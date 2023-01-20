Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Teenage boy arrested after allegedly shooting, killing young man in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenage boy has been arrested after reportedly shooting and killing a young man in Scottsdale on Saturday night. The unnamed teen was arrested around 4:29 a.m. on Sunday by Pinal County Regional SWAT team after fleeing the scene of the reported shooting Saturday evening. Scottsdale police officers say the teen allegedly shot 18-year-old Terrivonni Santana Williams on Saturday evening near 70th Street and Palm Lane. “He was beautiful, loyal, dedicated. He was exceptionally smart and talented. When he was younger, he always talked about being a Marine Biological Engineer,” said Latoya Cudjo, Williams’ mother.
Man shows up at children's hospital with gunshot wound, says he was burned
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at Phoenix Children’s Hospital Sunday night and told hospital staff he had been burned, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police were called out to the hospital, located near 20th Street and Thomas Road, before 7:30...
AZFamily
Woman dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix; police looking for suspect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a woman has died after being hit by a car early Thursday morning. On Jan. 19, Phoenix police responded to the call of a woman that was hit by a vehicle near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and found 38-year-old Norma Nichols with injuries from the crash. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries two days later. According to Phoenix police Nichols was not in a crosswalk and attempted to walk across Bethany Home Road when she was hit by a car driving eastbound. The car left the scene after the collision.
9-year-old boy critical, eight others hurt in crash in El Mirage
A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition and eight others are hurt after a crash in El Mirage Sunday morning.
AZFamily
Deputies seize 160+ fentanyl pills at Maricopa Co. jail facility in one week; crackdown continues
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says earlier this week it found several newly booked inmates attempting to smuggle fentanyl pills by concealing them in their bodies. In the first incident at the ITR (Intake, Transfer and Release) facility, the sheriff’s office says an inmate was...
12news.com
Mesa crash claims life of 94-year-old woman
MESA, Ariz. — A woman has died following a crash in Mesa, according to the Mesa Police Department. Police said the two vehicle crash happened on Sunday, near 40th Street and Brown Road. A 94-year-old woman driving one of the vehicles died after being taken to an area hospital...
fox10phoenix.com
Child fighting for their life, teen badly hurt in I-10 crash in Phoenix
A child and teen were badly injured in a crash on I-10 and 43rd Avenue Saturday night, authorities say on Jan. 21. There's no word on what caused the crash.
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale Police make bizarre DUI arrest and massive drug bust
According to officials, the suspected driver was driving for miles without tires when the arrest was made. Officers also made a shocking discovery in the driver's car.
fox10phoenix.com
Teen girl dies after Coolidge drive-by shooting, killer on the loose
COOLDIGE, Ariz. - A shooter is still on the loose after a 14-year-old girl was killed during a drive-by shooting in Coolidge. Police say the teen was shot in the head just after midnight on Jan. 19. The shooting happened outside a home near Coolidge Avenue and Main Street. First...
KTAR.com
Man convicted of killing wife in Phoenix sentenced to 32 years in prison
PHOENIX — An Arizona man convicted of murdering his estranged wife in 2018 was sentenced to 32 years in prison by a Maricopa County judge. Derek V. Minor received 25 years in prison in the Arizona Department of Corrections for second-degree murder and seven years for theft of means of transportation in Maricopa County Superior Court.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly shooting leaves Coolidge family in shock
The drive-by shooting took the life of a 14-year-old girl as she was sleeping, and the death has left the teen's family shocked and speechless. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
Phoenix police seeking help identifying suspect in west Phoenix crime spree
Phoenix police are asking the public for help in identifying an unknown suspect who is allegedly linked to an armed robbery as well as an aggravated assault.
AZFamily
Woman hospitalized after fight at party leads to shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman is in the hospital after she was shot at a party in Phoenix on Friday night. Investigators were called out to a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road and found a woman shot. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Scottsdale police investigating incident near 70th Street and Palm Lane, residents urged to stay inside
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police in Scottsdale are on scene at an incident near 70th Street and Palm Lane in Scottsdale. According to authorities, the scene is active with a large police presence. Police are urging those in the area to remain indoors. According to authorities, the public information officer...
2 suspects arrested after 19-year-old is found shot outside Waffle House
PHOENIX — Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the death of a 19-year-old man who was found wounded outside of a Valley Waffle House restaurant earlier this month. Leon Greer sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his head on New Year's Day after he...
KTAR.com
Arrest made in apparent road rage shooting in Glendale
PHOENIX – A suspect in an apparent road rage shooting in Glendale last week was arrested Wednesday, authorities said. Rodolfo Sanchez, 22, was booked into jail on multiple counts, including aggravated assault, endangerment and prohibited weapons possession. Sanchez can’t legally possess a firearm because he has prior felony convictions...
fox10phoenix.com
Active scene, large police presence forces Scottsdale residents to shelter inside
Morgan Reid sent footage of a Scottsdale Police investigation near McDowell and Scottsdale roads on the evening of Jan. 21. Police say the scene is active and for residents to stay inside.
AZFamily
1 dead after shooting in Scottsdale; suspect at large
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a shooting in Scottsdale Saturday evening, and police say the suspect is still on the loose. Around 5:45 p.m., Scottsdale police were called about a shooting at an apartment complex near 70th Street and Palm Lane. Officers arrived and found an injured person who was taken to the hospital where they died.
AZFamily
Casa Grande high school student arrested for having a gun, ammo on campus
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Casa Grande Union High School senior has been arrested for allegedly carrying a gun on campus. According to Casa Grande police, school administrators were notified that 18-year-old Kyren Lee Antone had a handgun in his backpack. Faculty and security then took the teen into custody before seizing his bag. Officers were contacted, and police ultimately found a Glock handgun with an extended magazine and several rounds of ammunition.
Family plans February desert search for missing son, Daniel Robinson
PHOENIX — Where is Daniel Robinson? That’s the question his family has been asking for a year and a half now. Robinson was last seen in Buckeye in June of 2021. David Robinson, Daniel's father, said he is not giving up the fight to find Daniel. He has scheduled another big desert search for February and hopes to finally find answers in his son’s mysterious disappearance.
