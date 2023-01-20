ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Man arrested after driving recklessly near I-96

DETROIT, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Detroit man who was arrested early Sunday following a traffic stop. Troopers were patrolling the northbound M-39 Freeway, near I-96, shortly after midnight Sunday, Jan. 22, when they observed a Nissan SUV driving recklessly. Police performed a traffic stop near...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit

DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man, 22, found dead on NB Southfield Fwy. at I-96

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of 22-year-old man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 96 near the Southfield Freeway ramp, forcing officials to shut down the ramp for several hours. Troopers were called at about 3:30 a.m. Monday to the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 arrested in suspected theft ring for trying to steal 10 Dodge Rams from Stellantis plant

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five men are facing a litany of felony charges and police are investigating after thieves went car shopping in Dearborn and Sterling Heights. Police say nine people were arrested after trying unsuccessfully to steal 10 brand-new Dodge Rams from the Stellantis plant Tuesday morning. Investigators suspect they’re part of an auto theft ring.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
legalnews.com

Oakland County man sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday that an Oakland County man who pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise has been sentenced. Kevin Adolph, 27, of Detroit, was sentenced on January 18, 2023, in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek suspect in aggravated assault

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault this month on the city's east side. The suspect and a 64-year-old man exchanged words in the parking lot near Prince Liquor in the 9900 block of Gratiot around 7:53 p.m. Jan. 4, investigators said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County woman faces charges after being arrested during Atlanta riot

ATLANTA (FOX 5) - Atlanta police have released the names, mugshots and charges for the six suspects arrested during a riot in downtown Atlanta Saturday evening. One of the suspects charged was a Wayne County resident. Nadja Geier, 24, of Nashville, Tenn.; Madeleine Feola, 22, of Spokane, Wash.; Ivan Ferguson,...
ATLANTA, GA

