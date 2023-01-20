ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home price growth near new Bears stadium site outruns region

With the Chicago Bears nearing the red zone to score a new stadium deal in Arlington Heights, residential real estate sellers and agents in the northwest suburb are hitting some extra points. A recent analysis of housing prices in the northwest suburb found that even the idea of the NFL...
Groupon sues Uptake for $1.5M in unpaid rent

Two Chicago-based technology companies are battling over unpaid rent. Groupon is suing Uptake Technologies for more than $1.5 million for space it’s subleasing at 600 West Chicago Avenue, Crain’s reported. Uptake, an artificial intelligence software company, was founded by Brad Keywell, who also founded Groupon along with his business partner Eric Lefkofsky.
Hong Kong investor crushed by O’Hare hotel’s devaluation

A Hilton hotel near O’Hare International Airport sold for 50 percent of its previous valuation this week, marking a giant loss for its international owner. The hotel traded hands on December 21 for $18 million, according to Cook County property records. An LLC affiliated with Ketu Amin, the president of Schaumburg-based technology firm Vinakom purchased the property from Hong Kong-based Junson Capital.
