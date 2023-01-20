Read full article on original website
State Senate urges replacement of Delaware Psychiatric Center
Delaware lawmakers are poised to request a study of options to replace the Delaware Psychiatric Center, the state’s option of last resort for patients with severe mental and behavioral health disorders. The state considered replacing the center in the mid-2000s, but after whistleblowers revealed a pattern of patients’ rights...
The Delaware Office of Statewide Autism Programs moves from the Christina School District to DOE
Statewide Autism Programs is now part of the Delaware Department of Education. The Delaware Office of Statewide Autism Programs became part of DOE at the start of the year taking over administration of the state-funded program from the Christina School District. The change was made by the Delaware’s General Assembly...
‘We’re on a roll now’: Delaware Gov. Carney cites economic progress in State of the State speech
Citing major new business projects in Seaford, Middletown, Wilmington, and elsewhere throughout Delaware, Gov. John Carney declared “we’re on a roll now” in his State of the State speech Thursday. The annual speech was Carney’s first before a full complement of lawmakers and state officials at Dover’s...
State lawmakers to consider marijuana legalization once again
Delaware lawmakers will again consider whether to permit and regulate the use of recreational marijuana this session. State Rep. Ed Osienski — the prime sponsor of a pair of bills, one removing penalties for possessing small quantities of marijuana and another establishing a regulatory structure for the production and sale of it — is hopeful the decade-long debate within the General Assembly will end this year with the legalization of recreational marijuana.
GOP lawmakers seek more substance from Gov. Carney following State of the State Address
Leaders of the House and Senate Republican Caucuses provided their reactions Thursday after hearing Democratic Governor John Carney call for lawmakers to work together - a General Assembly where Democrats outnumber Republicans 26-15 in the House and 15-6 in the Senate. "There are 62 people, very good leaders representing the...
Proposed Gun Control Legislation in Maryland
A bill is making it's way through the Senate that would not allow people to bring a firearm within 100 feet of some public areas. Concealed carry permit holders would be included.
Statewide Autism program moves to Department of Education
Delaware- The Delaware Office of Statewide Autism Programs is now apart of the Delaware Department of Education. The office which was once known as the Delaware Autism Program provided support to students with autism. The Christina School District was formerly responsible for administering the state funded program. But effecting January...
Delaware Lawmakers Introduce Marijuana Legalization Legislation for a Sixth Time
DOVER, Del. - For the sixth time, Delaware lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at legalizing recreational marijuana. HB 1 and HB 2 were introduced Friday afternoon by prime sponsor Rep. Ed Osienski (D). Democrats have been trying to legalize pot in the state for 10 years and have repeatedly been...
New Maryland governor creates Department of Service and calls for marijuana possession charges expunged
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new governor had a busy first day on the job. Gov. Wes Moore (D-Maryland) signed two executive orders and released $69 million in pre-approved funds. A chunk of that money will support the cannabis industry. “We view the general assembly as partners not adversaries,” said...
Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware grapples over leadership
The Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware has become more visible in recent years, especially after receiving official state recognition in 2016. But less visible has been the behind-the-scenes battle over leadership of the tribe, a battle that remains unresolved and is now becoming more public. Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer...
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 22, 2023
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Once more unto the breach: Osienski refiles marijuana bills Carney: State will focus on jobs, schools, safety Bill to add retirees to health panels passes Senate Meet the Learning Collab’s 3 parent representatives Culture Cab student plays Young Simba in ‘Lion King’ on Broadway ... Read More
Delaware working to tackle racial disparity in student test scores made worse amid pandemic
While Delaware schools have dropped restrictions on students put in place due to the pandemic, the impact of COVID-19 is still evident in student test scores. A disparity among results for Black and Latino students also continues, as evidenced by standardized tests which are similar to or worse than pre-pandemic test scores.
Westside Family Healthcare CEO to retire
Westside Family Healthcare President and CEO Lolita Lopez recently announced her plan to retire, effective Saturday, July 1. Westside’s board of directors has named current Chief Operating Officer Chris Fraser as Westside’s next CEO. “For 33 years, I have had the honor of a lifetime to lead and...
Seminar Sites Come To Local Marinas For 'Clean Marina Initiative'
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The state of Maryland is urging boaters to hop aboard a program, aimed at cleaning up the state's marinas. One hundred seventeen Marinas in Maryland are certified with the Department of Natural Resources program called the Clean Marina Initiative. The programs goals are to educate boaters and marina owners on creating a cleaner and safer environment. DNR hosts seminars to discuss how to reduce pollution, emergency planning, and marina management.
Briefing takes note of lead role of fentanyl in 515 suspected overdose deaths
This week, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, along with top leaders from the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services and Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security held a briefing on suspected drug overdose deaths in the state. The event included the announcement of an opioid response center. In 2021,...
Delaware Unemployment Unchanged in December
Delaware’s unemployment rate was unchanged from November to December at 4.4% while the national average dropped from 3.6% in November to 3.5% in December. In Sussex County unemployment increased by 1 tenth of a percent in December. The Delaware Department of Labor says the state’s Labor Participation Rate fell to 60.2 – a decrease of 1 percentage point from a year ago. Sectors with the greatest hourly wage growth include Professional & Business Services, Trade, Transportation & Utilities and Construction.
Delaware public health officials offer grim update on overdose figures and xylazine impacts
State public health officials and addiction treatment providers held a joint briefing on Wednesday to offer updates on their response to Delaware’s escalating overdose crisis. Their presentations included somber news: Delaware likely set a record for overdose deaths in 2022, surpassing the previous record of 515 deaths set in...
PPL responds after customers express outrage over recent utility bills
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Many people have been expressing concern over their recent PPL utility bills. Folks have been saying that their bills are "outrageous" and wondering what's going on. So CBS 21 News reached out to PPL find out their response. In a statement, PPL told us...
Missing York Co. man found dead in Delaware state
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Red Lion native has been found dead in Delaware according to Pennsylvania State Police. Daniel Hesketh, 38-years-old, was last seen Jan. 14 in Colerain Township in Lancaster County. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Delaware State Police started an investigation into a dead man found...
Smith Island Cake Getting Historical Recognition
EWELL, Md. (AP) - As Maryland’s official state dessert, Smith Island Cake is a standout dish on any chef’s table. Now, the famed cake is set to receive a new sign marker in recognition of its historical significance. Smith Island United was recently awarded a grant from the...
