mymoinfo.com
Festus-Crystal City Rotary Club donates ADA picnic tables to Crystal City Park
(Festus, Crystal City) The Festus-Crystal City Rotary Club recently set up a pair of ADA picnic tables in Crystal City Municipal Park. Rotary Club President Dr. Clint Freeman says they worked with Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis for the request and thanks to National Rotary CAP grant funds, the club was able to receive the tables.
mymoinfo.com
Crystal City Police working wit city on annual budget
(Crystal City) The City of Crystal City is in the preliminary stages of working on its annual budget which begins later in the spring. Crystal City Police Chief Chad Helms says each year various on their lists of needs and wants for the department. My MO Info · KJ012023A.WAV.
mymoinfo.com
Festus R-6 gearing up for phase one of its classroom expansion project
(Festus) The Festus R-6 School District is working on a classroom expansion plan with the project including two phases. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Ruess says they recently held their first design team meeting and are now gearing up to start phase 1. My MO Info · KJ012023E.WAV. In regards to...
mymoinfo.com
Chief Lewis on recent tampering of fire hydrant
(Festus) Last week thousands of gallons of water was released on Shapiro Drive in Festus after vandals tampered with a fire hydrant. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says the incident happened during the early morning hours last Tuesday. My MO Info · KJ012023C.WAV. The vandalism is a violation of...
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff Bullock Speaks About Jail Break
(Farmington) Four of the five inmates that escaped last week from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington remain in custody in Ohio, awaiting extradition back to Missouri. St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock says they aren’t sure at this point as to when the four will be back in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce KJFF/J98 110 Percent Award Winner
(Hillsboro) The Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards and installation dinner on Friday night. Hillsboro City Building Inspector Jason Daniel received the KJFF/J98 110 Percent Award for going above and beyond his job title, helping other city departments; co-workers; citizens and businesses.
mymoinfo.com
Donald Don Winslett – Service 1/29/23 2 p.m.
Donald Don Winslett of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 88. His funeral service will be Sunday at 2 o’clock at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown, with burial in the Marcus Memorial Park in Fredericktown. Visitation is Sunday at 11 o’clock at Follis & Sons Funeral...
mymoinfo.com
Norma Lee King — Private Services
Norma Lee King of Festus passed away Thursday, January 19th, she was 93 years old. There will be private family services for Norma King, under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office raffle continues
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is raffling off a 1951 Bel Aire Hot Rod. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says all proceeds go back to benefit the Deputy Welfare Fund. My MO Info · KJ012023G.WAV. Bissell says they have moved the drawing date back to...
mymoinfo.com
Steven Allan DeClue — Private Services
Steven Allan DeClue of Bloomsdale passed away on January 18th, he was 77 years old. The funeral services for Steven DeClue will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Harvey Donald Allen — Celebration of Life 1/24/23 11 A.M.
Harvey Donald Allen of Crystal City passed away Wednesday (1/18), he was 81 years old. A Celebration of life for Harvey Allen will be Tuesday (1/24) morning at 11 at Good News Community Church of Festus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Annual homeless population county in Jefferson County
Young female volunteer passing clothes to child while both sitting by tent in migrants camp. (Jefferson County) COMTREA will be participating in this year’s annual count of sheltered & unsheltered homeless population which is part of “The Point in Time Count,” an initiative to count the homeless population throughout the 101 counties of the Missouri Balance of State Continuum of Care.
mymoinfo.com
All 5 St. Francois County Jail Escapees Now Back In Custody
(Farmington) All five of the inmates that escaped last Tuesday from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington are now back in custody. Mark Toti has more details.
mymoinfo.com
Fraud vehicle purchases in Pevely
(Pevely) Pevely Police are noting an increase in fraudulent vehicle purchases and are reminding those in the market for a vehicle to use extreme caution on who you are buying from. Pevely Police Chief Mark Glenn says they recently dealt with a case of a fraudulent vehicle purchase. My MO...
myozarksonline.com
Vehicle Stops Abruptly on the Interstate and Gets Rearended
A Phelps County accident Friday afternoon shortly after 3 o’ clock resulted in minor injuries for a Pulaski County motorist. The highway patrol says the accident occured when a 2023 Kia Sportage, driven by 23-year-old Kloe L. Murer of St. Robert, stopped abruptly on the Interstate at the westbound 184.2 mile marker, and was struck by a 2019 Ford F-250, driven by 75-year-old Gary D. Sparks of Wentzville.
mymoinfo.com
Helen A. Black – Service 2pm 1/23/23
Helen A. Black of Farmington passed away Thursday at the age of 91. The funeral service will be held on Monday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Internment will follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation will also be on Monday at Cozean at 11...
5 escaped Missouri inmates apprehended
Five escaped Missouri inmates have been apprehended after escaping from the St. Francois County Jail.
mymoinfo.com
Preliminary Report Released by Department of Labor on Lead Mining Fatality at Bixby Mine
(Bixby) The U.S. Department of Labor Mine Safety and Health Administration has released preliminary data on a Doe Run Company employees’ fatal accident that happened last month in an Iron County mine. Luke Turnbough tells us what the report shows.
mymoinfo.com
Margaret Nadine “Tootie” Blackwell Blyzes – Service 1/24/23 At 2 P.M.
Margaret Nadine “Tootie” Blackwell Blyzes of Bismarck died Monday, January 16th at the age of 88. The funeral service is Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bismarck. Visitation for Nadine “Tootie”...
kjluradio.com
Central Missouri under Hazardous Weather Outlook tonight ... through Wednesday for some areas
Mid-Missouri is under a Hazardous Weather Outlook tonight through Wednesday. The National Weather Service reports precipitation begins Saturday night. The following counties can expect a mix of rain and snow with trace to a half inch of snow expected: Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties.
