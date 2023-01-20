Janet Bentrup Hays, 89, Saint Simons Island, Ga., and North Manchester, died Jan. 21, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. The youngest of two children, Janet was born July 5, 1933, in St. Louis, Mo., to David and Clara (Goebel) Bentrup. During her high school years, Janet was active in field hockey and volleyball. After graduating from University City High School in 1951, she went on to earn her artium baccalaureus (Bachelor of Arts) degree in education from Washington University in St. Louis in 1955. She then taught second grade in Saint Louis, Mo., for five years.

NORTH MANCHESTER, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO