The current push to electric vehicles is dominating the automotive landscape, but many brands are still apprehensive to adopt it, rather favoring other alternative fuel sources. Brands like Porsche have been vying for their new alternative to gasoline which would use other materials to preserve the combustion engine. However, brands like Toyota, who were key players in the hybrid market, are pushing for hydrogen to be the next step in the automotive industry. While there are many major benefits to hydrogen, there are aspects that need to be considered while pushing this technology into the public eye. And several U.S. government agencies aren't convinced hydrogen is a viable option to EVs.

7 DAYS AGO