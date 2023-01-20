Political postcards targeting Douglas County commissioner under scrutiny

Read full article on original website
mountainjackpot.com
Rural Counties Facing Uphill Battle in Fighting State Lawmakers
Teller Commissioners: Hold Onto Your Guns and Land. Get involved and stay engaged in state issues, whether that means contacting your representative or testifying on key legislation. Regardless of your situation, don’t stay on the sidelines. Otherwise, your guns and weapons and property rights, and even the option of...
coloradonewsline.com
Here is who’s running for the open Colorado Springs mayor seat
With incumbent Mayor John Suthers term-limited after eight years in office, the city of Colorado Springs is set to hold a general election to elect a new mayor in just three months, on April 4. Five people are officially running to lead the state’s second most-populous city, with two declared,...
Protecting water supplies for millions of Coloradans
(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) announced three projects that will reduce risks posed by wildfires on the state’s water supplies for more than a million Coloradans Thursday, Jan. 19. For 80% of Coloradans, water starts in the state’s forests before making its way downstream to their taps, said CSFS. Given this connection between clean drinking water and […]
Bill in works to require employers 2 weeks advance scheduling
Some Colorado lawmakers are drafting a bill that would require large employers to provide schedules two weeks in advance.
coloradopolitics.com
Phil Weiser, Adam Frisch among honorees at Colorado Democratic Party's annual Obama dinner
Attorney General Phil Weiser is slated to be named Democrat of the Year by the Colorado Democratic Party at its Obama Gala on April 1, the party announced this week. Weiser is among a slew of honorees the party plans to recognize at the annual fundraising dinner in Denver, held after the state party conducts its reorganization meeting earlier the same day.
District judge resigns after affair with court clerk, harassment complaint
An Arapahoe County district judge who failed to disclose an extramarital affair with a clerk and faced a sexual harassment complaint has resigned from the bench.
Reverse search warrant used in arrest case goes to Colorado Supreme Court
The Colorado Supreme Court will review the use of a Google search warrant used to arrest three teens in connection with the Green Valley Ranch arson that killed a family of five in 2020. In November, Denver District Court Judge Martin Egelhoff upheld the legality of the warrant, which used...
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?
COLORADO: Let's talk about the impact of banning assault weapons. Three lawmakers in Colorado have proposed a bill which would ban assault weapons. People agree on gun policies more than we might expect.
Colorado Police Officer Does the Unthinkable – In a Good Way
Each day, when scouring over the vast wasteland of horribles on the Internet for something - anything - that might resonate as "Feel Good News," I always love it when I discover something above and beyond the call of duty done by police officers. It's even better when they're right here at home, or at least, really close to home.
LGBTQ community shares concerns with Crow after Club Q shooting
As the state and nation continue to grapple with the Club Q shooting, some lawmakers are looking into solutions. Members of the LGBTQ community are weighing in on what they need going forward.
Aurora city councilor awarded $3M in defamation case
An Aurora city council member has been awarded $3 million after bringing a civil lawsuit against a former child caseworker who made false child abuse accusations.
Daily Record
Cañon City residents voice concern over ongoing illegal, destructive acts from homeless population
The issue of trespass and other recent alleged illegal and destructive acts by the local homeless population was brought before the Cañon City Council on Tuesday night. During the public input portion of the meeting, Chuck and Tori Cline said that they are aware of at least three fires in their neighborhood in recent weeks stemming from homeless camps in the Centennial Park/Arkansas River vicinity.
Evergreen couple frustrated with fighting Floyd Hill winter traffic
At the base of Floyd Hill on Interstate 70 is a bottleneck that causes notorious traffic during the winter months.
Colorado man selling ‘witness tree’ table from Civil War
A giant wooden table on display at the National Western Stock Show is catching plenty of attention, not just for its beauty, but for its story.
Daily Record
United Airlines is latest carrier to challenge Colorado’s law on paid sick leave
United Airlines says it hasn’t faced a crackdown from Colorado labor regulators for not fully complying with a 2020 state law mandating paid sick leave, including for workers who come down with COVID-19. But by filing a new legal challenge of the law late last week, the Chicago-based carrier...
KDVR.com
Broomfield High School teacher placed on administrative leave
A letter from the Broomfield High School principal states that physical education teacher and head football coach Blair Hubbard was placed on paid administrative leave. Broomfield High School teacher placed on administrative …. A letter from the Broomfield High School principal states that physical education teacher and head football coach...
Deputies searching for suspects in Douglas County crime spree
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a crime alert in an effort to find at least four suspects wanted for a month-long crime spree.
Centennial Water raises rates for 2023
(Centennial, Colo.)Centennial Water, which provides water services to northern Douglas County, increased rates for 2023. Centennial Water's annual budget was adopted at its December board of directors meeting. The budget document included increases to water and wastewater rates in 2023.
“That’s extraordinary,” 7-time convicted felon escapes felony conviction three times before arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police recently arrested 48-year-old Aaron Miller on multiple felony crimes, including assault with a deadly weapon and theft of an at-risk person. 13 Investigates has learned Miller is a seven-time convicted felon with multiple convictions for escaping from a felony conviction, which is a class-three felony. Miller was The post “That’s extraordinary,” 7-time convicted felon escapes felony conviction three times before arrest appeared first on KRDO.
Black, Hispanic people disproportionately shot by Denver police
The people shot by Denver Police Department officers are disproportionately Black or Hispanic, but the trend is consistent among officers of all races.
