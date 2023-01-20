Read full article on original website
Former Australian tennis star Jelena Dokic has hit back at online trolls she says have bombarded her with negative comments about her body at the Australian Open. In an Instagram post on Monday, Dokic, who is working as a commentator for CNN affiliate 9 at the event, said the "'body shaming' and 'fat shaming'" she had received in the past 24 hours was "disgusting."
Women's world No. 1 Iga Swiatek is out of the Australian Open, after losing in the fourth round on Sunday. Elena Rybakina defeated the 21-year-old Polish tennis player in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena. Światek had been favored heading into this year's tournament after reaching the semifinals...
The Women's National Basketball Players Association said it will investigate basketball player Dearica Hamby's claims that the Las Vegas Aces discriminated against her for getting pregnant. The Aces on Saturday traded Hamby to the Los Angeles Sparks. "Being traded is a part of the business. Being lied to, bullied, manipulated,...
