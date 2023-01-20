ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Mater Dei notches victory over Crean Lutheran at State Preview Classic

Kaiden Bailey of Crean Lutheran and Owen Verna of Mater Dei battle for the ball Saturday. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs / John Luciano). Mater Dei High School’s boys basketball team overcame a five-point first quarter deficit to defeat Crean Lutheran 88-65 in the State Preview Classic Saturday at Colony High School.
SANTA ANA, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran stays undefeated in league with victory over Kennedy

Riley Conerty of Crean Lutheran goes up for a shot against Kennedy. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs / John Luciano, Ted Rigoni). Crean Lutheran High School’s boys basketball team remained undefeated in Empire League play, defeating Kennedy 83-28 Friday night at Crean Lutheran. Crean Lutheran (16-5, 6-0) was led...
IRVINE, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Godinez knocks off league leading Segerstrom in front of a big home crowd

Matthew Olvera of Godinez drives down the court as Heber Quero of Segerstrom defends Friday night. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Before Friday night’s Golden West League boys basketball game, Godinez High School Coach Robert Morgan said that “the Golden West League is super competitive and on any given night anybody can beat anybody.”
SANTA ANA, CA
Yardbarker

Huskies Lose One Mater Dei DB, Turn Their Attention to Another

College football recruiting is never an exact science. Case in point, more than one analyst last week forecast that Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, a 4-star safety from powerhouse Mater Dei High School, would commit to the University of Washington. People were so sure of this happening that one talent sleuth sent video...
SANTA ANA, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Who to look for next season in USC’s 2023 transfer portal class

Even though the 2022 college football season has come to a close, the offseason is just heating up. Once again, USC head coach Lincoln Riley has put the transfer portal to good use; here are some of the key players the Trojans have brought in to bolster their roster. Copper...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Strong Winds Expected in Southland Next Week

Gusty winds were expected to move into the Southland Sunday and last through Tuesday, possibly returning on Thursday, forecasters said Saturday. Gusts in the 45-50 mph range are expected Sunday in the mountains and Santa Clarita Valley, increasing to as high as 60-70 mph Sunday night in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
danapointtimes.com

Family, Friends Mourn Loss of Local Surfer, Bodyboarder

Evan McMillen, who is remembered for his infectious smile, in and out of the water, died in a surfing accident at Salt Creek. Evan McMillen, a 21-year-old Dana Hills High graduate, died on Sunday, Jan. 15 after a surfing accident at Salt Creek Beach. He is survived by his mother Tomi, father Dave, twin brother Eian Patrick and big sister Erin McMillen.
DANA POINT, CA
KTLA.com

Pedestrian hospitalized after Fullerton hit-and-run

The Fullerton Police Department is looking for a driver who struck a pedestrian and fled the scene in downtown Fullerton early Saturday morning. The collision at about 1:15 a.m. left the pedestrian unresponsive at East Santa Fe Avenue and Harbor Boulevard, police said. The pedestrian was taken to a local...
FULLERTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist dies on freeway in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – A motorcyclist died Sunday in Irvine when the rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Moon Valley Nursery. The rider drove over a wall and into the brush, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway at...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Officers search Hemet home of Monterey Park gunman

Law enforcement on Sunday night swarmed the Hemet home of 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, the man authorities believe to be responsible for shooting and killing 10 people and wounding 10 others Saturday night in Monterey Park. Authorities also said Tran tried but failed to target another dance hall later in...
HEMET, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles

A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pasadena Magazine

465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena

It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
PASADENA, CA

