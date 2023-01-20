Read full article on original website
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Watch Issued for Thursday; January 26, 2023; Detailed Maps ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to groundRoger MarshCalifornia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Mater Dei notches victory over Crean Lutheran at State Preview Classic
Kaiden Bailey of Crean Lutheran and Owen Verna of Mater Dei battle for the ball Saturday. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs / John Luciano). Mater Dei High School’s boys basketball team overcame a five-point first quarter deficit to defeat Crean Lutheran 88-65 in the State Preview Classic Saturday at Colony High School.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran stays undefeated in league with victory over Kennedy
Riley Conerty of Crean Lutheran goes up for a shot against Kennedy. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs / John Luciano, Ted Rigoni). Crean Lutheran High School’s boys basketball team remained undefeated in Empire League play, defeating Kennedy 83-28 Friday night at Crean Lutheran. Crean Lutheran (16-5, 6-0) was led...
ocsportszone.com
Mater Dei, VP, El Dorado, San Juan Hills, Portola, Northwood, Beckman and Foothill win
Mater Dei 62, JSerra 53: The Monarchs (17-5, 3-3) captured a Trinity League victory Friday night. Brannon Martinsen had 26 points and seven rebounds, Owen Verna scored 18 points and Scotty Belnap had eight points. JSerra (14-7, 1-4) was led by Aidan Fowler, who scored 20 points and Diego Martinez, who had 10 points.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Godinez knocks off league leading Segerstrom in front of a big home crowd
Matthew Olvera of Godinez drives down the court as Heber Quero of Segerstrom defends Friday night. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Before Friday night’s Golden West League boys basketball game, Godinez High School Coach Robert Morgan said that “the Golden West League is super competitive and on any given night anybody can beat anybody.”
Yardbarker
Huskies Lose One Mater Dei DB, Turn Their Attention to Another
College football recruiting is never an exact science. Case in point, more than one analyst last week forecast that Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, a 4-star safety from powerhouse Mater Dei High School, would commit to the University of Washington. People were so sure of this happening that one talent sleuth sent video...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Who to look for next season in USC’s 2023 transfer portal class
Even though the 2022 college football season has come to a close, the offseason is just heating up. Once again, USC head coach Lincoln Riley has put the transfer portal to good use; here are some of the key players the Trojans have brought in to bolster their roster. Copper...
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Winds Expected in Southland Next Week
Gusty winds were expected to move into the Southland Sunday and last through Tuesday, possibly returning on Thursday, forecasters said Saturday. Gusts in the 45-50 mph range are expected Sunday in the mountains and Santa Clarita Valley, increasing to as high as 60-70 mph Sunday night in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
danapointtimes.com
Family, Friends Mourn Loss of Local Surfer, Bodyboarder
Evan McMillen, who is remembered for his infectious smile, in and out of the water, died in a surfing accident at Salt Creek. Evan McMillen, a 21-year-old Dana Hills High graduate, died on Sunday, Jan. 15 after a surfing accident at Salt Creek Beach. He is survived by his mother Tomi, father Dave, twin brother Eian Patrick and big sister Erin McMillen.
KTLA.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after Fullerton hit-and-run
The Fullerton Police Department is looking for a driver who struck a pedestrian and fled the scene in downtown Fullerton early Saturday morning. The collision at about 1:15 a.m. left the pedestrian unresponsive at East Santa Fe Avenue and Harbor Boulevard, police said. The pedestrian was taken to a local...
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist dies on freeway in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – A motorcyclist died Sunday in Irvine when the rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Moon Valley Nursery. The rider drove over a wall and into the brush, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway at...
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; Details
Southern California Weather Force has issued the Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning for damaging Santa Ana Winds, arriving later this evening and peaking through the overnight and into Monday so for the maps and what level you are in with the SCWF Wind Model read on …
Belmont Shore breakfast spot retools menu with new chef, a Food Network producer
The owner of Let's Yolk About It, Rebecca Hinderer, brought in chef Hugo Sanchez, who has worked on a variety of cooking competition shows including "Cutthroat Kitchen" and "The Next Food Network Star." The post Belmont Shore breakfast spot retools menu with new chef, a Food Network producer appeared first on Long Beach Post.
KTLA.com
Officers search Hemet home of Monterey Park gunman
Law enforcement on Sunday night swarmed the Hemet home of 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, the man authorities believe to be responsible for shooting and killing 10 people and wounding 10 others Saturday night in Monterey Park. Authorities also said Tran tried but failed to target another dance hall later in...
Mass shooting in hometown devastating for actor Sherry Cola
PARK CITY, Utah — (AP) — For actor Sherry Cola, the mass shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park, California, left her devastated ahead of the premiere of the new film "Shortcomings" at the Sundance Film Festival. “I definitely cried myself to sleep, to be honest, because this...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles
A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
foxla.com
Monterey Park shooting: 'Hero' civilians disarmed gunman at Alhambra dancehall: Sheriff
ALHAMBRA, Calif. - The mass shooting that left 10 dead amid Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park could have been "much worse" if it hadn't been for the actions of several civilians who disarmed the gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, at a scene in Alhambra, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday evening.
465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena
It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
Roll Em Up Taquitos Has Big Plans in Orange County
One of the regions fastest growing new chains, and the nation’s first taquito franchise, Roll Em Up Taquitos was founded just over in Chino
Cassidy’s Corner Cafe Will Soon Open at The Hangar Food Hall
The cafe chain boasting handcrafted, homemade bagels and coffee has plans to take over a former coffee spot at Long Beach’s Hangar Food Hall
Exclusive: Supporters and Opponents Face Off at Tense Rebecca Grossman Murder Hearing
The 57-year-old socialite's new defense team is looking to tarnish a star witness for the prosecution, ex-Dodger Scott Erickson The post Exclusive: Supporters and Opponents Face Off at Tense Rebecca Grossman Murder Hearing appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
