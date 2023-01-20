ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Increasing rain and storms

Rain is increasing across the area tonight with a low risk for severe storms. 2% risk for a tornado, and that is by the Mouth of the River. 5% risk for damaging winds in storms, and that is on the South Shore to the Mississippi Coast. An area of low pressure is moving our way with increasing rain chances and strong East winds. Coastal flood advisory posted for East facing shorelines as the wind pushes some water onshore. We are also at high tide tonight with about a 2 foot tidal range. Mostly cloudy in the morning with a few showers. The clouds decrease in the afternoon with sunny skies by at least late afternoon. Sunny and chilly Monday. Another area of low pressure moves our way Tuesday night with a slight risk for severe storms and high winds. Cooler and mostly sunny skies forecast by Wednesday afternoon into Saturday.
The Mississippi Drought Explained: Why Is the River Drying Up?

The Mississippi Drought Explained: Why Is the River Drying Up?. The Mississippi River is currently going through a historic drought, with multiple parts experiencing record-low water levels. On top of that, riverbeds are drying up one by one under the eyes of more than 20 million people who use daily drinking water supplied with the help of the Mississippi River.
Carnival Cake Ale from Chandeleur Island Brewing Company is a Gulf Coast Mardi Gras tradition

Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn joins us with the very latest from our State Capitol. DMR's Joe Spraggins discusses the Bonnet Carre Spillway court ruling. A federal court this week ruled that South Mississippi will now have a say on future openings of the Bonnet Carre Spillway. Department of Marine Resources Executive Director Joe Spraggins tells us what it means for our area.
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras events in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mardi Gras season is upon us once again! Mississippians will soon be celebrating with parades, balls, beads, King Cakes and more. This year, Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) falls on Tuesday, February 21. Find out below when and where you can celebrate this season. Central Mississippi: Pine Belt: Mississippi Coast:
Discover 10 Mississippi River Canals and Why They Were Created

© Uncredited photographer for Detroit Publishing Co / public domain – License / Original. Discover 10 Mississippi River Canals and Why They Were Created. The history of the river systems in the states that border the Mississippi River is rich with information. Today, the Mississippi River is one of the busiest inland waterways in the world. It handles massive cargo, creating jobs and a growing economy.
9 National Parks in Mississippi

Mississippi is a diverse state with many exciting activities and destinations to explore. The magical ‘Magnolia State’ is characterised by beautiful scenery and abundant history and culture. There are nine wonderful national parks in Mississippi. Mississippi is home to various national park sites, including national battlefields, seashores, monuments,...
Focused on Mississippi: The Mississippi Opal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – James Starnes is my go-to mineral guy for Mississippi. He is with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. Now and again, James stumbles upon things that even surprise him. The Mississippi Opal is one of those surprises. “The play of colors was something that really, really surprised us. Having a gemstone […]
Leake Among Cheapest as MS Gas Prices Spike Again

Leake County is one of only ten counties in Mississippi where the average price for gas remains below $3 a gallon. But maybe not much longer. AAA says the average price statewide has jumped more than 15 cents in the past week now at $3.04 while Leake has seen a ten-cent increase with its average price at $2.98. The auto club says gas is averaging $3.04 in Neshoba County and $3.11 in Attala County, the highest prices since late November.
5 Dinosaurs That Lived in Mississippi (And Where To See Fossils Today)

5 Dinosaurs That Lived in Mississippi (And Where To See Fossils Today) Mississippi is an intriguing area in terms of dinosaur fossils. After all, the vast majority of Mississippi was underwater during the time the dinosaurs were alive. While few dinosaurs apparently lived in this part of the world at that time, the state was not completely devoid of them. Today, we’re going to examine 5 dinosaurs that lived in Mississippi.
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Mississippi

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Mississippi using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 20-22

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 20-22) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Murder Mystery Dinner – Friday – Jackson AKA 26 – Friday – Vicksburg Vision Board Party – Saturday – Jackson […]
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?

James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
