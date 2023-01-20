Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Related
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Top Football Coach Fired
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Detroit Lions make ‘upsetting’ pick in Daniel Jeremiah’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
What ‘upsetting’ pick does Daniel Jeremiah have the Detroit Lions making?. Welcome to the Divisional Round of the playoffs! That’s right, Detroit Lions fans, on Saturday afternoon, the 2022 NFL Playoffs will continue and you can bet things will be interesting as there is not a heavy favorite to win this year’s Super Bowl. Unfortunately, our Lions came up just short of making the playoffs, as they finished with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, the 2023 NFL Draft is not too far off in the distance, and you can bet Lions’ GM Brad Holmes will be looking to bolster the defense.
How Chris Rock influenced Josh Childress to walk away from the NBA for $20 million overseas
Josh Childress signed a $20 million deal that was worth more than $30 million due to tax breaks.
Detroit Lions linked to free agent CB Cameron Sutton
The 2022 Detroit Lions got off to an abysmal 1-6 start before they flipped the switch and won eight of their final ten games to finish the season with a 9-8 record. Unfortunately, nine wins were not enough to make the NFL Playoffs, and if the Lions want to be there in 2023, they are going to have to improve their roster. This is especially true when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. One position the Lions need to improve is cornerback, and they have been linked to CB Cameron Sutton of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dan Campbell sets NFL record with 2022 Detroit Lions
When it comes to going for it on fourth down, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is not remotely scared. “I would like to believe the aggressive nature will stay, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it will show up on fourth downs all of the time,” Campbell said back in December. “That can show up on first and second down on some different things that we do. But I think – there again, if the timing is right and it’s one of those things that you really feel strongly about with your players and the play, the schemes, yeah, you do it.”
Former Lions’ QBs Joey Harrington and Dan Orlovsky beef on Twitter
What did Harrington and Orlovsky beef about on Twitter?. When it comes to the Detroit Lions, there is no question about it that they have had more bad quarterbacks over the years than they have had good ones. A couple of bad quarterbacks that immediately come to mind are Joey Harrington and Dan Orlovsky. Earlier in the week, Orlovsky took to Twitter to share what he felt was a “game changer” when it comes to Tacos. Rather than just scrolling on and letting it go, Harrington decided to chime in.
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team
The 2023 NFL Free Agent period will not start until after the Super Bowl, but one major name is widely expected to be leaving his current team. While superstar quarterback Tom Brady has not stated for sure whether he intends to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a team which he joined after a long, extremely successful career with the New England Patriots, his teammates with the Bucs do not believe that he will be returning to Tampa next season.
Detroit Lions no longer paying Matt Patricia could mean his demise with Patriots
New England Patriots de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia would soon be fired, as the Detroit Lions will no longer be paying his salary in 2023. According to a report from Tom Curran, he is hearing that Patricia might be “on his way out” of New England now that the Lions are no longer paying his salary. The Patriots' offense was not very good in 2022 (21.4 points per game), and plenty of people have placed the majority of the blame on Patricia.
3 Trade destinations for Red Wings C Dylan Larkin
Could the Detroit Red Wings end up trading captain Dylan Larkin before the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline passes? That is a question that has gained some traction ever since the recent news broke that the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” With the speculation emerging that Larkin could be traded, there has been some discussion as to which teams would be lining up to make Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman an offer he cannot refuse.
Alex Anzalone has perfect analogy for Detroit Lions’ defensive turnaround
What analogy did Alex Anzalone make about the Lions’ defense?. When we look back at the Detroit Lions 2022 season, we will remember their slow start as they went just 1-6 in their first seven games, but, we will definitely remember the final ten games as they went 8-2 in those games. Possibly the biggest reason why the Lions won eight of their final ten games of the season is that their defense turned things around in a big way. LB Alex Anzalone recently spoke about the defensive turnaround, and he had a great analogy to describe it.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
USFL to make major announcement at Ford Field
After selecting former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson as the No. 1 overall pick in the inaugural USFL reboot draft, the Michigan Panthers proceeded to go 2-8, which was the second-worst record in the league. During that inaugural season, games were played in Birmingham, Alabama, at 2 separate venues — Protective Stadium and Legion Field. On Thursday, the USFL will be making a major announcement at Ford Field, and some expect that announcement will be regarding the Metro-Detroit area being used as a hub for games in 2023.
Video shows bettor winning $72,795 on 4-player TD parlay
Cash out for almost $1,400? Nope. If you are a sports bettor, you are certainly familiar with FanDuel, and you are probably aware of some of the cool bets you can place. One type of bet that can be placed is on who you think will score the first touchdown of a game. You can generally get solid odds on those types of bets, but the only way you win is if that exact player scores the first touchdown of the game. For example, Travis Kelce was +600 to score the first touchdown of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. What that means is that if you bet $100, you would win $600 profit if Kelce scores the first touchdown, which he did. But, one bettor took things three steps further.
Governor of Texas rips Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
If you think you are having a bad week or so, just ask Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher how he is doing. A week ago, Maher missed four extra points in a row during the Cowboys' Wild Card Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following that game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it very clear that Maher was not going anywhere and that he would be the team's kicker for the Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Well, so far, that has proven to be the wrong move and the Governor of Texas has chimed in.
Roundtable: Should Lions Consider Trading for QB Trey Lance?
Latest Detroit Lions roundtable focuses on favorite memories of the 2022 season and whether Trey Lance should be Lions backup QB.
Where did Oklahoma signees from the 2023 recruiting class land in the final ESPN 300?
The Oklahoma Sooners had a field day in the 2023 recruiting cycle, closing with a recruiting class that ranked in the top five according to 247Sports and ESPN and were seventh nationally according to On3 and Rivals. With the early signing period, much of the 2023 cycle is finished, which...
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 1