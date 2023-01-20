ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Northwest Symphony Orchestra will perform special Valentine’s Concert Friday, Feb. 10

SeaTac Blog
SeaTac Blog
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37u7ND_0kKpQyW600

Burien’s Northwest Symphony Orchestra will be performing a special Valentine’s Concert on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Highline Performing Arts Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HcaSA_0kKpQyW600

This live performance – conducted by Music Director Anthony Spain – will feature:

  • SYMPHONY NO. 1 by Johannes Brahms
  • FANFARE FOR A JOYOUS OCCASION by Samuel Jones
  • SALUT D’AMOUR by Edward Elgar
  • CONCERTO OPUS 3 NO. 6 (FIRST MOVEMENT) by Antonio Vivaldi Eden Pawlos, soloist
  • GABRIEL’S OBOE by Ennio Morricone Linnea Wentworth, oboe soloist

Masks are strongly encouraged.

TICKETS

Individual tickets to Northwest Symphony Orchestra concerts at the Highline Performing Arts Center may be obtained through any of the following methods:

Call the orchestra phone at (206) 242-6321.

Request thru the mail at P.O. Box address:

Northwest Symphony Orchestra

P.O. Box 16231

Seattle, WA 98116

Brown Paper Tickets website: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/producer/9639 or call Brown Paper Tickets at (800) 838-3006.

Individual tickets may be purchased at the concert venue box office or ticket desk 45 minutes prior.

NOTE: NWSO only accepts cash, checks and VISA at the concert venue box office or ticket desk.

  • Adult – $20
  • Senior (Over 60) – $15
  • Student – $15

Group Rate – $12 per person when total ticket purchase is 10 tickets or more

BUY TICKETS HERE:

Highline Performing Arts Center is located at 401 South 152nd Street Burien, WA, 98148:

