ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Medicaid expansion clears House Revenue Committee

By Jasmine Hall Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UGTdI_0kKprF3q00

CHEYENNE — A bill that would extend Medicaid coverage to more people for the next two years was given its first approval Thursday morning in the House Revenue Committee, but not without stipulations.

House Bill 80, which is titled “Medical treatment opportunity act-Medicaid reform,” was passed out of the committee by a 6-3 vote after nearly two hours of testimony. It authorizes the Wyoming Department of Health director, insurance commissioner and governor to enter into negotiations to obtain either a state plan amendment or other federal authorization for the expansion of Medicaid coverage.

Under the bill, the Medicaid expansion can’t be administered during any time period in which the increased federal medical assistance percentage is less than 90%, nor when the regular federal medical assistance percentage is less than 55%.

WDH Director Stefan Johansson informed committee members that the 55% match is the result of a 5% match increase incentive through the American Rescue Plan Act, and is only applicable for two years. if the incentive were to end, the expansion would be at risk as the bill is currently written, because the match would be 50%.

This section of the bill was not amended, but there were three separate changes before the vote. Although Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, was one of the three state representatives who ultimately voted against the bill, two of his amendments passed.

The Wyoming Freedom Caucus chairman successfully added language banning the use of Medicaid expansion funds for “puberty blocking, neutering or chemical drugs, or surgery for the treatment of gender dysphoria,” as well as an appropriation of $3 million in federal funds to market the cancellation of the program to those affected, in the case it did end.

The third amendment was brought forward by House Revenue Committee Chairman Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, which would follow along the lines of the Hyde Amendment. It has prevented federal Medicaid funding from being used for abortion services, except in cases where the pregnancy endangered the patient’s life, or was the result or rape or incest.

HB 80 is the latest of several attempts to expand the health care program for low-income residents in the past decade. It has continually been voted down by state representatives and senators. Even Harshman said he had voted no in the past before seeing the positive impact it could have on residents, as well as the savings it would provide the state.

Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, also weighed in before her vote, and said the time had come, as it was the will of people.

“From Wyoming and from the community, I’ve received hundreds and hundreds of emails. People are certainly interested, and the vast majority are in support of this,” she said. “I think we’re there.”

What the numbers show

While there was discussion on whether the impact would be negative or positive for the state during public testimony, the Wyoming Department of Health laid out the numbers in its executive summary.

The agency estimated that if Medicaid were expanded to non-disabled childless adults under 138% of the Federal Poverty Level, there would be 19,000 new members by the end of the first biennium. This figure is close to the original 2011 estimate, but the agency projects a wider range of 12,000 to 27,000 people at the 24-month mark.

An initial biennial appropriation of $22 million from the state general fund was recommended for expansion, as well as $177 million in federal funds. However, the 5% incentive from ARPA would equate to $54 million in savings the first two years, and there would be a net $32 million worth of general fund savings to the state.

WDH Director Johansson broke down the revenue offsets for Wyoming, but he also said his agency hoped to remain as neutral as possible.

“These are emotional topics,” he told lawmakers. “I hope it’s clear, from my perspective, I really made an effort, especially over the past several years, not to put my thumb on the scale. This is a policy decision, and there’s good discussion and important discussion on both sides of the issue.”

Following his presentation and questions from the committee, Harshman gave 30 minutes to each side to speak on behalf of the bill. He said three people could provide public testimony throughout the entire time, or 30 people. It was up to the interested parties to divide their time out.

Arguments were first made in opposition to the bill by three stakeholders, including newly elected Rep. Sarah Penn, R-Lander, who is a nurse practitioner. They voiced concerns that the federal program placed pressure on private insurance costs, didn’t cover the full extent of medical costs for health care providers and limited the number of patients seen.

“A charge for a chest X-ray is $153. Medicare reimburses 25 bucks — not so good. Medicaid reimburses $17.82, and that includes the fee for the radiologist to read that image,” Penn said. “One-hundred and fifty-three dollars is a very fair and reasonable price, considering the equipment and the manpower and the training that goes into taking that, and to say that a reimbursement of $17.82 is acceptable, I would disagree with that, and it’s crippling our system.”

She also said while there may be savings of up to $32 million from the expansion, it still costs the taxpayers money to pay for the Medicaid match at the federal level. She asked why the state would consider having a partnership with a federal government that is in debt and continues to print money.

“Medicaid is a stage-four terminal cancer,” she said. “We cannot be enticed to allow this in our state.”

Another state representative made an appearance, but not from Wyoming. Republican Montana lawmaker Ed Buttrey carried his state’s Medicaid expansion bill in 2015, and he testified in support of the Medicaid reform bill before the House Revenue Committee.

Buttrey spoke to the data they’ve collected since expanding the program, and said they wanted to use the program to provide a pathway out of poverty for low-income Montanans. He said he believes that a healthy workforce is a productive workforce, and they found that more than 70% of the population taking advantage of the expansion was working, and workforce participation further increased around 6% to 9%.

There were substantial gains in substance abuse treatment opportunities, reductions in crime and economic upturn prior to the pandemic. Health improved overall among enrollees, and emergency department use went down 13% in Montana.

“We also saw uncompensated care reduced over 50%,” Buttrey said. “There was over a $200 million savings to our hospitals, and especially to our rural critical access hospitals.”

The success depicted in the data extended beyond the patients. The program expansions cost Montana around $80 million a year, but the state’s costs are recovered annually at between 120% to 160% due to savings and revenue.

“If anyone is going to tell you that Medicaid expansion is financially unaffordable in Montana, they’re just flat out wrong,” he said.

Committee members weigh in

Many other pleas were heard for and against the bill, but it came down to the committee members’ decision.

Reps. Tony Locke, R-Casper, and Tomi Strock, R-Douglas, joined Bear in voting no, and shared their perspectives beforehand. Comments were made that Wyoming had different values than states such as California and New York, and if they didn’t say no to Medicaid expansion, they would be the same.

Locke said he recognized the small business owner who testified he was struggling to provide health insurance for their employees, but the lawmaker said he would also mention the owner likely has difficulty hiring workers.

“Once they taste those federal dollars, they stay on those,” he said.

Strock added that she worried about the news that the U.S. hit the debt ceiling just a day before. She said if they didn’t change their ways, they’re not going to have a country.

Those in support countered that Wyoming is dependent on the federal government for many other things, such as 95% of roads and water development costs. Freshman Rep. Liz Storer, D-Jackson, said Medicaid expansion could make a real difference in people’s lives, and residents had spoken up for it.

In the end, it was Harshman who had the final word. He said he has considered Medicaid expansion for nearly a decade, and he previously cast his vote in a committee and killed the bill in a year it would have passed. His decision was partly due to fear, but he said fear and faith both believe in a future that hasn’t happened yet.

The Casper legislator has searched for other mechanisms to support the uninsured population, but he said there’s no other option.

He also pointed to the population that it will impact most, which is women ages 25 to 35, two-thirds of whom are working, and seniors between the ages of 58 and 65 before they qualify for Medicare. Not only did he tell lawmakers it would improve their lives, he said it would also save them.

“Regardless of what side of this issue you’re on, right, we’re still all in Wyoming,” he said in conclusion. “It’s a beautiful place, and we’re in the greatest country ever created, the United States. So, we’ve got a lot of blessings as we leave here. And most people are good, whether in Pennsylvania or New York or California or Wyoming. Most people are good — always keep that in mind.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Maine’s Governor Proposes Bills To Make Abortion More Accessible in the State: Republicans Condemn The Move as 'Extreme'

Gov. Janet Mills is working with other leaders to allow abortions in Maine post 24 weeks with a doctor's approval. On January 17, Democrat Governor Mills took to Twitter to announce that, in conjunction with Speaker Talbot Ross and Senate President Jackson, she is presenting legislation to strengthen Maine’s reproductive health care laws.
MAINE STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions

BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
IDAHO STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
24/7 Wall St.

Which Americans Own the Most Guns

An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey […]
Highway 98.9

Extra Funds Coming To Those Who Get SNAP Benefits In January

Those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see some extra funding in January of 2023. According to multiple reports, including WGNO in Baton Rouge, the federal government has approved a round of supplemental SNAP benefits to start 2023. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says...
LOUISIANA STATE
kmvt

Lawmaker’s attempt to remove rape and incest exceptions from criminal abortion statutes fails in committee

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature has been in for about a week now, and lawmakers are already introducing legislation to strengthen Idaho’s abortion laws. Last week, legislation passed through the House State Affairs Committee to withhold state tax revenues from local governments that do not enforce Idaho’s criminal abortions statutes. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug.
IDAHO STATE
KTVL

Increased emergency SNAP benefits end in March

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that February is the last month that the federal government will allow Oregon to issue pandemic emergency food benefits. Beginning in March, most people on SNAP will receive only their regular SNAP food benefits. The federal government...
OREGON STATE
Ballotpedia News

South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional

On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy