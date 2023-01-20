ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

WTHR

Monroe County deputies arrest 1 of 2 suspects in shooting

SMITHVILLE, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting Monday that wounded a Smithville man. One person was arrested, but the sheriff's office said a second person is still at-large in the shooting. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of South Walnut Street in...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

‘Tragic’: 3 dead in Owen County house fire

PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — A fully-engulfed house fire claimed the lives of three people Sunday morning in Patricksburg, according to the county sheriff. Owen County Sheriff Ryan White said that first responders were called around 5:12 a.m. to a structure fire on the 10000 block of Prichard Street in Patricksburg. Upon arrival, police and fire crews […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

One person dead following home intrusion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a home intrusion in the 200 block of N. Fruitridge Avenue. The Terre Haute Police Department said a 911 call came in around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The call reported that a homeowner had shot an intruder in their home. A second person was also reported to have fled on foot.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Vermilion Co. Sheriff, FBI, ISP apprehend fugitive, ending multi-state manhunt

Illinois State Police report that the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to investigate an officer involved shooting. ISP DCI confirmed that preliminary information indicated that during the search for 18-year-old Jacob Edwards, a Vermillion County Deputy...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
Indiana Daily Student

Jan. 15 rape reported south of campus

Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Friday, according to the BPD crime log. A 23-year-old female reported being raped by an unknown male on Jan. 15 south of Hillsdale Drive. The rape reportedly occurred inside a...
WTHR

3 killed in Sunday morning Owen County house fire

PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — Three people died in an early morning house fire in the southwest Indiana town of Patricksburg Sunday, according to the Owen County Sheriff's Office. Authorities have not yet identified the bodies of those three victims. Shortly after 5:10 a.m., a structure fire was reported at 10377...
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Henning manhunt comes to a close, neighbors relieved

HENNING, Ill., (WCIA) — Many in Henning watched an hours-long manhunt unfold outside their front doors. One said he couldn’t sleep last night as he watched officers searching fields on ATVs across the street from his house. Now, neighbors have a restored sense of safety. The search has come to a close. It all started […]
HENNING, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Brazil man arrested following multi-county pursuit

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man has been arrested after deputies say he led them on a chase in multiple counties and through several residential yards. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua D. Corbin, 29, of Brazil was arrested shortly after midnight Tuesday. The situation reportedly began at the Seelymart Gas Station […]
BRAZIL, IN
WCIA

Danville Police release new details in 3-year-old girl’s death

Update 12:45 p.m. Danville Deputy Chief Joshua Webb released limited details on what the investigation has determined so far. Webb said the stairs the girl fell down were standard with a railing but could not fully answer if the stairs had child safety precautions such as a gate. He added that she was not home […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTHI

New business is moving into former Kmart building on US 41

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business is moving into the old Kmart building off of US 41. County commissioner Chris Switzer confirmed on Facebook that Rural King has plans to move into the empty space. The business has purchased the necessary permits to remodel the former Kmart building.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Local Chinese restaurant is closing soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Panda Garden in Terre Haute, is closing. News 10 visited the restaurant and was able to talk with the owner. He says that he is retiring from the food industry. For years, people could come and enjoy Chinese cuisine from this small home-town restaurant. There...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

DPAA announces ID of Korean War veteran from Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) released that a United States Army Sergeant from Terre Haute that was killed during the Korean War was identified in August of 2022 and will be returned and buried in Greenwood, Indiana.  Army Sgt. Charles Garrigus was 24 years old at the time of […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wboi.org

Happy national popcorn day; Indiana #1 producer of the crop

Today is national popcorn day, and for Hoosiers that should be cause for celebration. That’s because in 2021, Indiana took the top spot in the nation’s popcorn production. Traditionally, Nebraska is the top producing state followed closely by Indiana. In 2021, over 97,000 acres of popcorn stalks were...
INDIANA STATE

