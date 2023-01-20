ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
theadvocate.com

Louisiana takes another swipe at more federal offshore cash

WASHINGTON — State and local government officials from across Louisiana are heading to the Washington Mardi Gras this week and their top question for the state’s congressional delegation is “what do we do now?”. Parish presidents, police jurors, legislators, bureaucrats, U.S. representatives and U.S. senators, even the...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Blakeview: Washington Mardi Gras dates back to 1944

There isn’t much that Washington politicians can agree on these days, except that Louisiana knows how to throw a party. This week, the annual Mystick Krewe of Louisianians Mardi Gras ball will do just that in the nation’s capital. The first Washington Mardi Gras ball was held in...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Dora Jean Edwards, mother of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, passes away

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Dora Jean Edwards, the mother of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, has passed away. In a statement released on Friday morning, the governor paid tribute to his mother, who he says worked several years as a nurse and teacher while raising eight children. She made the best red beans and rice and was a devout Catholic, Edwards said.
LOUISIANA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Fourth Republican Joins Race for Louisiana Governor

BATON ROUGE, La. - With Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards unable to run for a third term, four Republicans have entered the 2023 race to replace the sitting Democrat. Earlier this week, Louisiana State Rep. Richard Nelson announced his candidacy. Nelson, was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2019. As a legislator, Nelson is known for his efforts to eliminate the state's income tax and to prioritizing local communities over the capital city for tax-funded projects. Prior to his election as a state rep, Nelson worked for seven years as a State Department Officer and diplomat, protecting American embassies overseas from terrorism and espionage. Below is Nelson's statement on joining the 2023 Louisiana Gubernatorial race:
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Will a Democrat run for governor?

To date, there are five candidates running for governor, four Republicans and one Independent, and no Democrats. ULM-Political Science professor Dr. Joshua Stockley said it would be disappointing if a Democrat doesn’t get in the race.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana's January ducks down, but better than 2022

With the duck season rounding third and heading home for the last days of another 60-day season, the final survey from the State Waterfowl Study group showed a decline in the number of ducks from December’s estimate to January’s count for hunters in both East and West waterfowl zones.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Why was Vermilionville renamed Lafayette? Curious Louisiana travels back 200 years to find out

The residents of Vermilionville were persistent. It didn't matter how many decades it would take, they would see to it that their town would be renamed Lafayette. So, how and why did the renaming of one of Louisiana's most popular food and music destinations come about? That's what Shreveport's James Marcotte wanted to know when he asked, "Why was Vermilionville renamed Lafayette?"
LOUISIANA STATE
PLANetizen

$50 Billion Coastal Master Plan Updated in Louisiana

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority recently released a 100-page, draft update of a $50 billion coastal master plan, officially titled the 2023 Coastal Master Plan, with several substantive changes proposed for the coming year. Mark Schleifstein broke the news of the new plan earlier this month, reporting that...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy