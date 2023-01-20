Read full article on original website
Former CEO of Los Angeles-Based Anti-Poverty Nonprofit Agrees to Plead Guilty to Embezzling and Misusing Funds and Tax Offense
LOS ANGELES – The former president and CEO, Howard Dixon Slingerland, of Youth Policy Institute Inc. (YPI) a Hollywood-based anti-poverty nonprofit agency has agreed to plead guilty to federal criminal charges for embezzling money from the nonprofit for his personal benefit and intentionally misapplying more than $600,000 in grant money to pay for unauthorized expenses and lying on his tax returns, the Justice Department announced today.
Possible Monterey Park Mass Shooting Suspect, Found dead
MONTEREY PARK (CNS) – A possible suspect in a mass shooting in which 10 people were killed and another 10 wounded at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park was found dead inside a white van at a strip mall in Torrance today after a standoff with law enforcement.
Ten People Dead, At Least 10 Wounded in Monterey Park Mass Shooting
MONTEREY PARK (CNS) – Ten people have been killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park and the shooter was at large, authorities said today. It occurred at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the Star Dance Studio on...
