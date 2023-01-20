ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa bay

Tom Brady Returns for another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Championship Hopes High. Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has announced his decision on where he will play next season. After leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in 2020, many fans and analysts were unsure if the 43-year-old quarterback would return for another season.
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team

The 2023 NFL Free Agent period will not start until after the Super Bowl, but one major name is widely expected to be leaving his current team. While superstar quarterback Tom Brady has not stated for sure whether he intends to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a team which he joined after a long, extremely successful career with the New England Patriots, his teammates with the Bucs do not believe that he will be returning to Tampa next season.
Dolphins plan to interview Anthony Campanile for defensive coordinator

It looks like the Dolphins will have at least one in-house candidate for their defensive coordinator position. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team plans to interview linebackers coach Anthony Campanile for the job. The Dolphins fired Josh Boyer last week. Campanile began working for the Dolphins in...
Top Football Coach Fired

In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
NFL World Reacts To J.J. Watt's Sunday Announcement

J.J. Watt's professional football career has come to an end, but it's possible he will stay as close to the game as possible.  On Sunday, Watt answered a few questions from fans on Twitter. One fan asked him about a potential future in the broadcasting business.  Early on during Watt's ...
Football Legend Becomes Highest-Paid Athlete Ever

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese legend debuted for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football club in the Saudi Pro League. The team won in Ronaldo’s debut match 1-0 against Ettifaq. Ronaldo was unable to score in his first match with the team.
Minnesota Vikings looking to add rising star to the team

The Minnesota Vikings first big move of the offseason so far is firing Ed Donatell from his position. Leaving the Defensive Coordinator position open following a tumultuous year on the side of the ball. Wasting no time at all, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell are looking...
NFL World Reacts To What Ex-Quarterback Said About Tony Dungy

One former NFL quarterback has made his opinion on Tony Dungy extremely clear amid this week's controversy. Dungy, the Hall of Fame head coach, went viral this week for pushing a ridiculous conspiracy theory and making a controversial comment at the March for Life. But while Dungy is facing a lot ...
Report: Jets request interview with Joe Brady for offensive coordinator

The Jets would like to speak with an assistant coach from a division rival about their offensive coordinator vacancy. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New York has put in a request to interview Buffalo quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. Brady, 33, joined the Bills coaching staff in 2022. After spending...
Jets Interview Klint Kubiak For Offensive Coordinator Job

The Jets are interviewing Denver Broncos passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak for their offensive coordinator job on Sunday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Kubiak, 35, was the offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings during the 2021 season. Like some of the other candidates to interview for the...
5 Definitive Things We Know about the Vikings Offseason So Far

The Minnesota Vikings offseason began one week ago, after the New York Giants eliminated the NFC North division champs from the Wildcard Round of the postseason. Now, head coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will orchestrate their second offseason together. The two held a year-end press conference on Wednesday, put a bow on the 13-4 season, and will now plan for Year No. 2.
Frank Reich, Eric Bieniemy & Byron Leftwich On Ravens’ Radar For OC Job

Jeremy Fowler reports that Frank Reich, Eric Bieniemy, and Byron Leftwich are on the radar for the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job. Fowler adds the team is also considering in-house candidates Tee Martin and James Urban. Reich has interviewed with the Panthers so far for their head coaching job. He’s...
