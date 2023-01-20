Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
Hilton Grand Vacations donates $100,000 to 10 local nonprofits, including two on Maui
Hilton Grand Vacations, a global timeshare company, has gifted $100,000 to 10 local nonprofit organizations in Hawai‘i, including Ka Hale A Ke Ola homeless resource center and the Pacific Whale Foundation on Maui. The selected organizations will receive funds to advance their efforts around Hilton Grand Vacations’ core HGV...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Highways Closed For Accidents, Infuriating Residents and Visitors
In Hawaii, and it seems more than in other places, the highway can be suddenly closed for various reasons. Our thoughts always go out to those injured. The frustration is likened to flying across the Pacific, where diversion points are limited. Driving isn’t always carefree, as pictured above yesterday on Maui. During those times, you may have no choice but to turn off your motor and make new friends. During a recent highway closure we experienced between Lihue and Poipu, people started handing out frozen treats that were melting.
The good Samaritan of Maui
The Department of Land and Natural Resources has a fairly broad range of responsibilities. In fact, some of their workers from the parks that they oversee provide a great deal of support to those who visit.
bigislandgazette.com
Hawaii Set to See 42 New Conservation Resource Officers
The ranks of the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) will expand by 50% in mid-March, when 42 recruits will be commissioned as Hawai‘i Conservation Resources Enforcement Officers (CREOs). For the past seven months, 37 men and five women have been receiving intensive classroom instruction on a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
High cost of living continues to drive more Native Hawaiians out of the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows that more Native Hawaiians are leaving the Aloha State due to the high cost of living. The median price for a single-family home tops $1 million in Honolulu. Hawaii residents also spend more than 40% of their income on rent — that’s more than...
mauinow.com
Hawaiian Electric supports Ma Ka Hana Ka ‘Ike with $20,000 for new solar kiln
Hāna-based nonprofit Ma Ka Hana Ka ‘Ike received a $20,000 donation from Hawaiian Electric to support the construction of a new solar wood-drying kiln to expand its construction program for at-risk youth in East Maui. For more than 22 years, Ma Ka Hana Ka ʻIke – in partnership...
mauinow.com
Bill on residential workforce housing deed restrictions and resale surfaces for review
A bill relating to residential workforce housing deed restrictions and resale, will be reconsidered at the Maui County Council meeting on Jan. 27. Bill 103, CD1, FD1 (2022) seeks to protect the housing supply for Maui County residents, according to Councilmember Gabe Johnson of Lānaʻi. Johnson said passage...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay
A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Public memorial held at Iolani Palace for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kawananakoa will lie in state in the throne room at Iolani...
Donated glasses in Hawaii changing lives around the world
While Hawaii is a small state, that does not stop the Hawaii Lions Clubs from impacting the lives of people around the world.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii group collects donations for Ukrainians without electricity or heat
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The group Hawaii Stands with Ukraine is collecting donations as harsh winter conditions are leaving many in Ukraine without electricity or heat. The group is looking for necessities like food, sleeping bags, and small generators. “Just to get that warmth, just to get that communication so that...
mauinow.com
Kaunoa Senior Services seeks volunteers for Meals on Wheels
Kaunoa Senior Services’ Meals on Wheels program is looking for volunteers immediately to help deliver fresh meals directly to qualified seniors in their homes in Kahului, Wailuku and Pukalani. Volunteers are needed on various days, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and noon. Candidates must be able to safely...
Gov. Green to lay out his vision for Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
bigislandnow.com
Invasive species prevention in Hawai‘i gets millions in federal funding
U.S. congressmembers Ed Case (HI-01) and Jill Tokuda (HI-02) announced Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture will award over $2.5 million to Hawaiʻi’s Plant Pest and Disease Management and Disaster Prevention Program. “Invasive species pose an especially grave threat to Hawai‘i’s unique ecosystems,. natural resources and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With just a year under his belt, MPD chief reflects on his achievements and obstacles
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With just a year under his belt, Maui County’s top cop says he is proud of his progress. But he also admits there are some things he could have done better. John Pelletier has been in charge of the Maui Police Department for 401 days now.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Board of Water Supply is asking to test the Navy's water wells
Another village aimed at housing the homeless is in the works. This one’s planned for Oahu’s urban core. Fight over Maui County Council seat continues in front of Hawaii Supreme Court. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The fight over a Maui County Council race continued on Thursday. Traffic...
mauinow.com
List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 27, 2023
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) — Kīhei (24/7 modification): Single right lane...
Hookipa, Baldwin Beach Park closed due to high surf
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Maui officials, Hookipa and Baldwin Beach Park is closed due to high surf. The National Weather Service issued a warning with 35 to 45-foot waves along the north-facing shores of Maui and Molokai. This warning remains in effect until Monday at 6 a.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In rare honor, Abigail Kawananakoa lay in state at Iolani Palace as public offered final respects
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 1,600 people waited hours Sunday to pay their final respects to the late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who lay in state at Iolani Palace in a rare honor. The last time a royal family member lay in state at the palace was more than 100...
hawaiinewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT: High surf warning posted for most north, west facing shores
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning has been issued for most north and west facing shores as a long-anticipated northwest swell is set to arrive. The Honolulu National Weather Service said the warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north facing shores of Maui.
mauinow.com
Maui County again tops the state when it comes to hotel average room rates, revenue
Maui County again topped other counties last month when it came to hotel average daily room rates and revenue per available room, according to data recently released by Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) was $468 and average daily rates (ADR) were $734 in December, the report...
Comments / 0