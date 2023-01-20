Read full article on original website
Mississippi Skies: Nice day before next round of storms
Brilliant sunshine will grace the Magnolia State to begin our “normal” workweek after a long period of holidays and breaks from the routine. It will be cool with a slight breeze across the state, but any remaining clouds will move out quickly in the morning. There’s more good...
WLOX
ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day because of our increased risk for severe storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. We are under an enhanced risk (3 out of 5) for severe storms. Our window for the severe threat will be between...
WDSU
Increasing rain and storms
Rain is increasing across the area tonight with a low risk for severe storms. 2% risk for a tornado, and that is by the Mouth of the River. 5% risk for damaging winds in storms, and that is on the South Shore to the Mississippi Coast. An area of low pressure is moving our way with increasing rain chances and strong East winds. Coastal flood advisory posted for East facing shorelines as the wind pushes some water onshore. We are also at high tide tonight with about a 2 foot tidal range. Mostly cloudy in the morning with a few showers. The clouds decrease in the afternoon with sunny skies by at least late afternoon. Sunny and chilly Monday. Another area of low pressure moves our way Tuesday night with a slight risk for severe storms and high winds. Cooler and mostly sunny skies forecast by Wednesday afternoon into Saturday.
a-z-animals.com
The Mississippi Drought Explained: Why Is the River Drying Up?
The Mississippi Drought Explained: Why Is the River Drying Up?. The Mississippi River is currently going through a historic drought, with multiple parts experiencing record-low water levels. On top of that, riverbeds are drying up one by one under the eyes of more than 20 million people who use daily drinking water supplied with the help of the Mississippi River.
WLOX
Carnival Cake Ale from Chandeleur Island Brewing Company is a Gulf Coast Mardi Gras tradition
Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn joins us with the very latest from our State Capitol. DMR's Joe Spraggins discusses the Bonnet Carre Spillway court ruling. A federal court this week ruled that South Mississippi will now have a say on future openings of the Bonnet Carre Spillway. Department of Marine Resources Executive Director Joe Spraggins tells us what it means for our area.
impact601.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Mississippi history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Mississippi using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mississippi witness describes lights in sky as 'chasing each other'
A Mississippi witness at Belden reported watching three bright lights that appeared to be “chasing” each other in the night sky at 7:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras events in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mardi Gras season is upon us once again! Mississippians will soon be celebrating with parades, balls, beads, King Cakes and more. This year, Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) falls on Tuesday, February 21. Find out below when and where you can celebrate this season. Central Mississippi: Pine Belt: Mississippi Coast:
WEATHER 1-18,2023 Strong Storms Possible This Evening
We are going to see lots of wind, and possibly some strong storms this evening. The winds will continue through tomorrow, and we will see a major drop in temps to a more seasonal level. Hazardous Weather Outlook. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 228 AM CST Wed...
a-z-animals.com
Discover 10 Mississippi River Canals and Why They Were Created
© Uncredited photographer for Detroit Publishing Co / public domain – License / Original. Discover 10 Mississippi River Canals and Why They Were Created. The history of the river systems in the states that border the Mississippi River is rich with information. Today, the Mississippi River is one of the busiest inland waterways in the world. It handles massive cargo, creating jobs and a growing economy.
travel2next.com
9 National Parks in Mississippi
Mississippi is a diverse state with many exciting activities and destinations to explore. The magical ‘Magnolia State’ is characterised by beautiful scenery and abundant history and culture. There are nine wonderful national parks in Mississippi. Mississippi is home to various national park sites, including national battlefields, seashores, monuments,...
Message in a bottle found in Louisiana river after nearly 40 years
A man sailing on a Louisiana river found a nearly 40-year-old message in a bottle and was able to contact the author.
Focused on Mississippi: The Mississippi Opal
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – James Starnes is my go-to mineral guy for Mississippi. He is with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. Now and again, James stumbles upon things that even surprise him. The Mississippi Opal is one of those surprises. “The play of colors was something that really, really surprised us. Having a gemstone […]
breezynews.com
Leake Among Cheapest as MS Gas Prices Spike Again
Leake County is one of only ten counties in Mississippi where the average price for gas remains below $3 a gallon. But maybe not much longer. AAA says the average price statewide has jumped more than 15 cents in the past week now at $3.04 while Leake has seen a ten-cent increase with its average price at $2.98. The auto club says gas is averaging $3.04 in Neshoba County and $3.11 in Attala County, the highest prices since late November.
a-z-animals.com
5 Dinosaurs That Lived in Mississippi (And Where To See Fossils Today)
5 Dinosaurs That Lived in Mississippi (And Where To See Fossils Today) Mississippi is an intriguing area in terms of dinosaur fossils. After all, the vast majority of Mississippi was underwater during the time the dinosaurs were alive. While few dinosaurs apparently lived in this part of the world at that time, the state was not completely devoid of them. Today, we’re going to examine 5 dinosaurs that lived in Mississippi.
Stone Country Enterprise
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Mississippi using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 20-22
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 20-22) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Murder Mystery Dinner – Friday – Jackson AKA 26 – Friday – Vicksburg Vision Board Party – Saturday – Jackson […]
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Mississippi
Mississippi is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Mississippi!
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?
James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
