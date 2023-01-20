This is the gov. of Washington and the Mayor's faults too! Most of these homeless people are where they want to be because they know they can do whatever they want with little to no punishment! This is what happens when you vote back a dictator gov.!
Although all of the stories say these men were in a “car”, they were actually in a broken down RV covered in a tarp.
I have been living in an RV now for 4 years non-stop this is my fifth winter and out of the over four and a half years the majority of the violence has come from the so-called normal people. what I love is how everybody blames all the violence and s*** on the homeless people how much violence and shootings and stabbings and fires and crap happened to you so-called normal people in the apartments and houses it's bigger than just the homeless people you so called normal people are more violent towards everybody else then the homeless people are. I know of many apartment complexes that don't even have RVs around them or people in cars or tents and their violence is more than that that happens at base camps open your eyes people.
