Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm BayTed RiversPalm Bay, FL
veronews.com
Police ID body found behind home in Fellsmere
FELLSMERE — The body of a man found behind a home Thursday was identified by police as Jose Carmen Araujo, officials said Friday. There were no signs of trauma to Araujo’s body and no indicators of foul play, according to the medical examiner’s office. “Investigators are now...
fox35orlando.com
Merritt Island teens charged after entering into several cars at condo complex: Police
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Police have charged two Merritt Island teens with vehicle burglary after they were caught entering into cars at a condominium complex. Cocoa Beach police said they responded to the 4000 block of Ocean Beach Blvd regarding "suspicious persons in the parking area" of a condominium complex.
WESH
2 teens face vehicle burglary charges in Brevard County, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two Merritt Island teenagers are facing vehicle burglary charges. On Saturday, suspicious activity was reported in a parking lot on the 4000 block of Ocean Beach Boulevard, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Responding police discovered some cars had been broken into at a...
hometownnewstc.com
Sheriff addresses park shooting that left one dead
FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara, City Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney and other officials have held a number of press conferences and updates in the aftermath of a Martin Luther King Day shooting to assure the public their respective departments are working around the clock to find those responsible.
Engine ripped out, 4 ejected from vehicle during Florida car crash
Four people were seriously injured in a crash that happened early Saturday morning that was so destructive, it ejected both the passengers and a car engine into the roadway.
Single car crash in Brevard County; leaves driver dead, passenger seriously injured, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Brevard County after a pickup truck crashed, killing the driver, troopers said. The crash happened Sunday at around 1:55 a.m. near the intersection of Pine Street and Coconut Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a...
WPBF News 25
FULL AUDIO: Officials release Fort Pierce mass shooting 911 calls
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Authorities have released the 911 calls in the deadly mass shooting that took place Monday in Fort Pierce. Eight people were shot and four others were injured after someone opened fire during a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. A 29-year-old mother from Fort...
Person of interest cleared in deadly MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce
MIAMI - A man named as a person of interest in a deadly shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce has been cleared. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Fredrick Lamar Johnson, 27, turned himself in to police on Wednesday and after speaking with him, he was ruled out for any involvement in the shooting. Investigators said the shooting, which left a 29-year-old woman dead and injured seven others, was not random. "This was not a random mass shooting," Sheriff Ken Mascara said on Thursday. "Someone just didn't walk into a park and start firing. The shooting occurred between two known individuals who got into an argument and decided to resolve their differences with gunfire." The sheriff's office is now adding a $5,000 reward for anyone who can come forward with information in the case.
cw34.com
Vigil held for mother slain in Fort Pierce MLK day shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A vigil was held for the mother killed during a mass shooting in Fort Pierce. People gathered on Jan. 20 to remember 29-year-old Nikkitia Bryant. Loved ones say Bryant was one of the innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire in Fort Pierce's Ellis Park, shot in front of her 9-year-old daughter.
treasurecoast.com
Martin County Sheriff looking for witnesses to bicyclist being hit
Martin County Sheriff looking for witnesses to bicyclist being hit. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff looking for witnesses to bicyclist being hit. Here is the info:. Thursday, January 19th at approximately 3:30 PM, a bicyclist was traveling south on SW Citrus Blvd near the Farmers Market (intersection/Martin...
wflx.com
Man, 73, riding bicycle struck, killed by minivan
A 73-year-old man riding a bicycle died after being struck by a minivan on State Road A1A about 5 miles north of the Fort Pierce city limits Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported at 11:14 a.m. at Avalon State Park. The man from Brighton, Mich.,...
treasurecoast.com
ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE
ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is Sheriff Mascaras update on the shooting at Lous Ellis Park. On Wednesday, detectives identified 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr., as a person of interest in the Ilous Ellis Park shooting on Monday....
click orlando
Woman missing out of Marion found safe by Martin County deputies, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: Marion County investigators on Friday announced 23-year-old Carly Danielle Axen — who had been reported missing and was feared to be endangered after last being seen Dec. 10 — was found safe by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL: Marion County...
Children's center van riddled with bullets in Fort Pierce shooting
In the chaos of Monday's mass shooting in Fort Pierce, which occurred at an event that followed a Martin Luther King Jr. parade, a van belonging to a children's center was hit by several bullets.
wqcs.org
Okeechobee County Sheriff - Dead Person Found in Douglas Park Subdivision Died as a Result of a Criminal Act
Okeechobee County - Friday January 20, 2023: Okeechobee County Sheriff Deputies discovered a dead body in a wooded area around NE 14th Avenue in the Douglas Park Subdivision of Okeechobee County on Monday, January 16. A news release posted on the Sheriff's Facebook page Wednesday states that the victim has...
WESH
Family members of 2 Palm Bay teenagers shot, killed on Christmas Day seek justice
PALM BAY, Fla. — There was overwhelming support for the loved ones of 14-year-old Jeremiah Brown and a 16-year-old gunned down on Christmas Day. A march for justice was held Thursday night in their honor that took the community to city hall. Nearly 50 family and friends took a...
WPBF News 25
'Keep replaying the incident': Mass shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce still haunts vendor
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A food vendor who was at a Martin Luther King Jr. event in St. Lucie County, where 12 people were shot, is still haunted by that day. Earnest Scott III showed WPBF 25 News the bullet holes inside his food truck. Scott is the owner...
Project Lift impacting lives of at-risk teens in Fort Pierce
Workers at a nonprofit group that help at-risk teens in Fort Pierce said this week's mass shooting is only reigniting their passion to change young lives.
WPBF News 25
'I wish I could have helped': New insight into security at Fort Pierce mass shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The owner of a Fort Pierce security guard company says his team was canceled the night before the Martin Luther King Jr. event in St. Lucie County, where eight people were shot. Edmundo Moreno is the owner of Elite Tactical Solutions LLC. Moreno said he...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Driver dies after car runs off the road and goes airborne, hits ditch
COCOA, Fla. - A 30-year-old man is dead and his passenger has serious injuries following a crash in Brevard County early Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling southbound on Pine Street approaching Coconut Avenue in Cocoa just before 2 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway.
