Seattle, WA

Norabug
3d ago

This is the gov. of Washington and the Mayor's faults too! Most of these homeless people are where they want to be because they know they can do whatever they want with little to no punishment! This is what happens when you vote back a dictator gov.!

Steve Burton
3d ago

Although all of the stories say these men were in a “car”, they were actually in a broken down RV covered in a tarp.

Raminator
3d ago

I have been living in an RV now for 4 years non-stop this is my fifth winter and out of the over four and a half years the majority of the violence has come from the so-called normal people. what I love is how everybody blames all the violence and s*** on the homeless people how much violence and shootings and stabbings and fires and crap happened to you so-called normal people in the apartments and houses it's bigger than just the homeless people you so called normal people are more violent towards everybody else then the homeless people are. I know of many apartment complexes that don't even have RVs around them or people in cars or tents and their violence is more than that that happens at base camps open your eyes people.

q13fox.com

2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
TACOMA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say

A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

2 armed robberies reported at King County stores within hours

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating two armed robberies that happened within less than five hours of each other in Covington. The first armed robbery happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on the 16400 block of Southeast 272nd Street in Covington. KCSO Sergeant Corbett Ford said two men wearing masks entered the store with a gun and robbed the business.
COVINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police arrest man for firing shots while chasing someone who stole his truck

SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he fired several shots while chasing someone driving his stolen truck on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 4:45 p.m., a man spotted his stolen Chevrolet truck in the Mt. Baker neighborhood while he was driving in his Toyota Camry. Authorities say he followed the suspect until they stopped. When the man approached the thief, they sped off.
SEATTLE, WA
westsideseattle.com

Carjacking by gunpoint in West Seattle

Police received a report of a man held at gunpoint while his vehicle was stolen near Genesee neighborhood Wednesday evening. When officers arrived just before 07:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of 45th Avenue Southwest*, the 25-year-old male victim, who was working nearby, reported a co-worker asked if he had started his vehicle. The victim then noticed his vehicle’s engine was running even though he was in possession of the keys.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman accused of pretending to be customer, then stealing Jeep off Puyallup dealership lot

The owner of a car dealership in Puyallup says a brazen car thief pretended to be a customer and then swiped a vehicle right off the sales lot on Friday. Video shows dealership owner Scott Tanner sitting with a woman he thought was a customer looking to buy a car. She was in the office of Tanner Motorsports on a busy Friday afternoon, and Tanner says she took advantage of that to take off with a car.
PUYALLUP, WA
KOMO News

2 men shot and killed near homeless encampment in south Seattle

SEATTLE — Two men were shot and killed in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the intersection of 5th Avenue South and South Michigan Street around 12:10 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a person shot. When officers...
SEATTLE, WA

