Read full article on original website
Related
Navy Times
Marine dad’s ‘Periodic Table of Military Slang’ decodes grunt-speak
What’s the difference between a PX ranger and a geardo? Is it better to be a hard-charger or an eight ball? Should you call your summer footwear “shower shoes” or “Jesus slippers?”. The military services all have their own languages, seemingly designed to confuse or embarrass...
Navy Times
No retroactive benefits for veterans past deadline, Supreme Court says
The Supreme Court on Monday unanimously rejected arguments by a disabled veteran that he and other individuals who missed filing deadlines for disability benefits should still be eligible for retroactive payouts if they could show compelling reasons for the late submissions. The case — Arellano v. McDonough — had been...
Texas has proposed legislation that would restrict the entry of migrants into the state until they lift covid mandates
Rep. Brian Harrison is leading a groundbreaking effort to ensure the safety of Texas and its citizens during this pandemic with his new proposed bill that would extend Title 42, which started under President Trump's administration last March. This move comes as the state works through an uptick in illegal migration from Central America despite COVID-19-related travel risks - aiming to provide security measures against any potential danger associated with such crossings into US borders. Drawing on his experience at HHS while serving under former president Trump, Rep.Harrison hopes that this initiative can effectively protect Texans amidst these precarious times caused by our current global health crisis.
Navy Times
US drops case against Marine veteran cop accused of spying for China
Charges against a New York City police officer accused of spying on behalf of China were formally dropped Thursday after U.S. prosecutors said they uncovered new information that warranted the dismissal. It ended a two-year ordeal for Baimadajie Angwang, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Tibet, who spent about six...
Navy Times
Afghan soldier seeking asylum in US remains jailed after border arrest
HOUSTON — Abdul Wasi Safi kept documents detailing his time as an Afghan soldier who worked with the U.S. military close to him as he made the monthslong, treacherous journey from Brazil to the U.S.-Mexico border. He fled Afghanistan fearing retribution from the Taliban following the August 2021 American...
Navy Times
Former Navy SEAL, listed as a deserter, dies fighting in Ukraine
A former member of the U.S. special forces was killed this week in Ukraine, American officials said Friday. They said he was not fighting in an official capacity. Daniel W. Swift is a former member of the Navy SEALs who has been listed in official records as having deserted since March 2019. The Navy did not provide further information about his U.S. military record, but said, “We cannot speculate as to why the former Sailor was in Ukraine.”
Navy Times
Navy awards Silver Star to Navy SEAL for heroism in Vietnam
The Navy awarded retired Rear Adm. Thomas Richards a Silver Star this week for rescuing three of his fellow Navy SEAL platoon mates during the Vietnam War — an upgrade from the Bronze Star previously awarded for those actions. Then-Lt. j.g. Richards, who was nicknamed “The Hulk” and could...
Navy Times
Top enlisted sailor hosts ‘ask me anything’ session on Navy Reddit
Fleet members, online trolls and the Navy’s top sailor all convened Friday on Navy Reddit for a question-and-answer session with Master Chief Petty Office of the Navy James Honea. Honea, who became the Navy’s senior enlisted leader in September, is the first to use the discussion website for an...
Comments / 0