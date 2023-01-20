ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB.com

POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

Louisiana will start accepting 2022 state income tax returns on Monday. Enjoy 3-course meals around Baton Rouge during Restaurant Week. It’s happening Jan. 23-28 at a list of participating restaurants. LSU Panhellenic holds candlelight vigil for sophomore hit by vehicle. Updated: 9 hours ago. LSU Panhellenic hosted a candlelight...
BATON ROUGE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana School Worker Accused of Selling Edible Marijuana

A cafeteria worker at a school in south Louisiana faces serious charges today. 45 year old Tymetrica Cohn was working as a substitute at Jewel M. Sumner High School. She is accused of selling homemade baked goods laced with marijuana. Tangipahoa Parish deputies got a tip that these baked goods were being sold to students. One teenager reported buying "edible marijuana" from a school worker.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene. Louisiana – On January 18, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that in February 2022, deputies responded to a reported burglary of a residence in the Farmerville, Louisiana area. During the investigation, deputies learned that three rifles and two newborn puppies were taken from the residence after the suspect forced entry into the house.
FARMERVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes

25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes. A Louisiana convicted felon has been arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit after they reportedly discovered a handgun, crack cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, and other scheduled narcotics in his car, and a large sum of cash in his backpack. He was charged with multiple counts of drug distribution, illegal firearm possession and possession by a convicted felon.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
theadvocate.com

At least 7 injured in overnight shooting at bar near College Drive, Baton Rouge police say

Update: Police now say 12 people were injured. Click here for the latest. At least seven people were injured in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge, police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at 4619 Bennington Avenue, near College Drive. That's the address for Dior Bar and Lounge; at the scene, there was crime tape and a bloodstain on the pavement Sunday morning. An employee at the bar declined to comment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
TheDailyBeast

No Charges Filed For Louisiana Officers After Death In Custody

A Louisiana prosecutor has announced that no charges will be filed against the officers involved in the December 2021 in-custody death of 28-year-old Eric Nelson. In a Friday press release, the District Attorney for the 22nd District said “the evidence does not meet the standard needed for criminal prosecution” in connection with the Dec. 19, 2021 incident. Nelson was arrested by the Bogalusa Police Department on outstanding warrants—and police say that he tried to escape into the woods before he was eventually tased. But in a November 2021 family civil lawsuit, EMTs said that Nelson had fallen while walking to the station and video shows officers pulling him onto the concrete, before dragging him toward the building. The lawsuit says Nelson was left there for about five minutes before emergency medical services were called. Read it at WWL-TV
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL

19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed

NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man killed in double shooting on Scenic Highway identified by Baton Rouge police

A man killed in Friday's double shooting on Scenic Highway has been identified, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex on Scenic Highway shortly after 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found George Hankton, 19, dead in the parking lot from gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR district attorney pushes for 10-year sentencing for modifying weapon

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Homemade devices are turning semi-automatic weapons into machine guns and police across Louisiana said those modifications are becoming more popular. A Glock switch or auto sear are small homemade devices that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a serious killing machine. “They can expel...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes

45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly falsely impersonating a peace officer, obscenity, failure to appear in court, and tampering with a resident’s surveillance system. The man was found to be wearing a police uniform at the time of the arrest.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA

