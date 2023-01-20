INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-20-2023 | 3:00 AM LOCATION: I-17 Northbound at Grant Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: DPS troopers and Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle rollover with one person pinned under a vehicle around 3:00 AM. Upon arrival troopers located a white sedan on its roof with one occupant partially ejected. Fire crews arrived on scene and began working to extricated the partially ejected occupant. The individual was pulled from the car and pronounced deceased on scene. I-17 northbound is closed for investigation from Buckeye to Van Buren. The closure is expected to last several hours. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO