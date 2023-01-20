The story of the 2022 Tennessee Vols: All the moments that made Josh Heupel’s second season truly memorable

Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
A blowout in the bayou
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLT) - Saturday Head Coach Rick Barnes put together a new look starting five ahead of the Vols’ match with LSU. That starting lineup did some damage against the bayou tigers. Senior guard Josiah-Jordan James posted a season-high 22 points and in his second consecutive start,...
atozsports.com
Elite 2024 recruit includes Tennessee Vols among top 5 schools
2024 four-star safety Jarvis Boatwright Jr revealed his top five schools on Sunday and he included the Tennessee Vols. Boatwright also included South Carolina, Florida, Florida State, and UCF in his top five. Boatwright, 6-foot-1/170 lbs from Clearwater, FL, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 28 safety...
Tennessee Lady Vols win 68-65 at Missouri: Two takeaways
The Tennessee Lady Vols win a close neck-and-neck battle today against the Missouri Tigers. Tennessee was favored to win this game by 8, but the tigers had other things on their minds. This game featured many lead changes, and some top-caliber shooting on both sides, to make this an action-packed thriller that came down to a game-winning shot.
bvmsports.com
Tennessee ‘the obvious choice’ for Link Academy’s Cade Phillips
BRANSON, Mo. (BVM) – Success has followed Cade Phillips wherever he has gone. Whether that be on a state champion team in Alabama, or the No. 1 prep team in the country in Missouri, Phillips is a proven winner. Soon, he will get ready to take that mindset to the University of Tennessee.
What Rick Barnes said about No. 9 Tennessee's win over LSU
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media over zoom on Saturday afternoon following the ninth-ranked Volunteers' 77-56 win over LSU in Baton Rouge. Here's what he had to say about his team's performance despite changing up the starting lineup going into the game. Going with a smaller...
Centre Daily
Josh Heupel Pays Visit To Pair of Five-Stars
Head coach Josh Heupel isn't taking any breaks to start the contact period. He visited Lipscomb Academy's George MacIntyre last week and now went out to North Carolina to check in on some Providence Day prospects. Providence Day has two players of interest for the Volunteers: 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis...
WATE
Pilot makes emergency landing on I-40
The pilot of a small plane says he was forced to make an emergency landing on I-40 East in Knoxville at Papermill on Saturday because of an engine failure. The pilot of a small plane says he was forced to make an emergency landing on I-40 East in Knoxville at Papermill on Saturday because of an engine failure.
WBIR
Luca Ramirez, son of former MLB All-Star Manny Ramirez, commits to Tennessee baseball
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Class of 2024 first baseman and outfielder Luca Ramirez announced his commitment to Tennessee baseball on Saturday. He is the son of former MLB All-Star Manny Ramirez. "I am insanely excited to announce that I will be committing to the University of Tennessee," Ramirez said in...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
Plane makes emergency landing on interstate in Knoxville, Tennessee
A small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 40 in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, managing not to strike any vehicles in the process, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
WATE
Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business
A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon. A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
WATE
Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison
A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Tennessee.
addictedtovacation.com
4 Caves You Can Explore Near Gatlinburg
If you’re looking for adventure, visit one of the amazing caves in Gatlinburg, TN. Nestled in the Smoky Mountains, this is home to some exceptional caverns. Strap on your headlamp and get ready to adventure into Tennessee’s caves. These are four options to find your inner geologist. Rainbow...
WATE
Missing Morgan County man found dead
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
WATE
Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash
Two people were charged on Tuesday after Knoxville Police say a drag race on Magnolia Avenue led to a collision with a third vehicle, killing that driver and critically injuring a 5-year-old and an 11-year old. Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash. Two people were charged on Tuesday after...
WATE
Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash identified
Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said Thursday. The two children, who were injured, remain hospitalized. Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash …. Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department...
East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
wvlt.tv
Suspect armed with rifle arrested in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested a suspect, who was armed with a rifle Saturday afternoon, according to officials with the office. Deputies responded to an address in Strawberry Plains and spoke to a husband and wife who said the husband’s brother,...
