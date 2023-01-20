ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

School Administrator Placed on Leave

The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a "terroristic threat." The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a "terroristic threat."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers

Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
GADSDEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Statewide manhunt for murder suspect in North Alabama

A statewide manhunt for an armed and dangerous suspects ends in North Alabama. U.S. Marshalls arrested Corey Mahaffey in Hartselle Friday night. The Walker County Sheriff Nicke Smith says he was in contact with Mahaffey for most of the day Friday and that communication resulted in Smith contacting US Marshals Service.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

HPD Officer injured during shoplifter arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An alleged shoplifter was detained by the Huntsville Police Department on Friday afternoon. According to officials, the alleged shoplifting happened at 2801 S. Memorial Pkwy. at 4:47 p.m. The suspect hit the officers, officials say, while they were trying to take them into custody. Once assisting...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Multiple drug-related agencies searching 2 Decatur residences

Local, state and federal agencies are serving search warrants at two residences in Decatur. The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, DEA and ATF are operating in the 2,000 block of Montgomery Street SW in Decatur, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday morning. In a tweet, the...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Boeing hosts ribbon-cutting for expanded Huntsville facility

Government and business leaders were on hand Monday in Madison County for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of a 9,000-square-foot expansion of the Huntsville Electronics Center of Excellence. The center produces essential hardware that connects the smallest components in some of the largest Boeing Defense, Space & Security...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

