theadvocate.com
Louisiana takes another swipe at more federal offshore cash
WASHINGTON — State and local government officials from across Louisiana are heading to the Washington Mardi Gras this week and their top question for the state’s congressional delegation is “what do we do now?”. Parish presidents, police jurors, legislators, bureaucrats, U.S. representatives and U.S. senators, even the...
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: Team Landry terrified Graves will run for governor
The surest sign that a political party’s reach exceeds its grasp is seeing its luminaries turn on each other at the onset of a big election. Such is the fate of today’s Louisiana Republican Party. The LAGOP’s problem is that a handful of insiders have already anointed state...
NOLA.com
Blakeview: Washington Mardi Gras dates back to 1944
There isn’t much that Washington politicians can agree on these days, except that Louisiana knows how to throw a party. This week, the annual Mystick Krewe of Louisianians Mardi Gras ball will do just that in the nation’s capital. The first Washington Mardi Gras ball was held in...
theadvocate.com
'Forever chemicals' found in lower Mississippi. More testing, regulation needed?
Persistent chemicals increasingly drawing regulatory scrutiny because of their potential harm to the environment and the public have been detected in the Mississippi River in Ascension, Pointe Coupee and St. James parishes, a New Orleans nonprofit has found. Highlighted in the 2019 movie "Dark Waters," the manmade chemicals found this...
brproud.com
Dora Jean Edwards, mother of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, passes away
BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Dora Jean Edwards, the mother of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, has passed away. In a statement released on Friday morning, the governor paid tribute to his mother, who he says worked several years as a nurse and teacher while raising eight children. She made the best red beans and rice and was a devout Catholic, Edwards said.
Fourth Republican Joins Race for Louisiana Governor
BATON ROUGE, La. - With Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards unable to run for a third term, four Republicans have entered the 2023 race to replace the sitting Democrat. Earlier this week, Louisiana State Rep. Richard Nelson announced his candidacy. Nelson, was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2019. As a legislator, Nelson is known for his efforts to eliminate the state's income tax and to prioritizing local communities over the capital city for tax-funded projects. Prior to his election as a state rep, Nelson worked for seven years as a State Department Officer and diplomat, protecting American embassies overseas from terrorism and espionage. Below is Nelson's statement on joining the 2023 Louisiana Gubernatorial race:
Republican U.S. House of Representative Clay Higgins of La. begins his 4th congressional term
Republican U.S. House of Representative Clay Higgins of Louisiana begins his fourth congressional term.
Will a Democrat run for governor?
To date, there are five candidates running for governor, four Republicans and one Independent, and no Democrats. ULM-Political Science professor Dr. Joshua Stockley said it would be disappointing if a Democrat doesn’t get in the race.
LSU Reveille
How LSU researchers could help protect Louisiana, nation’s cultural heritage from climate change
Some of the casualties of Louisiana’s creeping coast could include the shelters of its history and culture — libraries, museums and galleries. But with the help of LSU researchers, information repositories in Louisiana and around the country may be able to better prepare for mounting risks from climate change.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's January ducks down, but better than 2022
With the duck season rounding third and heading home for the last days of another 60-day season, the final survey from the State Waterfowl Study group showed a decline in the number of ducks from December’s estimate to January’s count for hunters in both East and West waterfowl zones.
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
An enhanced threat of severe storms is forecast for Louisiana tomorrow. Here is when and where we are expecting the worst of the storms to occur.
theadvocate.com
Why was Vermilionville renamed Lafayette? Curious Louisiana travels back 200 years to find out
The residents of Vermilionville were persistent. It didn't matter how many decades it would take, they would see to it that their town would be renamed Lafayette. So, how and why did the renaming of one of Louisiana's most popular food and music destinations come about? That's what Shreveport's James Marcotte wanted to know when he asked, "Why was Vermilionville renamed Lafayette?"
Dora Jean Edwards, governor's mother, dies
In a Facebook post, Edwards announced the death of his mother Dora Jean. In that statement, Edwards paid tribute to her. State lawmakers held a moment of silence in her honor.
Former Louisiana health clinic CEO sentenced for $1.8 million Medicaid fraud scheme
The former CEO of a Louisiana health clinic has been sentenced to over six years in prison for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge DA, others propose aligning state law on glock switches to federal law
With crime rates soaring, the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney is pushing for legislation cracking down on so-called “Glock switches,” a small device that can turn any handgun into an automatic weapon. During a demonstration of the device’s capabilities Thursday at the Baton Rouge Police Department’s firearms...
Mandeville Representative Richard Nelson Enters Louisiana Governor’s Race
MANDEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - A new, fresh face is entering the race to be Louisiana's next governor with a message that it's time to replace "leaders who are stuck in the past." At the age of 36 years old, State Representative Richard Nelson of Mandeville has put his name...
KTBS
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Louisiana history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Louisiana using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana woman pleads guilty to theft of over $86,000 in Social Security funds
A Louisiana woman has pled guilty to theft of more than $86,000 in Social Security funds.
NOLA.com
‘Helping protect us’: Louisiana’s biggest marsh creation project showcased
The cross rising from the water at the end of the road in Shell Beach stands as a poignant memorial for Hurricane Katrina’s victims – and state officials say Louisiana’s biggest marsh creation project under construction behind it will help limit such tragedies in the future. “I...
PLANetizen
$50 Billion Coastal Master Plan Updated in Louisiana
The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority recently released a 100-page, draft update of a $50 billion coastal master plan, officially titled the 2023 Coastal Master Plan, with several substantive changes proposed for the coming year. Mark Schleifstein broke the news of the new plan earlier this month, reporting that...
