Fellsmere, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

veronews.com

Police ID body found behind home in Fellsmere

FELLSMERE — The body of a man found behind a home Thursday was identified by police as Jose Carmen Araujo, officials said Friday. There were no signs of trauma to Araujo’s body and no indicators of foul play, according to the medical examiner’s office. “Investigators are now...
FELLSMERE, FL
WESH

2 teens face vehicle burglary charges in Brevard County, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two Merritt Island teenagers are facing vehicle burglary charges. On Saturday, suspicious activity was reported in a parking lot on the 4000 block of Ocean Beach Boulevard, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Responding police discovered some cars had been broken into at a...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Sheriff addresses park shooting that left one dead

FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara, City Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney and other officials have held a number of press conferences and updates in the aftermath of a Martin Luther King Day shooting to assure the public their respective departments are working around the clock to find those responsible.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

FULL AUDIO: Officials release Fort Pierce mass shooting 911 calls

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Authorities have released the 911 calls in the deadly mass shooting that took place Monday in Fort Pierce. Eight people were shot and four others were injured after someone opened fire during a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. A 29-year-old mother from Fort...
FORT PIERCE, FL
CBS Miami

Person of interest cleared in deadly MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce

MIAMI - A man named as a person of interest in a deadly shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce has been cleared. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Fredrick Lamar Johnson, 27, turned himself in to police on Wednesday and after speaking with him, he was ruled out for any involvement in the shooting. Investigators said the shooting, which left a 29-year-old woman dead and injured seven others, was not random. "This was not a random mass shooting," Sheriff Ken Mascara said on Thursday. "Someone just didn't walk into a park and start firing. The shooting occurred between two known individuals who got into an argument and decided to resolve their differences with gunfire." The sheriff's office is now adding a $5,000 reward for anyone who can come forward with information in the case. 
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Vigil held for mother slain in Fort Pierce MLK day shooting

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A vigil was held for the mother killed during a mass shooting in Fort Pierce. People gathered on Jan. 20 to remember 29-year-old Nikkitia Bryant. Loved ones say Bryant was one of the innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire in Fort Pierce's Ellis Park, shot in front of her 9-year-old daughter.
FORT PIERCE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Martin County Sheriff looking for witnesses to bicyclist being hit

Martin County Sheriff looking for witnesses to bicyclist being hit. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff looking for witnesses to bicyclist being hit. Here is the info:. Thursday, January 19th at approximately 3:30 PM, a bicyclist was traveling south on SW Citrus Blvd near the Farmers Market (intersection/Martin...
wflx.com

Man, 73, riding bicycle struck, killed by minivan

A 73-year-old man riding a bicycle died after being struck by a minivan on State Road A1A about 5 miles north of the Fort Pierce city limits Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported at 11:14 a.m. at Avalon State Park. The man from Brighton, Mich.,...
FORT PIERCE, FL
treasurecoast.com

ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE

ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is Sheriff Mascaras update on the shooting at Lous Ellis Park. On Wednesday, detectives identified 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr., as a person of interest in the Ilous Ellis Park shooting on Monday....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: Driver dies after car runs off the road and goes airborne, hits ditch

COCOA, Fla. - A 30-year-old man is dead and his passenger has serious injuries following a crash in Brevard County early Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling southbound on Pine Street approaching Coconut Avenue in Cocoa just before 2 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway.
COCOA, FL

