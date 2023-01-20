ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Highways Closed For Accidents, Infuriating Residents and Visitors

In Hawaii, and it seems more than in other places, the highway can be suddenly closed for various reasons. Our thoughts always go out to those injured. The frustration is likened to flying across the Pacific, where diversion points are limited. Driving isn’t always carefree, as pictured above yesterday on Maui. During those times, you may have no choice but to turn off your motor and make new friends. During a recent highway closure we experienced between Lihue and Poipu, people started handing out frozen treats that were melting.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

The good Samaritan of Maui

The Department of Land and Natural Resources has a fairly broad range of responsibilities. In fact, some of their workers from the parks that they oversee provide a great deal of support to those who visit.
KAHULUI, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Hawaii Set to See 42 New Conservation Resource Officers

The ranks of the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) will expand by 50% in mid-March, when 42 recruits will be commissioned as Hawai‘i Conservation Resources Enforcement Officers (CREOs). For the past seven months, 37 men and five women have been receiving intensive classroom instruction on a...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Hawaiian Electric supports Ma Ka Hana Ka ‘Ike with $20,000 for new solar kiln

Hāna-based nonprofit Ma Ka Hana Ka ‘Ike received a $20,000 donation from Hawaiian Electric to support the construction of a new solar wood-drying kiln to expand its construction program for at-risk youth in East Maui. For more than 22 years, Ma Ka Hana Ka ʻIke – in partnership...
mauinow.com

Bill on residential workforce housing deed restrictions and resale surfaces for review

A bill relating to residential workforce housing deed restrictions and resale, will be reconsidered at the Maui County Council meeting on Jan. 27. Bill 103, CD1, FD1 (2022) seeks to protect the housing supply for Maui County residents, according to Councilmember Gabe Johnson of Lānaʻi. Johnson said passage...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii group collects donations for Ukrainians without electricity or heat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The group Hawaii Stands with Ukraine is collecting donations as harsh winter conditions are leaving many in Ukraine without electricity or heat. The group is looking for necessities like food, sleeping bags, and small generators. “Just to get that warmth, just to get that communication so that...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Kaunoa Senior Services seeks volunteers for Meals on Wheels

Kaunoa Senior Services’ Meals on Wheels program is looking for volunteers immediately to help deliver fresh meals directly to qualified seniors in their homes in Kahului, Wailuku and Pukalani. Volunteers are needed on various days, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and noon. Candidates must be able to safely...
WAILUKU, HI
KHON2

Gov. Green to lay out his vision for Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Invasive species prevention in Hawai‘i gets millions in federal funding

U.S. congressmembers Ed Case (HI-01) and Jill Tokuda (HI-02) announced Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture will award over $2.5 million to Hawaiʻi’s Plant Pest and Disease Management and Disaster Prevention Program. “Invasive species pose an especially grave threat to Hawai‘i’s unique ecosystems,. natural resources and...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

The Board of Water Supply is asking to test the Navy's water wells

Another village aimed at housing the homeless is in the works. This one’s planned for Oahu’s urban core. Fight over Maui County Council seat continues in front of Hawaii Supreme Court. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The fight over a Maui County Council race continued on Thursday. Traffic...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 27, 2023

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) — Kīhei (24/7 modification): Single right lane...
KHON2

Hookipa, Baldwin Beach Park closed due to high surf

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Maui officials, Hookipa and Baldwin Beach Park is closed due to high surf. The National Weather Service issued a warning with 35 to 45-foot waves along the north-facing shores of Maui and Molokai. This warning remains in effect until Monday at 6 a.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT: High surf warning posted for most north, west facing shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning has been issued for most north and west facing shores as a long-anticipated northwest swell is set to arrive. The Honolulu National Weather Service said the warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north facing shores of Maui.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy