Sunday was the start of Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rabbit. In the golfing calendar, it marked a continuation of the year of Jon Rahm. The Spaniard edged American rookie Davis Thompson to clinch a one-shot win at The American Express in La Quinta, California, sealing his second successive victory on the PGA Tour after a dramatic comeback win at the Sentry Tournament of Champions earlier this month.

LA QUINTA, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO