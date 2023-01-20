ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

8 Pairs of Leggings That Are Similar to Lululemon—Starting at $10 on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. You know you’ve made it big when you can afford to fill your activewear collection with Lulu on Lulu. The brand’s leggings, in particular, are the gold standard. The sad news is that they cost $100 a piece, which is not the most economical option if you hit the gym frequently and aren’t trying to blow most of your paycheck. There’s no need to fret, though, because with all good products come equally as amazing items just like them. We know...
WWD

The Viral Totême Striped Sweater You’ve Seen Everywhere Is on Sale for Up to 40% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Regardless of what your first encounter with Totême’s viral Striped Signature Striped Turtleneck Sweater was, the internet unanimously agrees that Totême’s striped sweater has been, and still is, a major style moment. Lucky for you, you can get this exact It-sweater today for up to 40% off at major retailers like Mytheresa and Net-A-Porter.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden Globes A...
Vice

Help! I’m Obsessed With Lululemon Underwear (and I’m a Dude)

I used to live my life in disheveled darkness, wearing whatever cheap, low-quality undergarments I could find at Target or on Amazon. Tattered Hanes underwear that was a year past its natural expiration date? Check. Socks with holes in them? Double check. White undershirts with wine and marinara stains? Let’s fuckin’ go. Honestly, there’s probably a private, traumatized-Tinder-date-run Discord channel somewhere out there dedicated to my distressing wardrobe (if there is, please don’t @ me, I couldn’t handle it).
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
ETOnline.com

Winter Fashion at Amazon Is Now Up to 70% Off: Shop The 20 Best Deals on Levi's, UGG, adidas and More

Amazon's Winter Fashion Sale is officially in full swing, with up to 80% off best-selling items from your favorite brands. Between footwear from UGG and adidas to denim from Levi's and Calvin Klein, plus deep discounts on Amazon Essentials and more, there's no better time to save on winter fashion essentials. Thousands of items are on sale right now, and we've made shopping easier for you by hunting down the 20 best deals to shop during the Amazon Winter Fashion Sale.
People

Nordstrom's Secret Sale Section Includes Over 3,000 Deals — Here Are the 25 Best Fashion and Beauty Finds

Score up to 60 percent off of Adidas, Free People, and True Botanicals while you can We're here to let you in on a little secret: Nordstrom has a secret sale section, and it's teeming with deep discounts on so many coveted brands. The Limited-Time Sale section is hiding in plain sight at Nordstrom, and it includes up to 60 percent off of Sorel, Nike, and Adidas shoes, Free People and Good American clothing, and skincare products from brands like Sunday Riley, True Botanicals, Kiehl's, and Clinique. The...
HollywoodLife

Finally! Yoga Pants You Can Wear To The Office

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews. Love ‘em or hate ‘em, you can’t escape ‘em. Yoga pants have taken over the world and women aren’t just wearing them to the gym — they’re also wearing them on grocery runs, airports, and even lounging around the house. But maybe one place these comfy pants haven’t made their debut yet is the office — well, that was before we found these yoga pants that are so stylish and oh-so comfy, that you can wear even wear them under a blazer and fool everyone at work into believing that they’re dress pants!
Vogue

Kendall Takes On Two Trends At Once

It’s no secret that 2022 was the year of the naked dress. The breakout trend of 2023 so far? Corsage embellishments that are both decorative and statement-making. In her most recent outing, Kendall Jenner chose to embrace both fashion trends. The 27-year-old model was spotted over the weekend wearing...
