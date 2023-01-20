Read full article on original website
Kim Petras shares pulsing new track ‘brrr’
Kim Petras has released a new single, ‘brrr’ – check it out below. The track is the artist’s first new song since November’s ‘If Jesus Was A Rockstar’, with more new music reportedly planned to come throughout 2023. Petras describes the industrial-inspired pop...
XXXTentacion surprise single drops 5 years after rapper’s murder
A brand new single from XXXTentacion — who was killed in June of 2018 — dropped Monday, on what would have been the rapper’s 25th birthday. The single, titled “I’m Not Human,” also features rapper Lil Uzi Vert. “A gift from Jah…Thank you #liluzi 1.23.23,” reads the caption of XXXTentacion’s memorial Instagram account, alongside cover art for the posthumous single. The song is a heavy, balladesque melody — which is a massive change from the rapper’s usual fast-paced tempo — brought down to earth by the rapper’s uncharacteristically introspective lyrics. XXXTentacion’s estate also posted a heartfelt message to his Instagram Stories, followed by...
Noel Gallagher announces huge Dublin gig with Primal Scream and Happy Mondays
Noel Gallagher has announced details of an outdoor headline gig in Dublin this summer, with Primal Scream and Happy Mondays in support – buy tickets here. It’s one of a series of summer shows in support of Gallagher’s new album with the High Flying Birds, ‘Council Skies’, which will arrive on June 2 via Sour Mash. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.
Sam Smith shares ‘Gloria’ title track, their “queer love hymn”
Sam Smith has shared the title track from their imminent new album ‘Gloria’, describing it as a “queer love hymn” – check it out below. Sam Smith – ‘Love Goes’ review: pop crooner leans further into heartbreak. ‘Gloria’ the album is set...
The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced for London’s All Points East 2023
The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set to play a huge gig in London for All Points East 2023 this summer – see the full line-up below and find ticket details here. The bands will head to Victoria Park on Friday, August 25, joining Stormzy‘s ‘This Is What We Mean Day’ as the second gig of the summer series.
Sam Smith joined by Kim Petras to perform ‘Unholy’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night (January 21) – watch them perform ‘Gloria’ and ‘Unholy’ with Kim Petras below. Sam Smith – ‘Love Goes’ review: pop crooner leans further into heartbreak. The singer is releasing their...
Drake teases new album and tour at Apollo Theater show with appearances from Dipset and 21 Savage
Drake performed a career-spanning SiriusXM concert at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday night (January 21), while teasing a new album and tour and bringing out guests Dipset and 21 Savage. During the mammoth set, Drizzy performed tracks from all seven of his solo albums. Those included...
Headie One shares energetic new song ‘Martin’s Sofa’
Headie One has returned with his first new music of 2023 – watch the official video for new track ‘Martin’s Sofa’ below. The drill star ended 2022 by dropping collaborative mixtape ‘No Borders’, which saw him teaming up with a series of European talent including German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim, Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands.
Kygo announces massive London Gunnersbury Park show
Kygo has announced details of a massive London show this summer, taking place in Gunnersbury Park – find full details below and how to buy tickets here. The show on August 12 will be the DJ’s first UK gig in five years and his only headline set of 2022.
Bono claims U2 split up “all the time”
Bono has claimed that U2 split up “all the time,” saying he’s “amazed” that the Irish rockers are “still going”. Since forming in 1976, the band have never officially taken a formal hiatus or broken up, but their singer said in a new interview that it can be hard to stick together at points.
Watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ spoof ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘M3GAN’
The latest episode of Saturday Night Live featured spoofs of The White Lotus and M3GAN – check them out below. Aubrey Plaza was the guest host of last night’s SNL (January 21) and joined the cast to riff on The White Lotus, which she recently starred in. Dubbed...
Someone has recreated Radiohead’s ‘In Rainbows’ using sounds entirely from ‘Super Mario 64’
A YouTuber has recreated the entirety of Radiohead‘s ‘In Rainbows‘ using sounds from Super Mario 64. Creator on4word has created all 42 minutes and 26 seconds of the band’s seventh album, which includes songs ‘Weird Fishes / Arpeggi’, ‘Reckoner’, ‘Nude’ and ‘Videotape’.
David Crosby was working on a new album when he died
The late David Crosby was working on a new album when he died, a collaborator has revealed. Crosby, a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, died last week (January 19) at the age of 81 following a long illness. The legendary songwriter played his last gig...
Flea sparks rumours of Red Hot Chili Peppers playing Glastonbury 2023
Fans suspect Red Hot Chili Peppers could be performing at Glastonbury this year after bassist Flea shared a cryptic social media post. This year’s festival is due to take place on June 21-25, but so far only Elton John has been revealed as a headliner. Other rumoured acts that...
Air announce 25th anniversary vinyl reissue of ‘Moon Safari’
Air have announced a 25th anniversary vinyl reissue of their classic debut album ‘Moon Safari’. The French duo – comprised of Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel – released their debut album in 1998. After celebrating 20 years of its 2001 follow-up ’10 000Hz Legend’ with...
Watch Rosalía perform on a yellow lowrider for Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris
Rosalía recently delivered a live performance for Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show at the Louvre as part of Paris Fashion Week, drawing on all three of her studio albums. Tearing across a vibrant stage design that included her performing atop a yellow lowrider towards the end,...
Listen to Sløtface’s scuzzy new single ‘Nose’
Sløtface has shared another new single, ‘Nose’ – check it out below. The song is the latest song to be taken from the project’s upcoming EP, ‘AWAKE/ASLEEP’, whose release date has now been confirmed as February 24. Speaking about the track frontwoman Haley...
Cat Burns to perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards
It’s been confirmed that Cat Burns is set to perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards next month. The BRIT Awards are due to take place February 11 at the O2 Arena and will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. Burns is nominated for two BRIT Awards, including Song Of...
Grace Jones, Pavement, Roisin Murphy and more announced for Bluedot Festival 2023
Grace Jones, Pavement, Roisin Murphy and Leftfield have been announced to headline Bluedot Festival 2023. They will join the previously announced composer Max Richter at this year’s instalment of the music, science and culture festival which takes place at the Jodrell Bank Observatory, Cheshire from July 20–23, 2023.
Pink Floyd fans hit out at criticism of “woke” ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ rainbow logo
Pink Floyd fans have hit out at conservatives who have mistaken the band’s ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ logo for a “woke” LGBT-supporting rainbow. This week, the legendary prog rockers announced a special 50th anniversary reissue box set of their iconic album. The 1973 record features a prism refracting light that makes the colours of the rainbow.
