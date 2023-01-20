ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Related
Georgia Recorder

Fulton grand jury report on attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 Georgia election loss could soon be revealed

You could get your first glimpse soon into what a Fulton County special grand jury heard behind closed doors as it investigated efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to interfere in the results of the 2020 election. The calls by several media groups for an immediate release of the grand jury’s findings […] The post Fulton grand jury report on attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 Georgia election loss could soon be revealed appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man’s entire $400,000 savings stolen by identity thief at Atlanta bank

ATLANTA — A California man is trying to figure out how his entire retirement savings was stolen in one fell swoop at an Atlanta bank. Ira Siegelman does not live in Atlanta and has never even been to Atlanta. Still, someone walked into a Buckhead Chase bank with Siegelman’s IRA rollover check pretending to be him. That crook walked out of the bank nearly half a million dollars richer.
ATLANTA, GA
sheenmagazine.com

Celebrity Commercial Real Estate Broker Chereda Miller Closes Honey Pot Deal

Atlanta-based Chereda Miller of Miller Realty LLC was engaged to procure space for Honey Pot’s new headquarters in August 2021, while partnering with T. Dallas Smith & Co. (Leonte Benton). She secured Honey Pot’s new state-of-the-art 9700 square foot office at a newly constructed mixed-use development in Atlanta. The space was built out, and they moved in October 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County applying for transportation grants

McDONOUGH — Henry County is applying for three grants to help pay for road projects throughout the county. If approved, the grants will be awarded by the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank. The GTIB is administered by the State Road and Tollway Authority and offers grants and low-interest loans to “highly competitive transportation projects that have enhanced mobility and driven economic development in local communities throughout Georgia.”
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta mayor and councilmember look to provide affordable housing for public safety officials

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Councilmember Amir Farokhi have announced that they have partnered up in an effort to provide affordable housing for public safety officials in the city. Together, Dickens and Farokhi will be working with Atlanta City Council to allot $500,000 of funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to a community-based […] The post Atlanta mayor and councilmember look to provide affordable housing for public safety officials appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘We had to close up the shop:’ Downtown Atlanta employees say violent protests affected their money

ATLANTA — Atlanta police released the charges against the six protestors arrested on Saturday evening in Downtown Atlanta. Nadja Geier, 22, of Tennessee, Madeleine Feola, 22, of Washing, Graham Evatt, 20, Decatur, Georgia, Ivan Ferguson, 23, of Nevada, Francis Carroll, 22, of Main and Emily Murphy, 37, of Michigan are all facing charges for their involvement in this weekend’s violent protests.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Council’s Hwy. 54-74 decision a traffic boondoggle for Peachtree City

I am interrupting the history series on Peachtree City to issue a wake-up call. We know an elected official’s success is contingent upon his/her ability to comprehend and influence the issues of the constituents. Politicians must recognize the everyday concerns of those who elect them to office and act accordingly.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility

ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Local business owner indicted by federal grand jury

Charges include six counts of tax evasion, money laundering, illegal sports betting. The owner of Amici in Monroe was among 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. Joshua...
MONROE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

McDonough enters agreement with Henry County for aquatic center

McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council on Tuesday approved an intergovernmental agreement with Henry County to help facilitate the construction and development of a new aquatic center. The agreement will allow negotiations between the city and county officials about details of the aquatic center project. Under this agreement the...
MCDONOUGH, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb commissioner schedules town hall in Stonecrest

DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson recently announced a Legislative Town Hall meeting with DeKalb County legislators scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 at Lou Walker Senior Center, 2538 Panola Road, Stonecrest. This is the first town hall meeting hosted by the District 5 office for 2023. A news...

