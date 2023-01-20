A shooting Wednesday night in Tempe left one person dead and another hospitalized. At about 9:10 p.m., officers dispatched to a call about a shooting on South College Avenue near Mill Avenue found two people with gunshot wounds, according to police. It is thought the two individuals had a dispute before multiple shots were fired, police said.Officers rendered aid to both before they were taken to a hospital with one of the injured being declared dead while the other underwent surgery in critical condition, police said.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO