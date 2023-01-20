Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Limestone County Schools educates students on dangers of fentanyl with Operation Save Teens
Kids in schools are facing a number of dangers that most adults didn't in the classroom. "It's definitely a pressing issue, with drugs and vapes and alcohol," said Ashlyn Mullins, a junior at Ardmore High School. She mostly knows what to watch out for, but Mullins didn't know about a...
WAAY-TV
Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
WAAY-TV
Sheriff’s Office investigating after teen hurt in shooting at Madison apartment complex
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a teenager. A 15-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the hand when deputies responded to FarmHaus Apartments, 1260 Balch Road in Madison, late Sunday. Investigators are following up on leads, according to Brent Patterson, sheriff’s office spokesman....
Two students facing ‘disciplinary action’ after allegedly bringing guns to school
Huntsville City School officials said two students were removed from the separate schools on Wednesday after bringing firearms onto campus.
WHNT-TV
School Administrator Placed on Leave
The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a "terroristic threat." The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a "terroristic threat."
Grand jury decides not to indict former Limestone County teacher
A Limestone County Grand Jury has declined to indict a former Limestone County teacher for allegedly having relations with a student.
After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers
Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
WAAY-TV
Statewide manhunt for murder suspect in North Alabama
A statewide manhunt for an armed and dangerous suspects ends in North Alabama. U.S. Marshalls arrested Corey Mahaffey in Hartselle Friday night. The Walker County Sheriff Nicke Smith says he was in contact with Mahaffey for most of the day Friday and that communication resulted in Smith contacting US Marshals Service.
WAFF
HPD Officer injured during shoplifter arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An alleged shoplifter was detained by the Huntsville Police Department on Friday afternoon. According to officials, the alleged shoplifting happened at 2801 S. Memorial Pkwy. at 4:47 p.m. The suspect hit the officers, officials say, while they were trying to take them into custody. Once assisting...
WAAY-TV
Multiple units responding to Huntsville structure fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue has four units on the scene of a structure fire at 117 Sandy Hollow Drive. Please avoid this area. Use caution if you cannot. Stick with WAAY for updates.
WAAY-TV
4 murders in 3 weeks: Residents worry about Huntsville's safety as police work to solve open cases
It's the third week of January, and so far, we have had four murders in Huntsville. Three of them are still unsolved, and this has caused some concern in the community. "Very scary" is how Hahn Ngyuen, who lives in Huntsville, described it. Huntsville Police are working on several leads...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Officer suffers minor injuries in scuffle with suspect
A Huntsville Police Department officer suffered minor injuries Friday at Parkway Place Mall. An alleged shoplifter hit the officer while being taken into custody, police said. Additional officers arrived and assisted with the incident.
WAAY-TV
Dekalb County man donates thousands of his dollars to community for nearly a decade
For nearly a decade, a Dekalb County man generously donated thousands of his own dollars for those in his community who struggled financially, so they could afford much needed medication. His name was Hody Childress and at 80 years of age he died on new years day. His name warms...
WAAY-TV
Multiple drug-related agencies searching 2 Decatur residences
Local, state and federal agencies are serving search warrants at two residences in Decatur. The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, DEA and ATF are operating in the 2,000 block of Montgomery Street SW in Decatur, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday morning. In a tweet, the...
Falkville man killed in Cullman County crash
A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a Falkville man dead in Cullman County.
WAAY-TV
Boeing hosts ribbon-cutting for expanded Huntsville facility
Government and business leaders were on hand Monday in Madison County for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of a 9,000-square-foot expansion of the Huntsville Electronics Center of Excellence. The center produces essential hardware that connects the smallest components in some of the largest Boeing Defense, Space & Security...
Several agencies respond to neighboring Decatur homes
Several agencies, including the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, are responding to neighboring homes in Decatur on Thursday.
Two Decatur men arrested after drug bust
Two Decatur men were arrested on drug trafficking charges following a Thursday afternoon search of neighboring homes, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Jackson County deputies search for Paint Rock burglary suspect
Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a person wanted in connection to a burglary in Paint Rock.
Armed robbery investigation underway at Regions Bank in Madison
Captain Lamar Anderson with the Madison Police Department confirmed with News 19 the bank was robbed by two men wearing masks.
