Gentler Streak now lets users keep track of Apple Watch workouts from iPhone with Live Activities

By Filipe Espósito
 3 days ago
Gentler Streak is one of the most popular exercise companion apps for iPhone and Apple Watch users. This week, the developers behind Gentler Streak released a major update to the app that lets users keep track of their Apple Watch workouts from their iPhone thanks to Live Activities.

Gentler Streak now works with Live Activities and the Dynamic Island

The first Gentler Streak update of 2023 adds a feature that is very welcome for iPhone users running iOS 16, especially those with iPhone 14 Pro. That’s because the app now supports Live Activities, and the implementation couldn’t be a better one.

For those unfamiliar, Live Activities is a feature available for all iPhone models running iOS 16 that shows useful app information right on the lock screen. At the same time, apps supporting Live Activities can also show the same information on the Dynamic Island for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users.

This means that Gentler Streak users can now start a workout on their Apple Watch and then check details about it in real time using Live Activities, either on the iPhone lock screen or using the the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro. The app’s Live Activity has a nice interface that shows useful information such as your heart rate and the distance you’ve been running.

But that’s not all. The support for Live Activities was only possible because of another new feature that Gentler Streak announced with this update. The app now has a mirror tracking option, which basically turns the iPhone screen into a “beautiful and informative tracker” for Apple Watch workouts that provides more control over heart rate training zones.

Gentler Streak iPhone app now mirrors its Apple Watch workout tracking. Extremely useful for all workouts, where you can place your iPhone in a visible spot and monitor mid-workout progress. The photogenic feature prioritizes your well-being by prominently displaying the heart rate training zones, enabling you to pace yourself better and stay within your desired zone.

More about the app

Gentler Streak was awarded the 2022 App of the Year for Apple Watch by Apple. The app has been available for iPhone since 2021 and was released for Apple Watch in February 2022. The company co-founder and CEO Katarina Lotrič says she’s proud that Apple has recognized the work of a “small independent team.”

We see it as an extraordinary confirmation of our work, our vision, our relevance in time and place, and are super happy our message and philosophy is now being spread across the globe. There’s still so much we want to and will bring to life, and we are looking forward to every minute of it. I think it’s safe to say we are just getting started.

Gentler Streak is available for free on the App Store. However, some of the features require a subscription or a lifetime license that can be purchased via in-app purchases. And, if you want to learn more about the app, be sure to read 9to5Mac’s interview with Gentler Streak founder Katarina Lotrič.

