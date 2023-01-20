CIA director briefed Zelensky on US expectations for Russia's battlefield planning

Read full article on original website
Related
Hear what some Russians think about Putin's invasion
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports that while Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is heating up, it's getting a frosty reception from many Russians in Moscow.
America is not powerful enough to stand up to China and Russia alone, says Putin's foreign minister
Speaking on Wednesday, Lavrov said the US was attempting to 'contain' both Russia and China with the help of other countries, but they were alert to its 'games'.
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
The latest Russian ally to distance itself from Putin is Armenia, which has accused Russia of failing to help in its ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan.
msn.com
Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM
Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
Russians faced an alarming blow- New video reveals them scrambling and running to escape with their BMP-2 infantry tank
In a recent video resulting in zero casualties, reports indicate Ukraine has made a claim stating that it has,. Recaptured the Russian-occupied village of Dovhenke on its route to Izium, which is roughly 26 kilometers further north.
Former Russian president calls for warships with hypersonic missiles to be stationed near Washington, DC
Dmitry Medvedev lashed out with the escalatory proposal after the US Embassy posted a video appealing to Russians to oppose Putin's war.
Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot
LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
Almost half of top foreign-policy experts think Russia will become a failed state or break up by 2033, according to a new survey
A new survey by the Atlantic Council found that the majority of 167 experts surveyed think that Russia is heading for collapse amid the Ukraine war.
White House says it can’t confirm that US-supplied heavy artillery system destroyed by Russia in Ukraine
The White House on Wednesday said there was no confirmation of reports from Moscow that the Russian military had destroyed a U.S.-supplied heavy artillery system called HIMARS in Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday said in a progress report that missile and air strikes launched in the east of Ukraine destroyed “two launching ramps…
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
"If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Putin Betrayed by Close Ally Who Helped Out Ukraine Behind His Back
Bulgaria's government chose to be "on the right side of history," Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
Putin’s Henchmen Threaten ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Dead U.S. Troops
Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered a sermon marking Orthodox Epiphany in Moscow this week. He spoke to those who wish “to defeat Russia,” using the occasion to deliver a threat to the West: “We pray that the Lord admonish those madmen and help them to understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world.”Russia’s top propagandists, from former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev to state TV host Vladimir Solovyov, have been spreading the same not-so subtle nuclear threat far and wide—and yet, Putin’s mouthpieces are now worried that the “boy...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Destroy A Train Carrying 1,000 Russian Troops?
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian troops. There is no evidence that Ukraine has destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian soldiers. Other instances of Ukrainian missiles hitting trains have been reported on by credible media outlets. Fact Check:. Ukraine has used western provided...
How China Is Using Vladimir Putin
Back in the 1960s, China and Russia squandered their chance to defeat the West when they became bitter rivals during the Cold War. Today, their presidents—who are expected to confer again this week—are trying to correct that fateful error. The world’s most powerful autocracies have joined forces for an assault on the liberal order led by the United States and its allies—a threat made all too real when Russia invaded democratic Ukraine in February with Chinese support. Authoritarianism was again on the march, and the world’s major democracies faced a grave challenge to their unity and resolve.
Putin Will 'Lose His Life' If He Loses The War: Why Palantir Chief Says War Not Likely To End In Ukraine
Ukraine is using Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR software effectively in the war with Russia, but CEO Alex Karp believes Russian President Vladamir Putin won't stop with Ukraine. "It's very hard to know what's going to happen, but you have an adversary who is zero-sum," Karp said Tuesday in an interview...
Top former Russian general 'dies suddenly' the day after Putin cancelled trip to his factory
General Alexei Maslov, 69, passed away on Christmas Day in a Moscow military hospital, the Uralvagonzavod plant announced. It follows the 'sudden death' of Alexander Buzakov.
Ukraine's 100 A-10 Warthog request to defend against Russia got denied. Here's why
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov requested the U.S. for 100 of its A-10 Warthog ground attack jets just weeks after the Russian invasion in February this year, The Washington Post reported. The U.S. outright rejected this request to avoid escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington. The conflict in Ukraine which...
The company used by Putin to put 50,000 Russian mercenaries in Ukraine will be deemed a 'transnational criminal organization' by the US
The move will open up "additional avenues" to pursue the Wagner Group's global supply of cash and weapons, the White House said on Friday.
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Russia Losing Thousands of Soldiers As Bakhmut Plan Collapses: Ukraine
A Ukrainian official in the region has called Russia's waged battle more "symbolic" than strategic.
Comments / 0