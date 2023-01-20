Read full article on original website
Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency – FT
(Reuters) – Brazil and Argentina will announce this week that they are starting preparatory work on a common currency, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. The plan, set to be discussed at a summit in Buenos Aires this week, will focus on how a new currency which Brazil suggests calling the “sur” (south) could boost regional trade and reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar, FT reported citing officials.
Coinbase stock up more than 10% since Friday, despite debt rating downgrade
Coinbase shares have been pummeled in the last year amid a crypto market meltdown and a series of brutal earnings reports. But things are looking up for the stock lately as Coinbase has ridden a recent market surge in crypto to notch some big gains. On Monday, Coinbase shares hovered...
Venezuela calls off Maduro meeting with Lula, Brazil govt says
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Venezuela has decided to call off a previously arranged meeting between President Nicolas Maduro and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday, Lula’s press office said. The Brazilian government had announced earlier in the day the two leaders were set to...
Russian warship armed with hypersonic missiles to join drills with China, S.Africa
(Reuters) – A Russian warship armed with new-generation hypersonic cruise weapons will participate in joint exercises with the navies of China and South Africa in February, the Russian state agency, TASS, said on Monday. It was the first official mention of the participation by the frigate, “Admiral of the...
Wolfspeed plans multi-billion dollar chip factory in Germany – Handelsblatt
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – U.S. power chip maker Wolfspeed Inc is planning to build a factory in Germany for more than 2 billion euros ($2.17 billion), Handelsblatt reported on Saturday. The German auto supplier ZF will hold a minority stake, the business newspaper said, citing unidentified sources familiar with the...
Peru’s Machu Picchu, Inca trail ordered closed as protests flair
(Reuters) – Peruvian authorities ordered the closure of the Incan citadel of Machu Picchu and the Inca trail which leads to the world-renowned archeological site as of Saturday amid anti-government demonstrations that have spread nationwide and left a mounting death toll. Dozens of Peruvians were injured after tensions flared...
Apple targeting to raise India production share to 25% – minister
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Apple Inc wants India to account for up to 25% of its production from about 5%-7% now, the trade minister told a conference on Monday. “Apple, another success story,” Piyush Goyal said. “They are already at about 5-7% of their manufacturing in India. If I am not mistaken, they are targeting to go up to 25% of their manufacturing. They launched the most recent models from India, manufactured in India.”
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ tops $2 billion in global box office receipts
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pricey movie sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” topped $2 billion in global box office receipts on Sunday, sealing its spot as another hit franchise for the Walt Disney Co. Director James Cameron had said the movie needed to reach the $2 billion...
Bitcoin rises 6.2 percent to $22,401
(Reuters) – Bitcoin rose 6.24 % to $22,401 at 22:07 GMT on Friday, adding $1,315 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 35.8% from the year’s low of $16,496 on Jan. 1. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 5.66 % to $1,639.2 on Friday, adding $87.8 to its previous close.
Nokia signs 5G patent agreement with Samsung
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia on Monday said it has signed a new multi-year agreement to license its 5G patents to Samsung following the expiry of the previous pact in December. Samsung will make payments to Nokia from Jan. 1, but the companies did not disclose...
Bitcoin rises 2.3% to $23,199
(Reuters) – Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $23,199 at 10:07 GMT on Saturday, adding $521 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 40.6% from the year’s low of $16,496 on January 1. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose...
Italy’s foreign minister eyes migration, energy on trip to Cairo
CAIRO (Reuters) – Italy’s Foreign Minister said on Sunday his country saw Egypt as an important partner in stemming irregular migration across the Mediterranean and in bolstering its energy security. Though Egypt has largely prevented departures of migrant boats from its own north coast since 2016, the number...
Canada settles residential school reparations class action for C$2.8 billion
(Reuters) – Canada has reached an agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit, seeking compensation for the loss of language and culture brought on by Indian residential schools, for C$2.8 billion ($2.09 billion). The settlement builds on the 2021 Gottfriedson Day Scholars settlement, that provided individual compensation to day scholars...
