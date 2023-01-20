Read full article on original website
Popular Auburn business giving away free food on ThursdayAsh JurbergAuburn, AL
The Auburn Tigers' Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Inventor Of A Multi-Billion Dollar Company Who Died Addicted And PennilessThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, GA
“Her Kids Were Left By Themselves,” Family Says Missing Georgia Mother Would Never Leave Her Children AloneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
wltz.com
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Piecing together the story of exactly what happened to Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe. Tonight we are learning more about the father of the child now identified as. . In January 2006,. was born. Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe now has an identity after the unidentified skeletal...
WTVM
Investigators release gruesome details about Phenix City River Walk murders
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Disturbing details revealed in court, for a man accused of killing two men on the River Walk, in Phenix City. During a bond hearing for 29 year old, Damon Daniels Jr, Tuesday the state presented gruesome details about how many times the victims were shot.
Alabama police ID girl's remains found in 2012, arrest dad
OPELIKA, Ala. — (AP) — Since 2012, the remains of the small child found behind a mobile home in Alabama were known only as "Baby Jane Doe." On Thursday, police in Opelika announced that they identified the girl as Amore Joveah Wiggins and arrested her father as a suspect in her death.
wvtm13.com
Arrest made in Opelika baby Jane Doe case
OPELIKA, Ala. — Authorities said an arrest has been made in the 2012 baby Jane Doe found in Opelika. Investigators said the father and stepmother of the little girl now face charges in the death. Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff were taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida, and are now...
wltz.com
Genealogist who found Opelika Jane Doe’s parents breaks down process
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe case is one that’s still touching the hearts of folks in the community. After the case went cold for nearly 11 years, Thursday, we finally learned her name -- Amore Wiggins and the name of the man accused of her murder, her father Lamar Vickerstaff Jr.
Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
wltz.com
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office locate 80-year-old woman in Salem
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office located a missing woman. 80-year-old Rose Wald Rudd was last seen in the area of Lee Road 439 in Salem. Officials say Rudd has been found safe.
31-year-old killed in Goodwater shooting
GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead in Goodwater. According to CCSO, officers received a call around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, to assist Goodwater Police in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Durell Braswell suffering from […]
wltz.com
Pride on the Plains hosts family fun day in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A non-profit organization, Pride on the Plains, has a main goal - to promote a sense of pride throughout Lee County. The non-profit hosted one of their monthly meetings this past weekend. Once a month, Pride on the Plains hosts a family fun day at Coffee...
WSFA
Man killed in Coosa County shooting
GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. Around 2:40 a.m., the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist the Goodwater Police Department in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, law enforcement and medical personnel were on the scene evaluating the incident.
alabamanews.net
MPD: Suspect arrested and charged in shooting death of a Midtown woman
A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Midtown woman. Montgomery police say 18-year-old Jamorian Bell shot and killed 64-year-old Stephanie Stone Thursday in the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane. Gatsby Lane is located off Zelda Road. Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said they...
wltz.com
Fortson man killed after struck by train in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Fortson man is dead after his car was struck by a train in Phenix City. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. at 400 State Dock Road in Phenix City on January 23. The man has been...
Opelika Police, FBI search near Baby Jane Doe site, will not confirm connection
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The mobile home and woods where the remains of Baby Jane Doe were located in January 2012 is once again surrounded by yellow crime scene tape. Wednesday afternoon, January 18th, Opelika police confirmed they are serving a search warrant at the property along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding an […]
WSFA
Woman shot and killed in Montgomery Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting. According to police, units responded to the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane, off Zelda Road, around 12:20 p.m. where an adult female was found with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim’s identity and further details surrounding the...
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
Alabama mother arrested over garbage files class action suit, claims Valley, AmWaste ran illegal racket
The suit against the City of Valley and AmWaste, the garbage company contracted to provide residential trash pickup in the city, claims that city officials took advantage of state law in an unconstitutional racket to imprison its citizens over private debt.
wltz.com
Opelika Baby Jane Doe’s mother creates GoFundMe for child’s funeral expenses
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The mother of Opelika Baby Jane Doe, now identified as Amore Wiggins, asks for the public’s assistance with funeral arrangements for her daughter. Opelika investigators say Sherry Wiggins had not seen or heard from her daughter since a Virginia court awarded Amore’s biological father, Lamar Vickerstaff and his wife, Ruth, custody in 2009.
16th Street Baptist, 4 other Alabama churches among 35 receiving preservation grants
NEW YORK — Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States on Friday revealed a list of houses of worship receiving $4 million in financial grants. The list of 35 grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, where crucial...
WSFA
Woman, 64, shot and killed in Montgomery identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim found shot to death Thursday afternoon. Police said 64-year-old Stephanie Stone, of Montgomery, was found with a fatal gunshot wound around 12:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane, which is near Zelda Road. Authorities say further details surrounding...
ABC 33/40 News
Actress Octavia Spencer says LA is more racist than her Alabama hometown
LOS ANGELES (TND) — Three-time Oscar-nominated actress Octavia Spencer said she thought Hollywood was more racist than where she was brought up in Alabama during an appearance on a recent episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. During the podcast, Octavia expressed how she had expected the...
