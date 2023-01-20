ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
delawarepublic.org

State Senate urges replacement of Delaware Psychiatric Center

Delaware lawmakers are poised to request a study of options to replace the Delaware Psychiatric Center, the state’s option of last resort for patients with severe mental and behavioral health disorders. The state considered replacing the center in the mid-2000s, but after whistleblowers revealed a pattern of patients’ rights...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

State lawmakers to consider marijuana legalization once again

Delaware lawmakers will again consider whether to permit and regulate the use of recreational marijuana this session. State Rep. Ed Osienski — the prime sponsor of a pair of bills, one removing penalties for possessing small quantities of marijuana and another establishing a regulatory structure for the production and sale of it — is hopeful the decade-long debate within the General Assembly will end this year with the legalization of recreational marijuana.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Statewide Autism program moves to Department of Education

Delaware- The Delaware Office of Statewide Autism Programs is now apart of the Delaware Department of Education. The office which was once known as the Delaware Autism Program provided support to students with autism. The Christina School District was formerly responsible for administering the state funded program. But effecting January...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware grapples over leadership

The Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware has become more visible in recent years, especially after receiving official state recognition in 2016. But less visible has been the behind-the-scenes battle over leadership of the tribe, a battle that remains unresolved and is now becoming more public. Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 22, 2023

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Once more unto the breach: Osienski refiles marijuana bills Carney: State will focus on jobs, schools, safety Bill to add retirees to health panels passes Senate Meet the Learning Collab’s 3 parent representatives Culture Cab student plays Young Simba in ‘Lion King’ on Broadway ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Westside Family Healthcare CEO to retire

Westside Family Healthcare President and CEO Lolita Lopez recently announced her plan to retire, effective Saturday, July 1. Westside’s board of directors has named current Chief Operating Officer Chris Fraser as Westside’s next CEO. “For 33 years, I have had the honor of a lifetime to lead and...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Seminar Sites Come To Local Marinas For 'Clean Marina Initiative'

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The state of Maryland is urging boaters to hop aboard a program, aimed at cleaning up the state's marinas. One hundred seventeen Marinas in Maryland are certified with the Department of Natural Resources program called the Clean Marina Initiative. The programs goals are to educate boaters and marina owners on creating a cleaner and safer environment. DNR hosts seminars to discuss how to reduce pollution, emergency planning, and marina management.
MARYLAND STATE
WGMD Radio

Delaware Unemployment Unchanged in December

Delaware’s unemployment rate was unchanged from November to December at 4.4% while the national average dropped from 3.6% in November to 3.5% in December. In Sussex County unemployment increased by 1 tenth of a percent in December. The Delaware Department of Labor says the state’s Labor Participation Rate fell to 60.2 – a decrease of 1 percentage point from a year ago. Sectors with the greatest hourly wage growth include Professional & Business Services, Trade, Transportation & Utilities and Construction.
DELAWARE STATE
local21news.com

PPL responds after customers express outrage over recent utility bills

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Many people have been expressing concern over their recent PPL utility bills. Folks have been saying that their bills are "outrageous" and wondering what's going on. So CBS 21 News reached out to PPL find out their response. In a statement, PPL told us...
local21news.com

Missing York Co. man found dead in Delaware state

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Red Lion native has been found dead in Delaware according to Pennsylvania State Police. Daniel Hesketh, 38-years-old, was last seen Jan. 14 in Colerain Township in Lancaster County. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Delaware State Police started an investigation into a dead man found...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBOC

Smith Island Cake Getting Historical Recognition

EWELL, Md. (AP) - As Maryland’s official state dessert, Smith Island Cake is a standout dish on any chef’s table. Now, the famed cake is set to receive a new sign marker in recognition of its historical significance. Smith Island United was recently awarded a grant from the...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy