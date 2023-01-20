Read full article on original website
WTHR
Monroe County deputies arrest 1 of 2 suspects in shooting
SMITHVILLE, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting Monday that wounded a Smithville man. One person was arrested, but the sheriff's office said a second person is still at-large in the shooting. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of South Walnut Street in...
Update: THPD ID Clay City man killed in Terre Haute shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Clay City man is dead after police say he was shot and killed in an attempted home intrusion over the weekend. Monday, THPD identified the individual killed as Michael Bell, 30, of Clay City. Police say the person who was alleged to be with Bell during the incident […]
‘Tragic’: 3 dead in Owen County house fire
PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — A fully-engulfed house fire claimed the lives of three people Sunday morning in Patricksburg, according to the county sheriff. Owen County Sheriff Ryan White said that first responders were called around 5:12 a.m. to a structure fire on the 10000 block of Prichard Street in Patricksburg. Upon arrival, police and fire crews […]
WTHI
One person dead following home intrusion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a home intrusion in the 200 block of N. Fruitridge Avenue. The Terre Haute Police Department said a 911 call came in around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The call reported that a homeowner had shot an intruder in their home. A second person was also reported to have fled on foot.
Suspect in Young Dolph murder released from Texas county jail, officials say
FORT WORTH, Tex. — A suspect in Young Dolph’s murder was released from a Texas county jail. Shundale Barnett was arrested in connection with the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, back in early Jan. 2022 at an Indiana gas station, along with accused killer Justin Johnson. U.S....
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Vermilion Co. Sheriff, FBI, ISP apprehend fugitive, ending multi-state manhunt
Illinois State Police report that the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to investigate an officer involved shooting. ISP DCI confirmed that preliminary information indicated that during the search for 18-year-old Jacob Edwards, a Vermillion County Deputy...
WTHI
Terre Haute man accused of stealing vehicle with an infant inside
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a car with an infant inside. It happened Wednesday evening at the gas station near 25th Street and 8th Avenue. Police learned that when the vehicle was stolen, an infant was inside. Police said...
Indiana Daily Student
Jan. 15 rape reported south of campus
Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Friday, according to the BPD crime log. A 23-year-old female reported being raped by an unknown male on Jan. 15 south of Hillsdale Drive. The rape reportedly occurred inside a...
3 killed in Sunday morning Owen County house fire
PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — Three people died in an early morning house fire in the southwest Indiana town of Patricksburg Sunday, according to the Owen County Sheriff's Office. Authorities have not yet identified the bodies of those three victims. Shortly after 5:10 a.m., a structure fire was reported at 10377...
Henning manhunt comes to a close, neighbors relieved
HENNING, Ill., (WCIA) — Many in Henning watched an hours-long manhunt unfold outside their front doors. One said he couldn’t sleep last night as he watched officers searching fields on ATVs across the street from his house. Now, neighbors have a restored sense of safety. The search has come to a close. It all started […]
Brazil man arrested following multi-county pursuit
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man has been arrested after deputies say he led them on a chase in multiple counties and through several residential yards. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua D. Corbin, 29, of Brazil was arrested shortly after midnight Tuesday. The situation reportedly began at the Seelymart Gas Station […]
Danville Police release new details in 3-year-old girl’s death
Update 12:45 p.m. Danville Deputy Chief Joshua Webb released limited details on what the investigation has determined so far. Webb said the stairs the girl fell down were standard with a railing but could not fully answer if the stairs had child safety precautions such as a gate. He added that she was not home […]
Rural Illinois couple sentenced for identity theft, bank fraud
A man and woman from southern Illinois were sentenced this week after admitting to identity theft and bank fraud.
WTHI
New business is moving into former Kmart building on US 41
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business is moving into the old Kmart building off of US 41. County commissioner Chris Switzer confirmed on Facebook that Rural King has plans to move into the empty space. The business has purchased the necessary permits to remodel the former Kmart building.
wbiw.com
Daviess County will see ‘explosive growth’ with WestGate One
ODON – An $84 million advanced microchip development and manufacturing operation will be built in Daviess County. WestGate One will be located in the Daviess County section of the tech park just outside of the Crane gate in Odon, according to Southern Indiana Business. Westgate One will be a...
WTHI
Local Chinese restaurant is closing soon
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Panda Garden in Terre Haute, is closing. News 10 visited the restaurant and was able to talk with the owner. He says that he is retiring from the food industry. For years, people could come and enjoy Chinese cuisine from this small home-town restaurant. There...
Bloomington apartment fire leaves 40 people displaced
A four story apartment building caught fire early Wednesday on the 500 block of north Lincoln, displacing 40 residents
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
DPAA announces ID of Korean War veteran from Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) released that a United States Army Sergeant from Terre Haute that was killed during the Korean War was identified in August of 2022 and will be returned and buried in Greenwood, Indiana. Army Sgt. Charles Garrigus was 24 years old at the time of […]
wboi.org
Happy national popcorn day; Indiana #1 producer of the crop
Today is national popcorn day, and for Hoosiers that should be cause for celebration. That’s because in 2021, Indiana took the top spot in the nation’s popcorn production. Traditionally, Nebraska is the top producing state followed closely by Indiana. In 2021, over 97,000 acres of popcorn stalks were...
