Local Students Eligible For Sheriff’s Scholarships
ELKHART — On Friday, Jan. 20, Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel announced that the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association will again be awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies. There will be approximately 40- $750 scholarships awarded...
Turkey Creek Dam and Dike Conservancy District Meeting Notice
SYRACUSE — Please be advised the Governing Board of the Turkey Creek Dam and Dike Conservancy District will conduct a public hearing pursuant to IC 14-33-6-9(b) at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. The hearing will convene at the Conservancy District office located at the WACF Education Center at 11566...
The Lab Receives Main Street Warsaw Grant
WARSAW — The Lab, 120 E. Center St., Suite A, Warsaw, was awarded a $2,500 Main Street Warsaw facade grant at a presentation Friday, Jan. 20. Main Street Warsaw administers a facade grant program that is funded by the city of Warsaw. Qualified applicants may obtain matching grant funds up to a maximum of $5,000 for facades, storefronts, awnings and signs, depending on the scope of the work.
Strategence Capital’s Gerber Earns CPFA® Professional Designation
FORT WAYNE — Seth Gerber, a financial advisor with Strategence Capital, recently earned the Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor® Professional Designation. The CPFA, issued by the National Association of Plan Advisors, demonstrates the recipient’s knowledge, expertise and commitment to working with clients on their retirement plans. Financial advisors who earn their CPFA designation demonstrate the expertise required to act as a plan fiduciary or help 401(k) plan fiduciaries manage their roles and responsibilities.
Spay, Neuter Clinics Upcoming In Area
WARSAW — Multiple spay and neuter clinics for cats are upcoming in the area. Those are on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Fulton County Historical Museum, 37 E. 375N, Rochester; Friday, Feb. 24, at the Whitley County 4-H Fairgrounds, 680 W. Squawbuck Road, Columbia City; and Sunday, Feb. 26, at the firemen’s building, 1013 E. Arthur St., Warsaw.
Timeline From The Past: Frank Tucker Mystery, Beaver Dam Junior HS Fire
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Jan. 24, 1968 — Classes have been suspended until Monday at the Beaver Dam Junior High School in southwestern Kosciusko County following a fire last night that destroyed the gymnasium and industrial shop section of the school.
Whitko Career Academy Students Learn About Plumbing
LARWILL — Whitko Career Academy students recently learned about plumbing and related trades. WCA welding, precision machining and engineering programs heard from Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 166 Director of Training Jess Wagner. Wagner’s presentation began with an overview of the trades represented by the local 166, consisting of...
Charlene Sueann Davis
Charlene Sueann Davis, 61, of Majestic Care in Fort Wayne, and formerly of Huntington, died at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City. She was born on June 29, 1961. She is survived by her sisters, Linda Campbell, Huntington, and Judy Jullian, Marion. Grandstaff-Hentgen...
Janet Hays — UPDATED
Janet Bentrup Hays, 89, Saint Simons Island, Ga., and North Manchester, died Jan. 21, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. The youngest of two children, Janet was born July 5, 1933, in St. Louis, Mo., to David and Clara (Goebel) Bentrup. During her high school years, Janet was active in field hockey and volleyball. After graduating from University City High School in 1951, she went on to earn her artium baccalaureus (Bachelor of Arts) degree in education from Washington University in St. Louis in 1955. She then taught second grade in Saint Louis, Mo., for five years.
Two File For Town Council Positions
WARSAW — Two more candidates have filed this week for municipal elections. Austin Reynolds filed for Winona Lake Town Council District 1 and Cindy Kaiser filed for Syracuse Town Council District 3. Candidates who have already filed prior to this week include:. Jeff Grose, Warsaw, mayor. William G. Frush,...
Lucille Proegler
Lucille E. Proegler, 97, Fort Wayne, died at 7:53 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville. She was born Dec. 27, 1925. Lucille was married to Edwin J. Proegler on Sept. 11, 1971. He preceded her in death. Lucille is survived by a sister-in-law, LaVon Strong. Sheets...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 10:24 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, East CR 225S, east of South Country Club Road, Warsaw. Driver: Andros A. Gonzalez Vega, 29, Lindenwood Avenue, Warsaw. Gonzalez Vega’s vehicle left the roadway and hit a utility pole. Damage up to $25,000.
UPDATE: 2 Vehicle Wreck Occurs On US 30
WARSAW — Three people complained of pain following a wreck on U.S. 30 on Sunday, Jan. 22. It happened at 1:55 p.m near Old Road 30 East in Warsaw. According to a Warsaw Police Department accident report, Tracey L. Sleighter, 55, East Ponderosa Drive, North Webster, was on Old Road 30 East in a black 2019 Ford Fusion.
Letitia M. Campbell and Myron Greg Campbell
Letitia M. Campbell, 65, Peru, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, and her husband, Myron Greg Campbell, 67, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Letitia was born on Oct. 21, 1957, and Greg was born on March 25, 1955. Greg and Letitia were married on Sept. 27, 1975. Survivors include their.two...
Patty Horn — UPDATED
Patty (Coy) Horn, 76, Mentone, died Jan. 15, 2023, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. After several courageous years battling cancer, surrounded by family, she laid down her earthly burdens. True to her nature throughout her life, Patty donated her body to the IU Anatomical Education Program. Her final wish was to...
WLFD, WWFT Respond To Chimney Fire
WINONA LAKE — Two fire departments responded to a fire that began in a chimney in a Winona Lake home. Winona Lake Fire Department was called out to the fire at 1705 Chestnut St., at 4:48 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, later calling Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory for an assist. Winona...
Melvin ‘Bud’ Bernard Stiffler
Melvin “Bud” Bernard Stiffler, 92, formerly of Syracuse, died at 10:27 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Warsaw. Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:28 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 1600 block East CR 200N, Warsaw. Gloria A. Nevarez-Ramirez reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. 1:04 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 100 block EMS B33A Lane, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of a vehicle...
Janet A. Hynes
Janet A. Hynes, 18, Warsaw, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. She was born Feb. 24, 2004. Survivors include her parents, James P. and Jean E. (Keough) Hynes; and 12 siblings, Joy (William) Fourie, John (Tia) Hynes, Julie (Jeff) Wooldridge, Joan (Luke) Dickerson, Jane (Joseph) Kwok, Joel (Rebekah) Hynes, Jill (Justin) VanOrder, Josh Hynes, Jenny (Caleb) Dickerson, Jeana (Ben) Duncan, Joe Hynes and Jackie Hynes.
January Is Self-Love Month
Cataloging Supervisor, Warsaw Community Public Library. Did you know January is self-love month? This a wonderful way to start off the year because self-love is the key to having solid self-esteem and real happiness. It’s hard to have either of those without it. It’s much too easy to get carried away by life’s dilemmas and forget to appreciate yourself. Self-love month is a time to appreciate yourself and invest time in conscious physical, spiritual and psychological growth.
