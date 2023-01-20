Read full article on original website
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
US and Israel launch largest military exercise ever despite concerns over Netanyahu’s government
The US and Israel launched their largest joint military exercise ever on Monday, sending a clear signal to Iran and underscoring the strength of their alliance despite concerns over the composition of the new Israeli government which includes ultra-nationalist and ultra-religious parties. The live-fire exercise, named Juniper Oak, will include...
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
PARIS (AP) — France and Germany have commemorated the 60th anniversary of their post-World War II friendship treaty by committing to “unwavering support” for Ukraine and to strengthening the European Union. The German government’s entire Cabinet was in Paris for joint meetings with their French counterparts on Sunday. The war in Ukraine has exposed strategy differences between the two countries, notably over energy and future military investments. Speaking during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron said he has asked his defense minister to “work on” the idea of sending Leclerc battle tanks to Ukraine. Scholz didn’t comment on whether Germany would agree to provide its Leopard 2 tanks.
House Foreign Affairs chairman says some members don’t understand what’s at stake in Ukraine
The Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee sought Sunday to tamp down speculation that the new GOP majority will be less likely to fund aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia, though he did suggest some members of his party may need to be convinced about the need to continue US support.
Treasury to designate Wagner transnational criminal group
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia’s military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced Friday that Treasury will designate Wagner as a significant transnational criminal organization in the coming days. The White House also released images of Russia taking delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea that it said was intended to help bolster Wagner forces as they fight side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. The White House has increasingly expressed alarm about Wagner’s growing involvement in the war as it has been particularly active in the intense fighting in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Four members of the Oath Keepers have been convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack in the second major trial involving far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power
‘If war breaks out … I will just become cannon fodder:’ In Taiwan, ex-conscripts feel unprepared for potential China conflict
Rising concerns over increasingly aggressive military maneuvers by China have prompted Taiwan to extend the mandatory military service period most of its young men must serve. But former conscripts interviewed by CNN say Taipei will need to do far more than that if it is to make the training effective.
No. 2 Senate Democrat agrees Biden has lost ‘high ground’ in criticism over classified documents
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin agreed Sunday that Joe Biden has lost the “high ground” in the political back-and-forth over classified document storage following the discovery of additional material at the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. But he rejected any comparisons between Biden’s situation and that of former President Donald Trump‘s handling of classified documents.
Manchin says it’s a ‘mistake’ for White House to want Democrats to address debt ceiling without GOP
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Sunday that it’s a “mistake” for the White House to want Democrats to deal with the debt ceiling without negotiating with congressional Republicans. “I think it’s a mistake because we have to negotiate. This is a democracy that we...
New report says federal government lacks comprehensive cybersecurity strategy
A new watchdog report is revealing the federal government still lacks a comprehensive strategy to protect critical infrastructure against cyber-attacks, despite years of calls for recommended changes. According to the report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), the agency has made around 335 public recommendations to improve cybersecurity protections...
George Santos’ lies are casting a harsh spotlight on a powerful Republican who endorsed and raised money for him
Cascading revelations about New York Rep. George Santos‘ pattern of lies and deception are putting increased scrutiny on powerful New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the fourth-ranking House Republican and a vocal supporter of Santos during his 2022 campaign. Stefanik was a key validator for Santos in their shared home...
Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics
Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.
House GOP keeps up attacks on IRS with bill to abolish the agency
The Republican-controlled House has made the Internal Revenue Service a political target after Democrats bolstered the agency with new funding last year. Within the first week of the new Congress, a dozen GOP lawmakers introduced a bill that would abolish the IRS altogether and replace the entire federal tax code with a national sales tax.
Italy’s Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has arrived Sunday in Algeria for a two-day visit as the two nations look to build up a strategic partnership and Italy works to further wean itself off Russian energy. Algeria’s state television announced Meloni’s arrival with neither photos nor fanfare on Sunday. She was greeted by Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane. Algeria has replaced Russia as Italy’s No. 1 energy supplier, and Rome is looking to boost that partnership. However, topics such as naval construction, cars and start-ups were said to be on Meloni’s agenda, a sign the two countries might deeper their cooperation. Meloni is scheduled to meet Monday with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
EU slaps sanctions on dozens in Iran over protest crackdown
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on dozens more Iranian officials suspected of playing a role in the crackdown on protesters. Some members of the Islamic Republic’s Revolutionary Guard and regional units were targeted Monday, but the EU did not add the Guard to the EU’s terror group blacklist. It’s the fourth round of sanctions that the 27-nation bloc has imposed on Iranian officials and organizations over the protests that erupted in Iran in mid-September after the death of a young woman accused of violating Iran’s strict dress code. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the Guard can only be blacklisted once a court in an EU member country hands down a ruling condemning it for terror acts.
White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden “looks forward” to sitting down with new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss a range of topics. That perhaps includes the big challenge of raising the nation’s debt limit. But that statement late Friday came with no actual invitation to the White House. Rather, the White House is emphasizing that Biden isn’t willing to entertain policy concessions in exchange for increasing the government’s borrowing authority. The U.S. bumped up against that limit Thursday, and the Treasury Department is using what it calls “extraordinary measures” to stave off a potential default for at least a few more months.
France asks Burkina Faso to clarify troop departure reports
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he is awaiting “clarifications” from Burkina Faso’s new junta leader following a report saying authorities in the West African country ordered hundreds of French troops to leave within a month. Macron said during a news conference in Paris on Saturday that the message from Burkina Faso were “confusing” with junta leader Ibrahim Traore away from the capital, Ouagadougou. Burkina Faso’s national broadcaster, RTB, reported Saturday that the junta government had decided Wednesday to end the French military presence in the country. Macron urged caution in reacting to the report, citing Russia’s possible interference and the need to make sure that there was no “manipulation” of information.
UN says Taliban divided on appeal to restore women’s rights
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A delegation led by the highest-ranking woman at the United Nations has urged the Taliban during a four-day visit to Afghanistan to reverse their crackdown on women and girls. U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday that the delegation found some Taliban officials more open to restoring some women’s rights but others were clearly opposed. Haq told reporters that “the key thing is to reconcile” the two disparate groups. U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, a former Nigerian Cabinet minister and a Muslim, was joined on the visit by Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women.
Pair charged with hiding Russian oligarch’s ties to yacht
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says two businessmen have been charged with trying to conceal a sanctioned Russian oligarch’s ownership of a luxury yacht seized in Spain last year by the U.S. government. An arrest warrant has been issued for Vladislav Osipov, a dual Russian and Swiss national. The Justice Department says he was an employee of Viktor Vekselberg, a billionaire Russian oligarch and ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin. Another defendant, Richard Masters, was arrested by Spain at the request of U.S. authorities. He’s a British businessman who ran a yacht management company in Palma de Mallorca, Spain — where Vekselberg’s yacht, Tango, was seized last April.
