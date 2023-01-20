Read full article on original website
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Georgia?
Bernard Marcus is an American businessman and billionaire from Georgia, who is best known as the co-founder of Home Depot, one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy and political activism, particularly in support of conservative causes.
Fulton grand jury report on attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 Georgia election loss could soon be revealed
You could get your first glimpse soon into what a Fulton County special grand jury heard behind closed doors as it investigated efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to interfere in the results of the 2020 election. The calls by several media groups for an immediate release of the grand jury’s findings […] The post Fulton grand jury report on attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 Georgia election loss could soon be revealed appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson announces new flight options
ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced a new partnership with Ethiopian Airlines on Wednesday that will give Atlantans more flight options when traveling to and from Africa. The service, beginning on May 16, will run four times a week from the airline’s base in Addis Ababa to Atlanta,...
Man’s entire $400,000 savings stolen by identity thief at Atlanta bank
ATLANTA — A California man is trying to figure out how his entire retirement savings was stolen in one fell swoop at an Atlanta bank. Ira Siegelman does not live in Atlanta and has never even been to Atlanta. Still, someone walked into a Buckhead Chase bank with Siegelman’s IRA rollover check pretending to be him. That crook walked out of the bank nearly half a million dollars richer.
Celebrity Commercial Real Estate Broker Chereda Miller Closes Honey Pot Deal
Atlanta-based Chereda Miller of Miller Realty LLC was engaged to procure space for Honey Pot’s new headquarters in August 2021, while partnering with T. Dallas Smith & Co. (Leonte Benton). She secured Honey Pot’s new state-of-the-art 9700 square foot office at a newly constructed mixed-use development in Atlanta. The space was built out, and they moved in October 2022.
Gov. Kemp selects Cumming state rep. as floor speaker for second year
(Forsyth County, GA) For the second consecutive year, Georgia House Representative Lauren McDonald (R-Cumming District 26) has been appointed by Governor Brian Kemp as one of the State House of Representatives floor speakers for the 2023-2024 General Assembly.
‘Stop Cop City’ graffitied on Cobb County Bank of America
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Bank of America was vandalized Saturday. The Bank of America on Wade Green Road had graffiti on the front doors and an ATM that said phrases such as “Stop Cop City” and “Funds Cop City.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Henry County applying for transportation grants
McDONOUGH — Henry County is applying for three grants to help pay for road projects throughout the county. If approved, the grants will be awarded by the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank. The GTIB is administered by the State Road and Tollway Authority and offers grants and low-interest loans to “highly competitive transportation projects that have enhanced mobility and driven economic development in local communities throughout Georgia.”
Ex-MARTA executive alleges $1 billion shortfall for Atlanta projects | What's going on?
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Councilman Antonio Lewis, who spoke about this issue at the City Council meeting earlier this week, talked with 11Alive on Friday about his concerns and expectations ahead of a Transportation Committee meeting next Wednesday at which MARTA representatives will attend and address this issue. You can...
How has diversity changed in metro Atlanta since George Floyd’s death?
ATLANTA — It wasn’t long after video of George Floyd dying at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin got out before people across the country began calling for change. Demonstrations, protests, riots and more led to discussions about police reform and race relations. More than two...
Atlanta mayor and councilmember look to provide affordable housing for public safety officials
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Councilmember Amir Farokhi have announced that they have partnered up in an effort to provide affordable housing for public safety officials in the city. Together, Dickens and Farokhi will be working with Atlanta City Council to allot $500,000 of funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to a community-based […] The post Atlanta mayor and councilmember look to provide affordable housing for public safety officials appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
‘We had to close up the shop:’ Downtown Atlanta employees say violent protests affected their money
ATLANTA — Atlanta police released the charges against the six protestors arrested on Saturday evening in Downtown Atlanta. Nadja Geier, 22, of Tennessee, Madeleine Feola, 22, of Washing, Graham Evatt, 20, Decatur, Georgia, Ivan Ferguson, 23, of Nevada, Francis Carroll, 22, of Main and Emily Murphy, 37, of Michigan are all facing charges for their involvement in this weekend’s violent protests.
Council’s Hwy. 54-74 decision a traffic boondoggle for Peachtree City
I am interrupting the history series on Peachtree City to issue a wake-up call. We know an elected official’s success is contingent upon his/her ability to comprehend and influence the issues of the constituents. Politicians must recognize the everyday concerns of those who elect them to office and act accordingly.
Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility
ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
Local business owner indicted by federal grand jury
Charges include six counts of tax evasion, money laundering, illegal sports betting. The owner of Amici in Monroe was among 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. Joshua...
Atlanta mayor: ‘We will find you and we will arrest you’
Video and text of a briefing by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Saturday after violence erupted during a protest in Downtown Atlanta.
McDonough enters agreement with Henry County for aquatic center
McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council on Tuesday approved an intergovernmental agreement with Henry County to help facilitate the construction and development of a new aquatic center. The agreement will allow negotiations between the city and county officials about details of the aquatic center project. Under this agreement the...
Central Georgia's top news stories for 1/20/23
A Macon man is in jail after a nearly two hour standoff with Bibb County deputies. He's charged with killing a man in October.
DeKalb commissioner schedules town hall in Stonecrest
DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson recently announced a Legislative Town Hall meeting with DeKalb County legislators scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 at Lou Walker Senior Center, 2538 Panola Road, Stonecrest. This is the first town hall meeting hosted by the District 5 office for 2023. A news...
Board of Regents announces new university presidents Lewis and Thompson-Sellers
The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) has named Dr. Georj Lewis president of Clayton State University and Dr. Ingrid Thompson-Sellers president of Atlanta Metropolitan State College (AMSC), effective Feb. 1, 2023. Lewis currently serves as president of AMSC, a position he has held since November...
