Riverside, OH

Lady Chiefs bowl to a third place finish at Boro Roll-Off

The Bellefontaine varsity girls took third place at the 20-team Boro Roll-Off held in Centerville Saturday. The format for the tournament was three regular games and four baker games to determine the top 8 teams. Those teams would move on and bowl two more baker games to move onto the top four.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH

