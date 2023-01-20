Read full article on original website
Japan's Kishida says he will nominate new BOJ head next month
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday he would nominate a new Bank of Japan governor next month, as markets test whether the central bank will change the ultra low-rate policy of the dovish Haruhiko Kuroda. Kishida initially told a TV Tokyo programme that he would...
Energy & precious metals - weekly review and outlook
Investing.com -- As oil bulls reveled last week in the end to COVID lockdowns in top crude importer China, inconspicuous remarks by Saudi and Moscow diplomats revealed the growing challenge for the OPEC+ heavyweights in finding a workaround to the G7 price cap on Russian oil. Saudi Arabia was “engaging...
Rate hopes hit dollar, Elliott targets Salesforce, oil bets - what's moving markets
Investing.com -- The dollar fell to its lowest in nine months on rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will revert to mini-rate hikes at its next meeting. Hedge fund Elliott has built a big stake in Salesforce but says it wants to work with existing management. Rival hedge fund Citadel made a record-breaking profit last year. Synchrony is up premarket after an earnings beat but the rest of the calendar is pretty thin. Germany signals it's willing to let others deliver the Leopard 2 main battle tank to Ukraine as aid, but still isn't ready to do so itself. And crude oil makes a solid start to the week as speculative momentum builds and new sanctions on Russian diesel exports loom. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, January 23.
What is the Bank of England looking at before rate decision?
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England must decide next week how much higher it will raise borrowing costs as it tries to bear down on Britain's double-digit inflation rate without adding too much stress to an economy already close to recession. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said last week that...
S&P 500: Why It Remains Too Early to Call Victory
After a terrible 2022, the S&P 500 is off to a positive January. However, the benchmark index is yet to break out of its 200-day moving average. Here are the main technical levels to watch out for. Despite last week's increased volatility, the S&P 500 remains in positive territory in...
Cathie Wood: Ark dumps 500K GBTC shares, adds Coinbase stock as Bitcoin recovers 40%
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest offloaded a chunk of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares since November's Bitcoin (BTC) price lows, the latest data shows. Ark Invest added 450,272 GBTC shares worth $4.5 million to its ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) in November 2022. At the time, GBTC was trading in the $7.46-$9.48 range versus $12.25 in January 2023.
Lula floats shared 'trading currency' during Argentina trip
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Brazil and Argentina are in early talks to establish a shared unit of value for bilateral trade to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday, though the move is not aimed at replacing existing currencies. In Buenos Aires...
Lithia Motors & Driveway in advanced talks to acquire Jardine Motors - Sky News
© Reuters Lithia Motors & Driveway (LAD) in advanced talks to acquire Jardine Motors - Sky News. Sky News reported Monday that Lithia Motors & Driveway (NYSE:LAD) is in advanced talks to buy Jardine Motors, one of Britain's biggest luxury car dealership groups. The American car dealership giant is...
Coinbase stock up more than 10% since Friday, despite debt rating downgrade
Coinbase shares have been pummeled in the last year amid a crypto market meltdown and a series of brutal earnings reports. But things are looking up for the stock lately as Coinbase has ridden a recent market surge in crypto to notch some big gains. On Monday, Coinbase shares hovered...
Yellen says Russian oil price cap could save African countries $6 billion annually
DAKAR (Reuters) -Russia's war in Ukraine is hitting Africans particularly hard by exacerbating food insecurity and putting an unnecessary drag on the continent's economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in Senegal's capital Dakar on Friday. Yellen said ending the war would be the best thing to help the global...
Silver and the $24 Problem
Since Sept. 1, 2022, when silver just touched $17.50/oz, it then rallied 37% in three months to hit $24. For the past six weeks, silver has been stuck in congestion and become rangebound. The range has been tight, from a floor at $23 to just above $24. This congestion typically...
Defense firms set to post higher sales, McCarthy's election clouds outlook
(Reuters) - Defense companies are expected to post higher fourth-quarter sales, according to analysts, bolstered by easing supply chain bottlenecks and increased defense outlays as the Pentagon and its allies step up spending to aid Ukraine in its conflict against Russia. However, Republican Kevin McCarthy's election as the speaker of...
Euro Hits 9-Month High but Pares Gains
The euro has started the week with gains. EUR/USD briefly punched above the 1.09 line earlier today, for the first time since April but has pared these gains. The ECB meets next on February 2nd and is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points. What’s the game plan after that?
Yellen says critically important to restructure Zambia debt
LUSAKA (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday during a visit to Zambia that it was critically important to restructure the country's debt, and she believes progress could be made after her frank talks with key creditor China last week. Yellen added that Zambia's debt overhang was...
Businesses see lower odds U.S. in or entering recession, NABE says
(Reuters) - The likelihood that the United States is already in recession or will fall into one this year has dropped over the past three months to 56% from a nearly two-thirds possibility, according to a survey on business conditions released on Monday. Approximately 53% of those polled by the...
Gold Stocks Are Not Yet Unique, but That’s Coming
It seems that all too often lately the gold mining sector is in tow with commodities in general and broad global stocks in its ups and downs. As a leader, but not THE leader of the rally that is fine for now as long as we’re still on the back end of the originally projected Q4-Q1 rally in broad asset markets.
Gold prices eye 9-month high as markets mull over U.S. recession
Investing.com -- Gold prices rose slightly on Monday, trading close to a nine-month high as markets awaited more U.S. data this week to gauge whether the world’s largest economy was facing a potential recession in 2023. Trading volumes in metal markets were also relatively smaller at the beginning of...
Ripple’s Lawyer Deaton Says Crypto Regulation Is Not Coming to the U.S
© Reuters. Ripple’s Lawyer Deaton Says Crypto Regulation Is Not Coming to the U.S. John Deaton tweeted that Q1 or Q2 of 2025 is likely the earliest the regulation could get done. Deaton added that the crypto industry must come together to fight the SEC’s enforcement only policy....
Why No One Should Have Been Surprised by Friday’s S&P 500 Rebound
What a difference a day makes. After falling for three sessions in a row, the S&P 500 came roaring back Friday, adding an impressive 1.9%. As much as the financial press loves to attribute every zig and zag to some major fundamental catalyst, the truth is the market moved this week for no other reason than it can’t stand still.
Wayfair double-upgraded, 'running a leaner meaner house' argue analysts
© Reuters. Wayfair (W) double-upgraded, 'running a leaner meaner house' argues analyst. Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares have jumped over 11% premarket Monday after analysts at JPMorgan and BofA upgraded the stock following last week's announcement that it has updated its cost efficiency plan, which includes cutting a further 1,750 employees.
