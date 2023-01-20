Read full article on original website
Raleigh police: Man resisted arrest, was tased multiple times before death
The department's five-day report on the death of Darryl Williams was released shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday.
31-year-old man shot, killed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed in Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 5:06 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1900 block of Larkin Street after getting a report of an aggravated assault. At the scene, police found Jordan Mckale Little, 31, suffering from […]
33-year-old NC woman found dead on neighborhood sidewalk
At the scene, police found Carley Michelle Owens, 33, of Summerfield, dead.
Durham suspect shot man, stole his car and dragged him, police say
A Durham suspect was caught on Friday after shooting a man, taking their vehicle and dragging him with the victim's car, according to the Graham Police Department.
WXII 12
Graham police find suspect responsible for armed theft
GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police have identified the man responsible for a vehicle theft and shooting on Sunday. With the assistance of the Greensboro police department, 23-year-old Ricardo Aguilar of Durham was located and arrested. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. On...
cbs17
Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man
GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
NC police ID man killed in Popeyes drive-thru shooting
At the scene, police found Rashaad Pitts, 32, of Winston-Salem, dead in the parking area of Popeyes.
21-year-old woman killed in crash in Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Speed and weather conditions were contributing factors in a deadly crash over the weekend, according to the Randleman Police Department. Police said Stacie Nicole Luther, 21, of Randleman, died in a crash Sunday night. Officers said Luther was driving on West Academy Street when she passed a Randolph County Sheriff’s deputy who was traveling in the same direction. The deputy said Luther’s vehicle broke traction and crossed the centerline before she regained control of the vehicle. The deputy then tried to stop Luther. However, she lost control of the vehicle after passing the Stout Street intersection causing the vehicle to run off the roadway. Her vehicle then hit several trees. The deputy said the force of the impact caused the car’s wheel assembly to break away striking an on-coming vehicle. However, no one was injured in the second vehicle.
Man charged with robbing the same bank twice in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being charged with two bank robberies at the same location, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Piedmont Federal Savings Bank was twice victimized by robberies. The first occurred on June 13, 2022, and the second occurred on Jan. 6, 2023. During the June 13 robbery, investigators […]
Man wanted by Burlington police for kidnapping, assault, robbery
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for a man who is wanted for kidnapping, assault and robbery, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. On Friday, Burlington officers responded to a call for service in the 600 Block of Lakeside Avenue. Police spoke with a female victim who said there had been […]
WXII 12
Two men in serious and critical condition after shooting on Winston Road
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two people are in serious and critical condition after a shooting at US 29-70 in Lexington. Police received a call about a shooting on Winston Road at 12:52 p.m. While officers were investigating the scene once they arrived, Lexington Medical Center called to report that two...
abc45.com
Two GPD officers arrested; fired
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Police Department spokesperson said Officer J.D. Oliver is facing charges of Statutory Sex and Indecent Liberties with a Minor. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office began the investigation in November 2022. A spokesperson said the officer was also let go from the force this week, however Oliver was placed on administrative duty once the allegations were brought forward. A GPD spokesperson said the offenses did not happen while Oliver was on duty.
Durham man charged with kidnapping woman from home at gunpoint, assaulting her, deputies say
A Durham man is facing several felony charges after kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and assaulting her, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
counton2.com
McDonald’s employee shot in North Raleigh; co-workers helped victim to safety in cooler after shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An employee was helped to safety by co-workers after he was injured in a Friday night shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in Raleigh, officials said. On Friday at 7:45 p.m., police said they responded to a McDonald’s at 9698 Falls of Neuse Road in...
abc45.com
Deputies: Durham Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A suspicious person was reported on Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road's 2500 block Friday afternoon. After arriving, the caller told Deputies that he was flagged down by an injured female. EMS also arrived not long after and began treating the patient. The female stated that she was...
cbs17
PHOTOS: 33 cars broken into, 1 SUV stolen in just 2 hours in central NC city, officials say
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in one central North Carolina city are reminding drivers to lock their car doors after 33 vehicles had items taken and one SUV was stolen overnight last week. The widespread thefts happened Monday between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. when thieves targeted cars parked...
cbs17
Woman hits Spring Hope customers with car after being denied entry, police say
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman hit Spring Hope bar customers with her car Saturday night after she was denied entry to the business, according to the Spring Hope Police Department. On Saturday shortly before midnight, Spring Hope police officers heard several gunshots coming from the Branch and...
cbs17
1 adult, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with Chapel Hill murder, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — One adult and two juveniles were arrested Friday in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this month. On Jan. 9 at 10:30 p.m., Chapel Hill police officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension. After arriving, they found 27-year-old K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe deceased with a gunshot wound.
Burlington police looking for man accused of hitting someone with gun during robbery
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are looking for a man accused of hitting someone with a gun during a robbery on Friday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Burlington officers responded to the 300 block of Ireland Street when they were told a male victim had been robbed and hit with a […]
