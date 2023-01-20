ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after 1 season, playoff loss

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings will have another new defensive coordinator next season.

The Vikings announced on Thursday afternoon that they have fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after just a single season with the franchise.

"Today I informed Ed Donatell we will be going in a different direction at defensive coordinator in 2023," head coach Kevin O'Connell said in a statement, in part. "While this was a difficult decision because of the tremendous respect I have for Ed as a person and a coach, I believe it is the right move for the future of our football team.

"I want to thank Ed for his commitment to the Vikings this past season, for the positive impact he had on our player and coaches and for his role in helping me as a first-year head coach lay this foundation."

Donatell has been coaching in the league in some fashion since 1990. He's worked as a defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos before joining the Vikings in 2022 — when O'Connell replaced Mike Zimmer.

While the team won 13 games last season, the second-most in franchise history, Donatell's defense was one of the worst statistically across the league. The Vikings allowed 25.1 points per game, which was better than only the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals, and 388.7 yards per game, better than only the Detroit Lions.

They were knocked out of the playoffs by the New York Giants on Sunday 31-24. The Vikings gave up 431 yards in that loss, and Giants quarterback Daniel Jones mounted five scoring drives of at least 75 yards each.

It's unclear who O'Connell will pick to replace Donatell next season, but he said in the statement that the search will "immediately begin."

Sean Payton reportedly to interview for Cardinals head coaching job

The Sean Payton interview tour will continue this week, this time with the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports. This would be Payton's fourth interview this offseason after the former New Orleans Saints coach met with the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. The only team without a head coach Payton hasn't met with yet is the Indianapolis Colts.
Jaden Rashada leaves Florida, Coach Prime locks down 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain & the NFL is trying to get into the bowl business

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast breaking down more NIL madness featuring top rated quarterback Jaden Rashada as the Florida Gators collective falls through. Rashada, who is now looking for a new home, left Florida as their $13 million collective was unable to fulfill their promise to get enough money. The gang draws comparisons to the early USFL days & notes that the worst part of this NIL situation is if Jaden Rashada doesn’t even get to play this year.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Bills began season with Super Bowl dreams, end it with crushing upset loss to Bengals

The Buffalo Bills had a good season. They went 13-3. They won their third straight AFC East championship and a playoff game. It doesn't matter. Not even a little bit. This was the season that everything lined up for the Bills to finally win a Super Bowl. They were favorites to win the Super Bowl coming into the season. And they didn't even make the NFL's final four.
CINCINNATI, OH
