We’ve officially entered a slower season in Disney World, but it doesn’t always feel like it!. Although this time of year is typically not as busy as the holidays or spring break time, there are plenty of things happening in the parks to draw people in. The Festival of the Arts is happening over in EPCOT right now, a popular Princess meet and greet is reopening, TRON Lightcycle / Run is getting closer to its opening (which means previews are coming soon), and so much more. So how is all of this impacting the wait times?

1 DAY AGO