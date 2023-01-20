Read full article on original website
Related
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Collider
One of the Best ‘Casablanca’ Scenes Isn’t About the Romance
Countless moviegoers and critics alike consider Casablanca (1942) a masterpiece in most regards. One would be hard-pressed to find a cinephile unfamiliar with those iconic quotes or the tortured, timeless romance of protagonists Rick (Humphrey Bogart at his most gallant) and Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman at her most radiant), and rightfully so. Casablanca's enduring significance 80 years later is a testament to its script — simultaneously sparkling and dour — and an unfortunately still relevant thematic resonance.
Collider
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunners Reveal the Tess Plot They Scrapped
As far as video games adapted for television goes, there has been a general consensus that HBO’s The Last of Us has to be ranked quite high on that list. The series has had a good number of moments that avid fans of the game would easily recognize. However, in most adaptations, it is the job of the creative team to decide what aspects of the source material to leave untouched, those to expand upon and those to change. In the series’ latest episode, we see that there was a bit of change to the storyline, but apparently there could have been more.
Anne Hathaway Gives Puffer Coat the High-fashion Treatment for ‘Eileen’ Premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2023
Anne Hathaway attended the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Saturday in an all-black winter-ready Versace ensemble for the premiere of the film, “Eileen,” which she stars in. Hathaway’s outfit was from the brand’s winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection. It included a padded sleek coat, with...
Collider
'Boomerang' & 9 More Underrated Eddie Murphy Performances
With the release of You People on Netflix slated for the end of January, Eddie Murphy is hitting the screen again. Murphy undoubtedly made a name for himself when he became practically an overnight celeb beginning on Saturday Night Live in the 1980s. Murphy then moved on to star in...
Collider
'Air': Ben Affleck's Nike Movie Scores a Release Date
Ben Affleck is shooting for nothing but net with his latest directorial project, Air, which has officially set a theatrical release date for April 5, 2023. Following the movie’s major play in cinemas around the world, it will later grab a seat on the bench at Prime Video where it will be available for streaming. Along with directing, Affleck teamed up with frequent collaborator and fellow star Matt Damon to pen the film’s script. The feature will also serve as the first flick to come from the dream team’s production company: Artists Equity.
Collider
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Is Your New Best Friend: M3GAN 2.0
You know what is better than my best friend M3GAN? A new version with Aubrey Plaza. Plaza hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Sam Smith and the show was a brilliant return for the series! Not only was Plaza knocking each new sketch out of the park, but she seemed to be having so much fun which made it more exciting for fans of the actress to watch. And then the show brought our new best friend into the mix and things just got even better! The movie M3GAN has taken over the world and so of course Saturday Night Live jumped on the bandwagon.
Collider
The Elements of the Joker We Hope Don’t Follow Him in Future Versions On Screen
We are never going to be rid of The Joker as a character in Batman media. As of this writing, Joaquin Phoenix and Barry Keoghan are both portraying the supervillain in radically different live-action movies. On top of the long list of live action versions of The Joker, there are the countless animated versions of the character showing up in TV programs ranging from Batwheels to Harley Quinn. I’m sure they’ll eventually use time-travel shenanigans to bring him into Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler. We’re going to be seeing this character for as long as Warner Bros. and its various subsidiaries can wring money out of Batman...but that doesn’t mean every future incarnation of this ominous foe needs to be the same. By avoiding certain elements of past incarnations of The Joker, this character can still register as impactful.
Collider
'SNL's The Black Lotus Sketch Offers a No-Nonsense Alternative to 'The White Lotus'
The White Lotus Season 2 brought us a lot of frights—mainly our fear that Aubrey Plaza's Harper was not going to make it out alive. And as one of the few non-white guests this time around, we wanted to protect her and Ethan (Will Sharpe) as best we could. But with The White Lotus comes a lot of nonsense. Mainly from the guests but often times the staff too. So when Plaza took to Saturday Night Live to host alongside musical guest Sam Smith, it wasn't surprising that there was a sketch inspired by The White Lotus there.
Collider
Anne Hathaway Is Just as Excited as We Are for 'The Princess Diaries 3'
Anne Hathaway has expressed her delight at the fan reception for the potential The Princess Diaries 3 reportedly in the works. Whilst she has not yet confirmed if she will be a part of the latest Disney sequel, she has implored fans to be patient for the third installment. In...
Collider
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes $598 Million at Domestic Box Office
Director James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water will finish its sixth weekend with just under $600 million at the domestic box office. The epic science-fiction sequel made an estimated $19.7 million this weekend, which is about as high as it was projected to, pushing its running domestic total to a hair under $598 million.
Collider
‘Fancy Dance’ Review: Lily Gladstone Is Magnificent as a Hustler With a Heart of Gold | Sundance 2023
If there is one name of one performer that any lover of cinema is going to want to know, it is that of Lily Gladstone. Sure, this may be a no-brainer for those rightly looking forward to her role in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon. However, it is worth getting to know all of Gladstone’s prior performances as she is and will never be contained to just one work. Each film, no matter what part she played in it, has seen her completely disappear into every character she takes on such as when she acted in 2016’s outstanding Certain Women in collaboration with the great filmmaker Kelly Reichardt. This now continues with another outstanding director, Erica Tremblay, whose name you will also want to know as she makes her narrative feature debut with Fancy Dance.
Collider
10 Projects Releasing in 2023 Featuring LGBTQ+ Stars
For perhaps the first time ever, there are many openly queer celebrities that are big names in Hollywood right now. A few of these names include the likes of Matt Bomer and Ariana DeBose. These celebrities have made names for themselves not by being LGBTQ+ but by being incredibly talented and unafraid to be themselves, shining while they do it.
Collider
The 10 Highest-Rated Films on Letterboxd
From the most hardcore cinephiles to the everyday casual movie fans, the film review website Letterboxd has acted as a beacon and a go-to space for everything relating to films. Users can give their own reviews on pretty much every movie ever made and have allowed its users to connect with other film fanatics from around the world.
Collider
Luis Is the 'Ant-Man' Films' Best Character
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best quality can also be its biggest problem; initially, the franchise was exciting because of how precisely connected all the various storylines and events were, and it was thrilling to see characters from different individual stories cross over and meet one another. However, in recent years, the increasingly complex nature of the timeline has made the series more difficult to invest in for casual viewers who may only have interest in a handful of projects. It’s as if the MCU is lacking the perspective of someone whose life is only occasionally impacted by galactic events and superhuman battles, and that’s why Michael Peña’s performance as Luis in the Ant-Man films is so important. Not only is Luis one of the funniest side characters in the Ant-Man films, but he also provides an outside perspective than the ones shared by the core characters.
Collider
'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' Wraps Filming
Filming has concluded on the new Star Wars series for Disney+. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew wrapped yesterday and a number of crew members took to social media to celebrate the milestone. Stunt coordinator George Cottle took to Instagram to share his happiness at finishing shooting. “That’s a Wrap on Skeleton...
Collider
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza and Sharon Stone Team Up for Film Noir Sketch
Imagine if Janet Snakehole from Parks and Recreation took over Aubrey Plaza's body. Well, that's basically what happened on Saturday Night Live. Plaza was hosting with musical guest Sam Smith and while she knocked every single sketch out of the park, it was intriguing to see a character described as a "black widow" appear in the film noir sketch and not have it just be Janet Snakehole from Parks and Recreation back in the flesh. The sketch came at the end of the night and it was one of the funnier sketches of the episode.
Collider
'Shrinking' Review: Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Are Brilliant in Apple TV+'s Earnest Dramedy
Much like many people around the world, I've been to therapy. In fact, I've been seeing the same therapist since I was in the sixth grade. When you've been seeing a therapist for long enough, obviously you'll start to learn tidbits about their personal lives and who they are outside the office. There's a relationship that is built there, and despite the fact that you are paying another person to listen to your insecurities and offer advice, there are those moments when you want to hear about them too. Jason Segel clearly understands this.
Comments / 0