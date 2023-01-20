Rain is increasing across the area tonight with a low risk for severe storms. 2% risk for a tornado, and that is by the Mouth of the River. 5% risk for damaging winds in storms, and that is on the South Shore to the Mississippi Coast. An area of low pressure is moving our way with increasing rain chances and strong East winds. Coastal flood advisory posted for East facing shorelines as the wind pushes some water onshore. We are also at high tide tonight with about a 2 foot tidal range. Mostly cloudy in the morning with a few showers. The clouds decrease in the afternoon with sunny skies by at least late afternoon. Sunny and chilly Monday. Another area of low pressure moves our way Tuesday night with a slight risk for severe storms and high winds. Cooler and mostly sunny skies forecast by Wednesday afternoon into Saturday.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO