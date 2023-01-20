A brand new single from XXXTentacion — who was killed in June of 2018 — dropped Monday, on what would have been the rapper’s 25th birthday. The single, titled “I’m Not Human,” also features rapper Lil Uzi Vert. “A gift from Jah…Thank you #liluzi 1.23.23,” reads the caption of XXXTentacion’s memorial Instagram account, alongside cover art for the posthumous single. The song is a heavy, balladesque melody — which is a massive change from the rapper’s usual fast-paced tempo — brought down to earth by the rapper’s uncharacteristically introspective lyrics. XXXTentacion’s estate also posted a heartfelt message to his Instagram Stories, followed by...

