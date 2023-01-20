Read full article on original website
Where did Oklahoma signees from the 2023 recruiting class land in the final ESPN 300?
The Oklahoma Sooners had a field day in the 2023 recruiting cycle, closing with a recruiting class that ranked in the top five according to 247Sports and ESPN and were seventh nationally according to On3 and Rivals. With the early signing period, much of the 2023 cycle is finished, which...
Michigan basketball seems to have avoided the worst in Jett Howard injury
Michigan basketball's Jett Howard seems to have avoided the worst with his ankle injury. It was a worrisome moment at Crisler Center on Sunday, when the freshman landed awkwardly on his left ankle late in the first half of Michigan's 60-56 win over Minnesota and immediately went to the floor. Howard remained down for a few minutes as he was tended to by athletic trainers before he was helped off the court without putting any weight on it.
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team
The 2023 NFL Free Agent period will not start until after the Super Bowl, but one major name is widely expected to be leaving his current team. While superstar quarterback Tom Brady has not stated for sure whether he intends to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a team which he joined after a long, extremely successful career with the New England Patriots, his teammates with the Bucs do not believe that he will be returning to Tampa next season.
IHSAA Basketball Rankings (Updated 1/23)
