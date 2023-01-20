Read full article on original website
Male Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27
Jeremy Ruehlemann passed away on Sunday. The male model, born in New Jersey, was 27 years old. Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend Gianni Simpson. During his life, Ruehlemann grew as a top American male model after leaving his psychology studies in 2017 to pursue a fashion career. He quickly became an industry star, modeling for brands including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, Nick Graham and Atelier Cillian. Ruehlemann was represented by Soul Artist Management, as well as Next Models’ London and...
Listen to My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields remix Eyedress’s “HOUSE OF CARDS”
Kevin Shields, the reclusive genius who helped invent shoegaze as a co-founder of My Bloody Valentine, isn't exactly what you would call prolific. The last My Bloody Valentine album, mbv, came out in 2013, and since then Shields has been working on two new My Bloody Valentine albums and remasterings of their existing catalog, popping up with new music only once in 2017 for two songs with Brian Eno. Today, Shields returns for the first time in over five years with a remix of "HOUSE OF CARDS," a song from the Filipino artist's 2022 project FULL TIME LOVER.
