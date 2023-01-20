Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Spotify to cut staff as soon as this week - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Technology is planning layoffs as soon as this week to cut costs, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, joining the likes of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Inc, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) who have cut thousands of jobs recently. The report, which cited sources, said that the number...
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
Musk tells court Saudis ‘unequivocally’ backed plan to take Tesla private
Elon Musk continued his testimony in a trial accusing him of defrauding investors by driving up the price of Tesla stock with his tweets Monday, saying that he understood that Saudi financiers were “unequivocally” behind his plan to take the electric carmaker private in 2018. The Tesla CEO’s...
World’s top stock strategist says investors are falling into a trap—again
In late 2021, after three consecutive years of double digits returns by the S&P 500, many Wall Street strategists were sure the stock market would continue to soar in 2022. But Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief investment officer and chief U.S. equity strategist, wasn’t so optimistic. Wilson argued that a combination of “Fire and Ice”—or rising interest rates and fading economic growth—would hurt stock prices and lead to a challenging year for investors.
investing.com
Defense firms set to post higher sales, McCarthy's election clouds outlook
(Reuters) - Defense companies are expected to post higher fourth-quarter sales, according to analysts, bolstered by easing supply chain bottlenecks and increased defense outlays as the Pentagon and its allies step up spending to aid Ukraine in its conflict against Russia. However, Republican Kevin McCarthy's election as the speaker of...
investing.com
Cathie Wood: Ark dumps 500K GBTC shares, adds Coinbase stock as Bitcoin recovers 40%
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest offloaded a chunk of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares since November's Bitcoin (BTC) price lows, the latest data shows. Ark Invest added 450,272 GBTC shares worth $4.5 million to its ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) in November 2022. At the time, GBTC was trading in the $7.46-$9.48 range versus $12.25 in January 2023.
investing.com
Who let the hawks out?
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of European Central Bank (ECB) is photographed n Frankfurt, Germany, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo/File Photo. A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. The U.S. Federal Reserve has entered its black-out period before next week's...
investing.com
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
Virgin Galactic will resume commercial space flights in the second quarter of 2023. The company has also undergone management reorganization. Ground tests are scheduled to start soon. Meanwhile, Shares have a 23.37% short interest. Commercial space flight company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) stock has rallied over 30% in the new...
investing.com
Businesses see lower odds U.S. in or entering recession, NABE says
(Reuters) - The likelihood that the United States is already in recession or will fall into one this year has dropped over the past three months to 56% from a nearly two-thirds possibility, according to a survey on business conditions released on Monday. Approximately 53% of those polled by the...
investing.com
Analyst Calls Bitcoin Surge a “Bull Trap”, Predicts Further Drop
© Reuters. Analyst Calls Bitcoin Surge a “Bull Trap”, Predicts Further Drop. Cryptocurrency analyst says the bears are in the denial stage and the market is being manipulated. He predicts that Bitcoin price will drop further into the panic stage. Other opinions suggest that the market is...
investing.com
Gold Stocks Are Not Yet Unique, but That’s Coming
It seems that all too often lately the gold mining sector is in tow with commodities in general and broad global stocks in its ups and downs. As a leader, but not THE leader of the rally that is fine for now as long as we’re still on the back end of the originally projected Q4-Q1 rally in broad asset markets.
investing.com
Wayfair double-upgraded, 'running a leaner meaner house' argue analysts
© Reuters. Wayfair (W) double-upgraded, 'running a leaner meaner house' argues analyst. Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares have jumped over 11% premarket Monday after analysts at JPMorgan and BofA upgraded the stock following last week's announcement that it has updated its cost efficiency plan, which includes cutting a further 1,750 employees.
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow racks up gains on Netflix surge, but ends week in red
Investing.com -- The Dow ended lower for the week Friday, despite a Netflix-fueled rally after the streaming giant's quarterly results showed a rebound in subscriber growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1%, or 330 points, but ended the week lower. The S&P 500 rose 1.89%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.7%.
investing.com
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel
Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
investing.com
U.S. fines J&J $9.75 million over kickbacks to surgeon for overseas surgeries
(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and its DePuy Synthes unit will pay $9.75 million to settle U.S. Department of Justice accusations that DePuy illegally provided free products to a Massachusetts surgeon who used them in spinal surgeries in six Middle Eastern countries. According to settlement papers, the surgeon used...
Comments / 0