it can’t stand still.
Tech stock rebound faces doubters with earnings season ahead
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A spate of earnings reports in coming weeks is set to test a recent bounce in technology and other megacap stocks, a category whose leadership position in U.S. markets has faltered after last year’s deep selloff. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has gained nearly 6.2%...
