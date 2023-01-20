Read full article on original website
MSP: Detroit woman rear-ended by pickup truck after making abrupt stop on I-94
Michigan State Police officials say a 34-year-old Detroit woman was driving her Chrysler 300 eastbound on the freeway shortly after 4 a.m. when she made an abrupt stop in the middle lane near Cadieux on the city’s east side.
Michigan State Police troopers have to break window to arrest man suspected of impaired driving
A man suspected of driving under the influence in Detroit over the weekend is in custody after Michigan State Police had to break his window to arrest him because he was resisting.
Detroit firefighter arrested, charged for selling drugs in Macomb County
A Detroit firefighter was arrested in Sterling Heights Friday for selling narcotics and prescription pills in multiple metro Detroit municipalities.
Man arrested after driving recklessly near I-96
DETROIT, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Detroit man who was arrested early Sunday following a traffic stop. Troopers were patrolling the northbound M-39 Freeway, near I-96, shortly after midnight Sunday, Jan. 22, when they observed a Nissan SUV driving recklessly. Police performed a traffic stop near...
Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit
DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
MSP: Loaded Glock pistol seized in Inkster traffic stop, driver arrested
When Michigan State Police stopped a driver for holding up traffic at an intersection, they discovered the man had a loaded pistol – but no concealed carry license.
5 arrested in suspected theft ring for trying to steal 10 Dodge Rams from Stellantis plant
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five men are facing a litany of felony charges and police are investigating after thieves went car shopping in Dearborn and Sterling Heights. Police say nine people were arrested after trying unsuccessfully to steal 10 brand-new Dodge Rams from the Stellantis plant Tuesday morning. Investigators suspect they’re part of an auto theft ring.
Wyandotte police veteran accused of stealing sandwich from fellow officer
Nearly 40 officers serve the Wyandotte Police Department, upholding the law to the T. But now, one of their very own is being accused of a deplorable act.
Detroit man and 3 teens arrested in violent carjacking of women in unrelated crimes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man and a teenager have both been arrested for a merciless carjacking Detroit's west side on Sunday that was caught on surveillance camera and police arrested two other teens for an unrelated carjacking. According to police, a woman in her 40s was pumping gas...
Oakland County man sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday that an Oakland County man who pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise has been sentenced. Kevin Adolph, 27, of Detroit, was sentenced on January 18, 2023, in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
Detroit police seek suspect in aggravated assault
Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault this month on the city's east side. The suspect and a 64-year-old man exchanged words in the parking lot near Prince Liquor in the 9900 block of Gratiot around 7:53 p.m. Jan. 4, investigators said in a statement.
Wayne County woman faces charges after being arrested during Atlanta riot
ATLANTA (FOX 5) - Atlanta police have released the names, mugshots and charges for the six suspects arrested during a riot in downtown Atlanta Saturday evening. One of the suspects charged was a Wayne County resident. Nadja Geier, 24, of Nashville, Tenn.; Madeleine Feola, 22, of Spokane, Wash.; Ivan Ferguson,...
Southfield hit-and-run suspect arrested after MSP helicopter tracks him to bar
After fleeing the scene of a crash and allegedly striking a pedestrian on Southfield Freeway, a Detroit man was taken into custody at a nearby bar.
Troy police catch Detroit woman in the act of stealing mail, find more stolen mail in her car
Khaira Howard of Detroit has been charged with multiple counts of receiving and concealing property, after Troy police caught her in the act of stealing mail, a crime that’s been on the rise in the community.
5 suspects accused of trying to steal Ram trucks from Sterling Heights Stellantis car plant face charges
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich (FOX 2) - Five men are facing charges after authorities say they tried to steal Dodge Ram pickup trucks from the Sterling Heights Stellantis car plant Tuesday. Police arrested seven suspects after they tried to steal around 10 trucks from the assembly plant parking lot at 7500...
Detroit man sentenced in banking conspiracy could spend up to 20 years in prison
After illegally obtaining a series of bank account numbers and stealing funds from several people, a 27-year-old Detroit man pleaded guilty to conducting a criminal enterprise and has received a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
Public Pressures Police to Drop Investigation into K-9 Officer Accused of Stealing
It’s sad to see a law enforcement official not having to answer for his crimes. Police officers — whether human or K-9 — are supposedly there to protect and serve the public. As such, it’s always tragic to see law enforcement officials engage in illegal behavior.
Non-functioning brake light, expired plate lead to warrant arrest
RIVERVIEW — A 20-year-old Taylor man with an expired license plate and a non-functioning brake light was subject to a traffic stop the night of Jan. 9 on southbound Fort Street near Sibley Road, which led to his arrest for a Brownstown Township traffic warrant. A check of the...
