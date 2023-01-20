ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Teenage boy arrested after allegedly shooting, killing young man in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenage boy has been arrested after reportedly shooting and killing a young man in Scottsdale on Saturday night. The unnamed teen was arrested around 4:29 a.m. on Sunday by Pinal County Regional SWAT team after fleeing the scene of the reported shooting Saturday evening. Scottsdale police officers say the teen allegedly shot 18-year-old Terrivonni Santana Williams on Saturday evening near 70th Street and Palm Lane. “He was beautiful, loyal, dedicated. He was exceptionally smart and talented. When he was younger, he always talked about being a Marine Biological Engineer,” said Latoya Cudjo, Williams’ mother.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix; police looking for suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a woman has died after being hit by a car early Thursday morning. On Jan. 19, Phoenix police responded to the call of a woman that was hit by a vehicle near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and found 38-year-old Norma Nichols with injuries from the crash. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries two days later. According to Phoenix police Nichols was not in a crosswalk and attempted to walk across Bethany Home Road when she was hit by a car driving eastbound. The car left the scene after the collision.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Mesa crash claims life of 94-year-old woman

MESA, Ariz. — A woman has died following a crash in Mesa, according to the Mesa Police Department. Police said the two vehicle crash happened on Sunday, near 40th Street and Brown Road. A 94-year-old woman driving one of the vehicles died after being taken to an area hospital...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Man convicted of killing wife in Phoenix sentenced to 32 years in prison

PHOENIX — An Arizona man convicted of murdering his estranged wife in 2018 was sentenced to 32 years in prison by a Maricopa County judge. Derek V. Minor received 25 years in prison in the Arizona Department of Corrections for second-degree murder and seven years for theft of means of transportation in Maricopa County Superior Court.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arrest made in apparent road rage shooting in Glendale

PHOENIX – A suspect in an apparent road rage shooting in Glendale last week was arrested Wednesday, authorities said. Rodolfo Sanchez, 22, was booked into jail on multiple counts, including aggravated assault, endangerment and prohibited weapons possession. Sanchez can’t legally possess a firearm because he has prior felony convictions...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

1 dead after shooting in Scottsdale; suspect at large

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a shooting in Scottsdale Saturday evening, and police say the suspect is still on the loose. Around 5:45 p.m., Scottsdale police were called about a shooting at an apartment complex near 70th Street and Palm Lane. Officers arrived and found an injured person who was taken to the hospital where they died.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Casa Grande high school student arrested for having a gun, ammo on campus

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Casa Grande Union High School senior has been arrested for allegedly carrying a gun on campus. According to Casa Grande police, school administrators were notified that 18-year-old Kyren Lee Antone had a handgun in his backpack. Faculty and security then took the teen into custody before seizing his bag. Officers were contacted, and police ultimately found a Glock handgun with an extended magazine and several rounds of ammunition.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
12 News

Family plans February desert search for missing son, Daniel Robinson

PHOENIX — Where is Daniel Robinson? That’s the question his family has been asking for a year and a half now. Robinson was last seen in Buckeye in June of 2021. David Robinson, Daniel's father, said he is not giving up the fight to find Daniel. He has scheduled another big desert search for February and hopes to finally find answers in his son’s mysterious disappearance.
BUCKEYE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy