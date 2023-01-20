Kevin Shields, the reclusive genius who helped invent shoegaze as a co-founder of My Bloody Valentine, isn't exactly what you would call prolific. The last My Bloody Valentine album, mbv, came out in 2013, and since then Shields has been working on two new My Bloody Valentine albums and remasterings of their existing catalog, popping up with new music only once in 2017 for two songs with Brian Eno. Today, Shields returns for the first time in over five years with a remix of "HOUSE OF CARDS," a song from the Filipino artist's 2022 project FULL TIME LOVER.

