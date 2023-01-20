ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

31-year-old man shot, killed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed in Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 5:06 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1900 block of Larkin Street after getting a report of an aggravated assault. At the scene, police found  Jordan Mckale Little, 31, suffering from […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Graham police find suspect responsible for armed theft

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police have identified the man responsible for a vehicle theft and shooting on Sunday. With the assistance of the Greensboro police department, 23-year-old Ricardo Aguilar of Durham was located and arrested. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. On...
GRAHAM, NC
cbs17

Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

21-year-old woman killed in crash in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Speed and weather conditions were contributing factors in a deadly crash over the weekend, according to the Randleman Police Department. Police said Stacie Nicole Luther, 21, of Randleman, died in a crash Sunday night. Officers said Luther was driving on West Academy Street when she passed a Randolph County Sheriff’s deputy who was traveling in the same direction. The deputy said Luther’s vehicle broke traction and crossed the centerline before she regained control of the vehicle. The deputy then tried to stop Luther. However, she lost control of the vehicle after passing the Stout Street intersection causing the vehicle to run off the roadway. Her vehicle then hit several trees. The deputy said the force of the impact caused the car’s wheel assembly to break away striking an on-coming vehicle. However, no one was injured in the second vehicle.
RANDLEMAN, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged with robbing the same bank twice in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being charged with two bank robberies at the same location, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Piedmont Federal Savings Bank was twice victimized by robberies. The first occurred on June 13, 2022, and the second occurred on Jan. 6, 2023. During the June 13 robbery, investigators […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Man wanted by Burlington police for kidnapping, assault, robbery

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for a man who is wanted for kidnapping, assault and robbery, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. On Friday, Burlington officers responded to a call for service in the 600 Block of Lakeside Avenue. Police spoke with a female victim who said there had been […]
BURLINGTON, NC
abc45.com

Two GPD officers arrested; fired

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Police Department spokesperson said Officer J.D. Oliver is facing charges of Statutory Sex and Indecent Liberties with a Minor. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office began the investigation in November 2022. A spokesperson said the officer was also let go from the force this week, however Oliver was placed on administrative duty once the allegations were brought forward. A GPD spokesperson said the offenses did not happen while Oliver was on duty.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Deputies: Durham Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A suspicious person was reported on Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road's 2500 block Friday afternoon. After arriving, the caller told Deputies that he was flagged down by an injured female. EMS also arrived not long after and began treating the patient. The female stated that she was...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

1 adult, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with Chapel Hill murder, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — One adult and two juveniles were arrested Friday in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this month. On Jan. 9 at 10:30 p.m., Chapel Hill police officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension. After arriving, they found 27-year-old K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe deceased with a gunshot wound.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

