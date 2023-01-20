LOS ANGELES – The former president and CEO, Howard Dixon Slingerland, of Youth Policy Institute Inc. (YPI) a Hollywood-based anti-poverty nonprofit agency has agreed to plead guilty to federal criminal charges for embezzling money from the nonprofit for his personal benefit and intentionally misapplying more than $600,000 in grant money to pay for unauthorized expenses and lying on his tax returns, the Justice Department announced today.

