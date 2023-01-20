Read full article on original website
KevinMD.com
End-of-life choices: Why Medicare needs to change [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. End-of-life care is a crucial and often overlooked aspect of health care. In this episode, we speak with Kevin Haselhorst, an emergency physician and author who shares his insights on the challenges and opportunities in this area. He discusses the limitations of the current Medicare system and the importance of advance directives. He also advocates for greater empowerment and self-determination for seniors in their end-of-life decisions. Tune in to learn more about the state of end-of-life care in the U.S. and how we can improve it for the benefit of seniors and their families.
KevinMD.com
Questioning medical traditions for the sake of patient care
The United States consumes forty-six million turkeys every Thanksgiving. Have you ever wondered why? When traditions take hold in society, we start to forget why they existed in the first place. For example, the tradition of eating turkey on Thanksgiving started with a writer named Sarah Josepha Hale, who published scenic depictions of American life in New England. She subsequently campaigned for everyone to adopt her depiction of a cooked turkey and togetherness while tensions in the United States mounted during the Civil War era. Hale’s campaign contributed to Abraham Lincoln declaring Thanksgiving a holiday, and turkey became a staple at dining tables across the country. Asking why we eat turkey on Thanksgiving shifts the tradition from being dogmatic to having purpose, which is to promote togetherness among the American people.
psychologytoday.com
The Psychology of Patient Care: Why Bedside Manner Matters
Physician-patient interactions are important components of the hospital experience. Patients who perceive that their doctor has a good bedside manner are more likely to view their treatment as effective. Doctor distraction during initial encounters may detract from perceptions of safety. From the emergency room to the operating room, medical professionals...
AMA
What doctors wish patients knew about COVID-19 reinfection
At this point in the pandemic, almost everyone in the U.S. has had COVID-19—whether they know it or not. But something more alarming is happening: A growing number of people are getting reinfected with SARS-CoV-2. Advancing public health. The AMA leads the charge on public health. Our members are...
Leading Medical Practice In Partnership with Patient
When It Comes To Managing A Medical Practice, Physicians Need To Be Able To Take The Lead on Practice Management, Not Just The Art Of Medicine. Healthcare is going through a radical metamorphosis. Medical practices of the modern era must deal with many regulatory, administrative, and financial obstacles while striving to meet patient expectations.
sixtyandme.com
What Is the SAGE Screening for Dementia, and Should You Do It at Home?
The SAGE Test is a self-administered exam designed to be taken at home to detect the early signs of cognitive impairment. It is a brief tool that can evaluate your thinking abilities. The questions are designed to evaluate each part of the brain and score brain function in all areas.
curetoday.com
Compassionate Use: An Option Beyond Standard of Care
In the world of pancreatic cancer, time is the patient’s most precious commodity. Delays in treatment—for whatever reason—can have life-threatening consequences. Several factors make pancreatic cancer a challenge for doctors to treat—perhaps the most obvious being that pancreatic cancer is often not caught until the later stages. By that time, patients will likely not respond, or will stop responding, to the few treatment options available.
KevinMD.com
Health care leadership: Making medicine a team sport
Americans give lip service to the importance of teamwork. But most often, we credit success to individuals. Perhaps nowhere is this “MVP mindset” more apparent than in medicine. The brilliant lone physician — gallantly battling to save a patient’s life — is the TV-inspired image most of us...
KevinMD.com
The empathy gap: How a lack of understanding is fueling poor outcomes and health disparities
I recently watched The Color of Care, a documentary highlighting the disparate and inequitable care received by Black and brown individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the movie, Executive Producer Oprah Winfrey opined that one of the primary health care issues is the “empathy gap.” Upon hearing the phrase, I shot up in my chair, as it felt eerily (and painfully) similar to what I described in my 2019 TEDx talk: Overcoming Invisibility, Improving Healthcare, and Restoring the Doctor-Patient Relationship.
psychreg.org
What’s Really Behind Your Depression?
A 2021 study found that global rates of depression are now at an all-time high, with increasing post-Covid anxiety levels impacting millions of people’s lives. Data from the 2019 National Health Interview Survey found that almost 20% of Americans were actively seeking help for these problems. In a 2022...
MedicalXpress
New research describes challenges of ER care for mental health and substance use disorder patients
Across the country, one in eight visits to the emergency department (ED) involves psychiatric or substance use concerns—and the frequency of such visits continues to rise. It's no news flash among social and public health scientists that "the health care system is terribly broken—and for patients who suffer from mental illness or substance use disorders, it's particularly broken," says Linda Isbell, the Feldman-Vorwerk Family Professor in Social Psychology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
KevinMD.com
Cancer as a model of diversity: To be an ally, ask
I was brought to tears today, suddenly, unexpectedly, by the ringing of a bell. I had passed a small sign earlier, and I knew that the ringing signified the completion of someone’s chemotherapy. As I heard cheers, I thought how amazing this group of individuals (who I could not see, closeted as I was behind a curtained space) had a shared experience of crossing the finish line.
KevinMD.com
How minimizing treatment burden can help patients with chronic conditions
An older patient recently told me that she spent 80 days over the past year in a doctor’s office. This represented over 20 percent of her life. She was relatively well but had several chronic medical conditions that required frequent office visits. In addition to these visits, she navigated scheduling, prescriptions, laboratory testing, and copayments.
hcplive.com
Diabetes Dialogue: ADCES DTC 22, with Jennifer Okemah, RD, and Gary Scheiner, MS
In their final episode from the ADCES 2nd Annual Diabetes Technology Conference, our hosts are joined by Gary Scheiner, MS, and Jennifer Okemah, RD, to discuss their businesses, a glimpse into their personal journeys into becoming diabetes care and education specialists, and how they have seen their role in improving care transform in recent years.
professionalroofing.net
What five factors cause employee burnout?
The American Psychological Association estimates nearly three in five employees experience burnout, which is the negative effect of work-related stress that can manifest as a lack of interest, motivation, energy and effort. It is important to understand the causes of employee burnout so you can address the issue. Uschamber.com shares...
KevinMD.com
Where have all the pediatric beds gone? The consequence of strict admission criteria.
In the tale of the Pied Piper of Hamelin, the piper tunefully leads the children astray and to their doom. Well, the piper has returned. Actually, he has been back for several years, but few noticed. This time he is not making off with the children but rather the beds they lie in, specifically pediatric hospital beds. This was not really obvious except to pediatricians until the recent calamitous “triple epidemic” of COVID, influenza, and RSV. Suddenly there are hoards of children requiring hospital care but no beds for them to occupy.
lovewhatmatters.com
What Are The 7 Stages Of Grief?
The five stages of grief framework, originally coined in the 1960s by an American-Swiss psychiatrist by the name of Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, identifies five core phases of emotion felt by an individual experiencing grief. Since then, the stages have been expanded into the seven stages of grief. These grieving stages...
Tips to Take Care of Yourself
It is very important to take care of yourself when you own a business. It is very important to take care of yourself when you own a business. You are the most important part of your business, so if you don’t take care of yourself, you won’t be able to work. Many small businesses have employees, and they are also counting on you to keep your business up and running.
