Read full article on original website
Related
theblock.co
Cumberland and Mirana Ventures criticize 'sloppy' Genesis bankruptcy filing
Trading firm Cumberland and investment firm Mirana Ventures have said there are inaccuracies in Genesis Global’s bankruptcy filing. Cumberland said the filing contained contained “misleading and incorrect” information and Mirana described it as “sloppy.”. Crypto trading firm Cumberland and investment firm Mirana Ventures complained of inaccuracies...
theblock.co
How Decentraland leaders giving money to Genesis completed a flow of capital
Seemingly incestuous business relationships across the cryptosphere appear to have become so commonplace, the market may be numb to it. In the case of Decentraland, its relationship with key investor Digital Currency Group grew more complicated this week after revelations that Decentraland leaders seemingly lent tens of millions of dollars to the cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global, which is owned by DCG.
theblock.co
Could security tokens representing real-world assets dominate 2023?
The INX Digital company’s Deputy CEO, Itai Avneri. Representing real-world assets worth hundreds of trillions of dollars, security tokens are beginning to transform the way we own and trade assets. Security tokens are generating a fair amount of interest from Wall Street titans and could emerge as a surprise contender in a year that will be shaped by the regulatory blowback to the monumental chaos of 2022.
theblock.co
This week in markets: bitcoin climbs, Coinbase stock shrugs off Moody's downgrade
Bitcoin jumped over $23,000 heading into the weekend. Crypto prices generally rose in the past week. The past week has seen crypto prices continue their upward trajectory, with bitcoin rising 16.8% and jumping over the $23,000 mark going into the weekend. Bitcoin was trading at $23,262 as of 2 p.m....
theblock.co
Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi urges court to approve bonuses amid 'war for talent'
Crypto lender BlockFi is struggling to retain key employees following its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. In a declaration, BlockFi’s chief people officer said resignations have accelerated, and it is losing talent to companies such as Google, Block Inc. and Walmart. BlockFi is urging the court to approve...
theblock.co
Three biggest crypto stories from past week; 3AC founders raise, Genesis collapses
Here are The Block’s three big stories of the week. Another week, another bankruptcy. Another plan to launch a new crypto exchange. Another several million dollars announced in startup funding. The drama in the crypto world continued this week in earnest with a number of high profile announcements and...
theblock.co
Jump Crypto president unpacks the industry’s broken capital markets
Episode 1 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Jump Crypto President Kanav Kariya. Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher. or wherever you listen to podcasts. Email feedback and revision requests can be sent to...
theblock.co
Here's how Jump Crypto's Firedancer project aims to optimize Solana for HFT
Jump Crypto is building an open-source validator client for Solana known as Firedancer. The project will improve Solana’s resiliency, decentralization and efficiency. Firedancer is implemented in C/C++ to optimize performance. Jump Crypto is using its high-frequency trading expertise to build a new open-source validator client for Solana known as...
theblock.co
Bitcoin briefly hits $23,000, remains at highest point since August
Bitcoin’s price flirted with $23,000 on Saturday morning ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in Asia. Bitcoin's price briefly rose past $23,000 on Saturday morning, settling at its highest point since August ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration in Asia. It was trading at $22,741 at 6 a.m. ET.
theblock.co
Ivan on Tech's Moralis becomes latest crypto firm to cut headcount
Venture-backed web3 development platform Moralis cut jobs. Moralis was co-founded by popular crypto content creator Ivan Liljeqvist (aka Ivan on Tech). Moralis, a blockchain infrastructure firm co-founded by popular crypto content creator Ivan Liljeqvist (aka Ivan on Tech), is the latest crypto company to cut jobs, Liljeqvist told The Block.
theblock.co
Private sharding startup Calimero Network raises $8.5 million
Calimero Network has raised $8.5 million to build private sharding infrastructure. The seed round was co-led by Khosla Ventures, Lyrik Ventures and the Near foundation. London-based blockchain infrastructure company Calimero Network has raised $8.5 million in a seed round co-led by Khosla Ventures, Lyrik Ventures and Near Foundation. The round,...
theblock.co
Nearly $700 million of Bankman-Fried's assets seized by Feds: CNBC
The cash and assets seized by prosecutors were primarily made up of Robinhood shares, court documents show. Federal prosecutors this Friday took $697 million worth of cash and assets primarily made up of Robinhood shares from former FTX CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried, court documents show. Prosecutors also seized assets...
Tesla's demand problem may turn into a key advantage — if Elon Musk's 'strategic poker move' pays off
Tesla's price cuts in the US could cost Musk's firm as much as $7 billion in profit this year — but it could also boost its EV market share.
Comments / 0