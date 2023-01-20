ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to care for beginner-friendly pothos houseplants

The green trailing foliage of a pothos makes it an attractive addition to any home. Pothos plants can be grown in hanging baskets, on shelves, or along walls and window frames. Pothos care is easy; the plants require little maintenance. Sometimes called devil’s ivy, pothos is an ideal houseplant for beginners.
How to poach a perfect egg in the microwave

Poached eggs are a breakfast favorite. They’re soft and velvety with runny, gooey yolks. They are as lovely to look at as they are delicious to eat. But making them can be tricky. From getting the timing right to ensuring that they’re adequately cooked, poaching eggs can be challenging. However, you can make perfect poached eggs with a few simple steps and your microwave.

